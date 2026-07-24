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Tiny Houses

Mini packs all the essentials into a towable tiny house

By Adam Williams
July 23, 2026
Mini packs all the essentials into a towable tiny house
The Mini, by Craft House, fits everything needed for two people into its modest towable footprint
The Mini, by Craft House, fits everything needed for two people into its modest towable footprint
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The Mini is clad in thermally treated pine and features an aluminum standing seam metal roof
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The Mini is clad in thermally treated pine and features an aluminum standing seam metal roof
The Mini, by Craft House, fits everything needed for two people into its modest towable footprint
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The Mini, by Craft House, fits everything needed for two people into its modest towable footprint
The Mini has a length of 20 ft (6 m) is based on a double-axle trailer
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The Mini has a length of 20 ft (6 m) is based on a double-axle trailer
The Mini features a compact living room with space for a sofa/sofa bed, or a pair of chairs
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The Mini features a compact living room with space for a sofa/sofa bed, or a pair of chairs
The Mini's kitchen can be equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer
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The Mini's kitchen can be equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer
The Mini's bedroom includes a lowered standing platform to make getting dressed easier
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The Mini's bedroom includes a lowered standing platform to make getting dressed easier
The Mini's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a floating vanity sink
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The Mini's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a floating vanity sink
The Mini's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce
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The Mini's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce
The Mini's bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
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The Mini's bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
View gallery - 9 images

With its modest length of just 6 m (20 ft), the Mini tiny house could be a good fit for would-be nomads. The home combines its compact dimensions with a well-designed layout that has everything needed for up to two people to downsize comfortably.

Designed by Craft House, the Mini is based on a triple-axle trailer. Stylistically, it's a slight departure from other models by the firm, with a clean, contemporary exterior clad in thermally treated pine and topped by an aluminum standing seam metal roof. The interior, meanwhile, is finished in Scandinavian spruce.

The Mini features a compact living room with space for a sofa/sofa bed, or a pair of chairs
The Mini features a compact living room with space for a sofa/sofa bed, or a pair of chairs

To put the Mini's size into perspective, we often cover models that are more than twice as long. Unsurprisingly then, there have to be some compromises inside, and these are most noticeable in the snug living room. While you won't be hosting any large parties, it's still large enough for a sofa, sofa bed, or even a pair of chairs and a coffee table, as shown.

A picture window and a high ceiling help make the space seem airy. Another nice feature in this one that we usually associate with larger homes is its underfloor heating, which will keep toes toasty throughout the ground floor during winter. A mini-split air-conditioning unit also helps maintain a comfortable temperature.

The kitchen is nearby. Though shown unfurnished, it's equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. There's also some cabinetry. An adjacent staircase is packed with drawers and cupboards, helping increase the amount of useful storage.

The Mini's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce
The Mini's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce

Next to the kitchen is the bathroom. Accessed by a wooden door, it contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a floating vanity sink.

The Mini has just one dedicated bedroom, which is accessed by the storage-integrated staircase mentioned. It features a lowered standing platform to make it easier to get dressed and climb in and out of bed, and there's room in there for a double bed, plus some additional storage.

The Mini starts at PLN 144,000 (for reference, this works out as around US$38,000) but Craft House says that there are lots of options available, including the choice of materials, layout, and solar power, and the firm can configure it to suit. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Craft House

View gallery - 9 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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