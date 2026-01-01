Single-floor tiny house fits working and living spaces into 21 ft

One of the more enjoyable things about covering tiny houses is seeing each country's take on the art of downsizing. The Mizuho showcases a Japanese approach to the concept, squeezing in a home working area and a downstairs bedroom into a compact footprint.

Designed by the Ikigai Collective, the Mizuho is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6.6 m (21.7 ft). Its exterior is finished in a mixture of wood and coated steel cladding, topped by a metal roof. The model shown appears to be permanently installed and includes a deck that helps expand the living space, though the tiny house can also be mounted on wheels for regular towing, if preferred.

The Mizuho is inspired by traditional Japanese minimalism and unlike the firm's Nozawa and Yamabiko models, is arranged solely on one floor. The benefit here is that it's easier to get around and you don't need to climb a ladder to get into bed. The tradeoff, of course, is reduced space, but the Ikigai Collective has done a good of job fitting everything in.

The Mizuho's interior is finished in wood and looks comfortable and homely, like a cabin Ikigai Collective

Much of the available interior is taken up by the kitchen, which includes a propane-powered two-burner cooktop, a sink, and plenty of cabinetry for additional appliances. Nearby is a workspace with a desk suitable for use as a home office. This seats two and can also double as a breakfast bar or general dining area.

A sliding door connects the kitchen to the bathroom, which i’s understandably compact, but it does include a flushing toilet, a shower, and a sink.

There's no separate living room area in the Mizuho, so the bedroom doubles as a hangout space too. This is quite common with compact models, like the Escape Vista. The bedroom itself is situated on the opposite side of the house to the bathroom, near the entrance, and contains a double bed and a wall-mounted TV, plus it has ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice benefit in a tiny house. The bedroom lacks a screen or door for privacy, though there's not really any space for any guests to sleep over anyway, so it shouldn't be an issue.

The Mizuho's home office desk seats two and can double as a dining area Ikigai Collective

The Mizuho is currently up for sale for JPY 11,600,000 (roughly US$74,000), though we've no word on international availability.

Source: Ikigai Collective