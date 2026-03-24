Off-grid tiny house is well-suited to full-time nomadic lifestyle

This compact tiny house doubles down on one of the major benefits of small living: freedom. The home runs off-grid and combines an easy-to-tow configuration with an open layout that's arranged on one floor.

Designed by Craft Houses – which operates in Poland, Austria, and Ireland – the Off Grid is based on a double-axle trailer. It has a length of 20 ft (6 m), putting it on the smaller side for a tiny house, especially compared to most North American models, and making it a good candidate for regular towing. The exterior is finished in engineered wood and aluminum, with an aluminum roof.

The Off Grid tiny house's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce and features an open living area Craft Houses

The tiny house is powered by a roof-based solar panel setup which is linked to batteries. Its exterior storage box hosts a water tank, along with a heater and propane gas bottle.

Inside, the home shown is finished in Scandinavian spruce and, as mentioned, is arranged on one floor. Much of the available floorspace is taken up by a large open living area. Since there's no loft bedroom space, the owner could outfit it with a sofa bed, or even a day bed instead, like the Little Lodge and Ambra. A Murphy style bed could also be a good option in here, depending on the owner's needs and budget.

Nearby is the kitchen. This example model contains an optional wood-burning cookstove, which both heats the home and has an integrated oven and a cooktop ring. The kitchen also features a propane-powered two-burner cooktop, a sink, a fridge, and a generous amount of cabinetry for a home of its size. Additionally, there's a folding table that functions both as a dining space and a work desk.

The bathroom is the one space that isn't in the open living area. The room itself is quite compact but does include a composting toilet, plus a shower.

The Off Grid tiny house's kitchen has a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size Craft Houses

The Off Grid is up for sale from PLN 160,000 (US$44,000). The model is available with lots of options and is built to order. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Craft Houses