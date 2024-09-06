© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Mocha tiny house cuts down on size and cost, but not comfort

By Adam Williams
September 06, 2024
Mocha tiny house cuts down on size and cost, but not comfort
The Mocha is a compact and affordable tiny house that can serve as a vacation home or full-time residence
The Mocha is a compact and affordable tiny house that can serve as a vacation home or full-time residence
View 14 Images
The Mocha is a compact and affordable tiny house that can serve as a vacation home or full-time residence
1/14
The Mocha is a compact and affordable tiny house that can serve as a vacation home or full-time residence
The Mocha is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood, with a steel roof
2/14
The Mocha is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood, with a steel roof
The Mocha features generous glazing, helping to maximize the daylight inside
3/14
The Mocha features generous glazing, helping to maximize the daylight inside
The Mocha's exterior includes a handy storage box
4/14
The Mocha's exterior includes a handy storage box
The Mocha is accessed through a glass door, which opens into the living room
5/14
The Mocha is accessed through a glass door, which opens into the living room
The Mocha's living room includes a sofa bed with integrated storage
6/14
The Mocha's living room includes a sofa bed with integrated storage
The Mocha's sofa bed, shown in the bed position, sleeps two
7/14
The Mocha's sofa bed, shown in the bed position, sleeps two
The Mocha's interior is kept at a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
8/14
The Mocha's interior is kept at a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Mocha's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase that includes a washer/dryer
9/14
The Mocha's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase that includes a washer/dryer
The Mocha's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft space with a low ceiling, plus room for some storage
10/14
The Mocha's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft space with a low ceiling, plus room for some storage
The Mocha's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink
11/14
The Mocha's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink
The Mocha's kitchen features quite a lot of space ready for appliances to be installed
12/14
The Mocha's kitchen features quite a lot of space ready for appliances to be installed
The Mocha has lots of useful storage areas spread throughout the home
13/14
The Mocha has lots of useful storage areas spread throughout the home
The Mocha's bathroom includes a shower, flushing toilet and a small sink
14/14
The Mocha's bathroom includes a shower, flushing toilet and a small sink
View gallery - 14 images

The Mocha, by Modern Tiny Living, is a relatively low-cost tiny house envisioned as a vacation home, or even a full-time residence. Though it has a length of just 20 ft (6 m), it features a comfortable interior with a lot of storage space for its size.

The Mocha is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood, with a steel roof and an exterior storage box. It has generous glazing and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. To put its size into perspective, it has roughly the same dimensions as a lot of European models we see, such as the Hytta, but is a lot smaller than the larger North American models like the 45-ft (13.7-m)-long Tellico.

The home is entered through a glass door that leads into the living room. This showcases a good use of space and though snug, squeezes in a sofa bed with integrated storage, a large bookshelf unit, some shelving, and a small drop-down table attached to the wall. A mini-split air-conditioning unit keeps the home a comfortable temperature. The decor throughout looks nicely done and the walls are finished in poplar tongue and groove.

The Mocha's interior is kept at a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Mocha's interior is kept at a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit

The kitchen is adjacent and contains a farmhouses sink, plus a fridge/freezer, a lot of cabinetry and shelving units, and space for other appliances to be installed by the owner. There's also a washer/dryer nearby.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen, via a sliding barnhouse door. It looks very tight in there but does include a shower, a very small sink, and a flushing toilet.

There's just one bedroom in the Mocha, which is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. This is a typical tiny house-style loft space with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus there's a little more storage and a pair of windows in there.

Pricing for the Mocha starts at US$85,000.

Source: Modern Tiny Living

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

Tiny HousesHouseHomeMicro-HouseTiny FootprintBuilding and Construction
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!