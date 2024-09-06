Mocha tiny house cuts down on size and cost, but not comfort

The Mocha, by Modern Tiny Living, is a relatively low-cost tiny house envisioned as a vacation home, or even a full-time residence. Though it has a length of just 20 ft (6 m), it features a comfortable interior with a lot of storage space for its size.

The Mocha is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood, with a steel roof and an exterior storage box. It has generous glazing and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. To put its size into perspective, it has roughly the same dimensions as a lot of European models we see, such as the Hytta, but is a lot smaller than the larger North American models like the 45-ft (13.7-m)-long Tellico.

The home is entered through a glass door that leads into the living room. This showcases a good use of space and though snug, squeezes in a sofa bed with integrated storage, a large bookshelf unit, some shelving, and a small drop-down table attached to the wall. A mini-split air-conditioning unit keeps the home a comfortable temperature. The decor throughout looks nicely done and the walls are finished in poplar tongue and groove.

The Mocha's interior is kept at a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit Modern Tiny Living

The kitchen is adjacent and contains a farmhouses sink, plus a fridge/freezer, a lot of cabinetry and shelving units, and space for other appliances to be installed by the owner. There's also a washer/dryer nearby.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen, via a sliding barnhouse door. It looks very tight in there but does include a shower, a very small sink, and a flushing toilet.

There's just one bedroom in the Mocha, which is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. This is a typical tiny house-style loft space with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus there's a little more storage and a pair of windows in there.

Pricing for the Mocha starts at US$85,000.

Source: Modern Tiny Living