Tiny Houses

30-ft tiny house maximizes storage space with clever interior layout

By Adam Williams
August 20, 2025
30-ft tiny house maximizes storage space with clever interior layout
The Olympic is a storage-packed tiny house suitable for two that's on the market for US$120,000
The Olympic is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in wood
The Olympic's kitchen includes a three-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a farmhouse-style sink, and a fridge/freezer
The Olympic's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft model with a low ceiling
The Olympic's interior looks filled with natural light, thanks to its generous glazing
The Olympic's bathroom is quite compact and includes a vanity sink, shower, and composting toilet
The Olympic's living room is raised and has U-shaped bench seating installed
Thanks to its raised position, the Olympic's living room has lots of storage space available
The Olympic is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit and a ceiling fan
The Olympic's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Olympic's kitchen counter can be extended with a drop-down section to create a dining area
Though it has a relatively modest length of 30 ft (9.1 m), the Olympic is cleverly designed to offer a surprisingly capable interior. The towable home puts the focus firmly on comfort and storage, and includes a useful raised living room.

The Olympic, by Spindrift Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer, finished in wood, and topped with a metal roof. From the outside it looks quite similar to the firm's previous model, the Sonoma, but the home's interior is completely different. Visitors enter through double glass doors next to the raised living room, which brings to mind Modern Tiny Living's Shadow model.

The elevated position of the living room provides the opportunity for lots of underfloor storage, as seen below, plus it has spacious seating consisting of three benches, each of which has its own storage. There's also a built-in Bluetooth speaker system installed, and the interior is kept a comfortable temperature with a ceiling fan and a mini-split air-conditioning system.

Thanks to its raised position, the Olympic's living room has lots of storage space available
The kitchen is adjacent. This includes a propane-powered three-burner gas cooktop and hood vent, an oven, a fridge/freezer, a farmhouse-style sink, and a washer/dryer, as well as space for more appliances. A fold-up section of countertop doubles as a small dining space.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, on the opposite side of the home to the living room, is the bathroom. This includes a vanity sink, a shower, and a composting toilet.

The Olympic has a single bedroom, which is accessed by storage-integrated staircase. The bedroom itself is a typical loft, with a low ceiling and a double bed. There's also a skylight in there and a couple of windows.

The Olympic's interior looks filled with natural light, thanks to its generous glazing
The Olympic is currently on the market for US$120,000, with options available for colors and upholstery.

Source: Spindrift Homes

