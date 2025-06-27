© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Towels optional: Tiny house lets off steam as mobile sauna

By Adam Williams
June 27, 2025
The tiny house sauna has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m) and is envisioned for use in Airbnbs and other rental scenarios
The tiny house sauna is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in black standing seam metal siding, with pine wood accenting
The tiny house sauna includes a small bathroom with a shower and sink, though this model has no toilet
The tiny house sauna includes a seating area near the entrance
The tiny house sauna's actual sauna area is waterproof and includes a hose for cleaning it after use
The tiny house sauna has a large window in the main sauna area to maximize natural light inside
The tiny house sauna includes a Finnelo heater, as shown, though others are also optionally available
Tiny houses are not just for living in, and we've seen the towable dwellings turned into everything from a wedding chapel to a pub. Dragon Tiny Homes recently came up with yet another use for them in the form of a mobile sauna.

Featuring a similar overall exterior styling to Dragon Tiny Homes' Scandinavian-inspired Kemi, the unnamed project was originally completed as a custom build for the firm itself, but the model turned out so well and proved popular enough that it's now being offered as a product.

The sauna is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m), so is on the smaller side even for a tiny house, though a more spacious 20 ft (6 m) version is planned. The exterior is clad in black standing seam metal siding, with pine wood accenting. LED lighting is installed too.

The tiny house sauna's actual sauna area is waterproof and includes a hose for cleaning it after use

The interior is finished in wood, as you'd expect. It includes a cool-down bench seating area near the entrance and a compact bathroom with a shower and sink (a toilet wasn't installed in this particular unit) for visitors to freshen up.

The sauna room itself is naturally waterproof and features a large window to maximize natural light inside, as well as a hose that's hidden beneath a bench to clean it all off after use. A Finnelo heater (or, optionally, a different sauna heater) provides the heat and steam.

The project is envisioned as being useful for Airbnbs and businesses, though could of course also be purchased for private use, however we've no word on the price of this one. It follows a somewhat similar project designed by Backcountry Containers that transformed a shipping container into a sauna.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

