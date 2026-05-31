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Tiny Houses

Compact tiny house hits sweet spot between size and features

By Adam Williams
May 31, 2026
Compact tiny house hits sweet spot between size and features
The Tommy tiny house, by Craft House, sleeps up to six people in a compact footprint
The Tommy tiny house, by Craft House, sleeps up to six people in a compact footprint
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The Tommy tiny house, by Craft House, sleeps up to six people in a compact footprint
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The Tommy tiny house, by Craft House, sleeps up to six people in a compact footprint
The Tommy tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood
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The Tommy tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood
The Tommy tiny house's interior measures 23.4 sq m (251 sq ft)
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The Tommy tiny house's interior measures 23.4 sq m (251 sq ft)
The Tommy tiny house's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, an oven, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
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The Tommy tiny house's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, an oven, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
The Tommy tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar dining area for two
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The Tommy tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar dining area for two
The Tommy tiny house's secondary loft is accessed by a folding staircase that stows against the wall when not in use
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The Tommy tiny house's secondary loft is accessed by a folding staircase that stows against the wall when not in use
The Tommy tiny house's primary bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
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The Tommy tiny house's primary bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Tommy tiny house's living room includes a sofa bed and a small table
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The Tommy tiny house's living room includes a sofa bed and a small table
The Tommy tiny house features generous glazing, including double glass doors
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The Tommy tiny house features generous glazing, including double glass doors
The Tommy tiny house's two bedrooms are both loft models with low ceilings
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The Tommy tiny house's two bedrooms are both loft models with low ceilings
Each of the Tommy tiny house's two bedrooms features a double bed
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Each of the Tommy tiny house's two bedrooms features a double bed
The Tommy tiny house's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a floating vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Tommy tiny house's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a floating vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Tommy is a much more capable tiny house than its compact size implies. With a length of just 7.2 m (23.6 ft), it sleeps up to six people and also has some notable features, including a space-saving folding staircase and optional off-grid operation.

The Tommy is designed by Craft House and is based on a triple-axle trailer. Its exterior is clad in engineered wood and it's topped by a single-pitched standing-seam sheet metal roof. Its size makes it manageably towable and relatively small compared to those found across the pond in North America, many of which can reach around twice its length.

The Tommy tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar dining area for two
The Tommy tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar dining area for two

The interior measures 23.4 sq m (251 sq ft) and is finished in Scandinavian spruce, which looks warm and inviting. The glazing is a real standout in this model too, with both a glass main entrance door and double glass doors at the "front" (opposite the tow hitch) filling the interior with natural light. The living room room is furnished with a sofa bed and a small table, maximizing its usefulness, while a mini-split air-conditioning unit and underfloor heating system maintain a comfortable temperature.

The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. Additionally, it has a useful breakfast bar seating area for two, as well as quite a lot of cabinetry.

The bathroom is positioned at the opposite side of the home to the living room. This contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a floating vanity sink, plus a washer/dryer.

The Tommy's dedicated sleeping areas are made up of two lofts with low ceilings, giving it a sleeping capacity of up to six adults when the sofa bed is used.

The main bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and has ample space for a double bed and some storage. The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is accessed by a clever folding staircase, like the one seen on the Katrin and Jordy, that's stowed against the wall when not in use. This allows easier access to the room than a ladder would, while also freeing up floorspace in the living room. It also has space for a double bed.

The Tommy tiny house's secondary loft is accessed by a folding staircase that stows against the wall when not in use
The Tommy tiny house's secondary loft is accessed by a folding staircase that stows against the wall when not in use

The Tommy is up for sale, starting at PLN 187,000 (US$51,300). The firm builds the homes to suit individual specifications, with options including an off-grid setup with solar panels, plus a terrace area. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Craft House directly.

Source: Craft House

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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