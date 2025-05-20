© 2025 New Atlas
Shipping container-based tiny house doubles down on space and comfort

By Adam Williams
May 20, 2025
The Double Duo is a shipping container-based tiny house with a spacious layout that contains a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms
The Double Duo's exterior can be left as-is for a utilitarian look or partly finished in wood
The Double Duo's kitchen is relatively spacious for a container-based house and includes a dishwasher, oven and microwave, and lots of cabinetry
The Double Duo's kitchen counters are finished in granite
The Double Duo's interior measures 640 sq ft (almost 60 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
The Double Duo's main living area has space for a large sofa
The Double Duo includes two en-suite bathrooms. The bathroom pictured has a bath/shower, a double sink, and a flushing toilet
The Double Duo is decked in vinyl plank flooring throughout
The Double Duo's bedrooms include double beds and storage space
The Double Duo's smaller bathroom has a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
The Double Duo shipping container-based tiny house is not built from one container like we usually see, but two. The extra floorspace allows it to offer a roomy interior arranged around a large living area, as well as two bedrooms and bathrooms.

Designed by Custom Container Living, the Double Duo is constructed from two 40-ft (12.2-m) long shipping containers, creating a total floorspace of 640 sq ft (almost 60 sq m). The exterior can be left as-is for a utilitarian look or partially finished in wood.

The home's entrance opens onto the living room, which looks more spacious than a typical container-based house, such as the Augustine for example. It has ample room for a large sofa and coffee table, plus an entertainment center, and a big-screen TV.

The Double Duo's kitchen is relatively spacious for a container-based house and includes a dishwasher, oven and microwave, and lots of cabinetry
The kitchen is nearby. This is well-equipped for a container-based tiny house and contains a double sink, a fridge/freezer, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, and an optional dishwasher and stacked washer/dryer. There's quite a lot of cabinetry too.

The main bathroom includes a bath/shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink. It also has direct access to an adjacent bedroom, which hosts a double bed and some storage space. Due to the tiny house's single-floor layout, it has ample headroom to stand upright and move around, which is still a relative luxury in these tiny houses.

The Double Duo's main living area has space for a large sofa
On the opposite side of the tiny house is another bedroom – again boasting plenty of headroom – with a double bed and a walk-in closet. It also has an en-suite bathroom with a shower, double sink, and toilet.

The Double Duo's power is supplied by a standard RV-style hookup and it's cooled by a Mitsubishi mini-split air-conditioning system. Since it's not mounted on a trailer, it will need transporting to its location by truck. It's currently up for sale for US$139,000.

Source: Custom Container Living

