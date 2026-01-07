Coastal-themed tiny house fits flexible full-time living into 32 ft

Named the Seawillow, this recently completed tiny house combines a bright and colorful seaside-inspired interior decor with a compact but livable layout. It features a downstairs master bedroom, a spacious kitchen, and even a secondary loft bedroom that serves as a hobby space.

The Seawillow was designed by Decathlon Tiny Homes and has a length of 32 ft (9.75 m). This is on the smaller side of average for a North American tiny house, some of which can exceed 50 ft (15.24 m) – though, of course, it's nowhere near the smallest we've seen. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood, with cedar trim and accenting. It also has a small storage box outside.

The home's entrance opens next to its living room. Though pictured unfurnished, it does have a built-in entertainment center and some shelving, plus there's space for a TV and a sofa to be installed by the owners. The decor throughout is bright and airy, with colors inspired by the beach, though it's all pretty subtle and not too pronounced.

The kitchen is nearby. This takes up the center of the home and is well-stocked for a tiny house. It includes an attractive copper farmhouse-style sink, a microwave, an electric oven, and an induction cooktop, plus a garbage disposal unit. Generous cabinetry is combined with live-edge wooden countertops, shelving, and a marble herringbone backsplash.

The Seawillow's bathroom is accessed by sliding door from the kitchen. Decathlon Tiny Homes riffs on the seaside theme a little more in here, with its fish scale tiles and an attractive teak vanity sink. The bathroom also contains a flushing toilet, a glass-enclosed shower, and a combined washer/dryer.

The bathroom provides access to the downstairs bedroom, which is situated at the opposite side of the house to the living room. It has space for a queen-sized bed and some built-in storage, including "his and hers" wardrobes, shelving, and two bedside tables. Thanks to its downstairs position, there's ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a benefit in a tiny house.

As mentioned, the tiny house has a secondary loft area. Accessed by storage-integrated staircase, it could be used as a bedroom but instead the owner has decided to make it a hobby room, and it has shelving and drawers installed.

The Seawillow was commissioned by a customer and is being delivered to its new owners sometime in January. We've no word on the price of this one, however it's based on Decathlon Tiny Homes' Poseidon range, which starts at US$112,750.

Source: Decathlon Tiny Homes