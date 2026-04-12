130-sq-ft tiny house maximizes space with multifunctional layout

Measuring just 130 sq ft (12 sq m), the Shoji is definitely smaller than the average tiny house. However, it makes up for its modest size with a space-saving multifunctional design.

The Shoji is designed by Bulgarian firm Koleliba and architect Hristina Hristova. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of only 5.5 m (18 ft), which is significantly smaller than even compact models like Modern Tiny Living's Espresso. Its exterior is finished in vertical timber siding and topped with metal, and features a lot of windows, plus sliding glass doors that open it up to the outside. The interior, meanwhile, is finished in birch ply, with laminated flooring.

The Shoji's sleeping area, visible on the left, consists of a raised double bed with integrated storage space Hristina Hristova

Given the limited available space, Koleliba has sensibly kept the layout simple. Arranged on a single floor, most of the floorspace is taken up by one multifunctional room. There's no dedicated living room, so instead the bedroom doubles as a hangout area – which is the same approach taken by Escape's Vista. It consists of a raised double bed with integrated storage.

Nearby is a storage unit. In a nice touch, this also hosts a pull-out desk that can serve as both a workspace and a dining table. There's also quite a lot of shelving above.

The kitchen in this model is relatively basic and probably best suited to short stays, with a sink, an induction cooktop, plus cabinetry, and room for more appliances. The bathroom is small but does contain a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Shoji is arranged on one level and is finished in birch plywood, with laminate flooring Hristina Hristova

There are several upgrades available for the Shoji, including full off-grid operation with solar panels, a gasoline-powered generator, and water tanks and filters. We've no word on pricing, but prefab marketplace Spassio lists one for €44,227 (US$51,000). Delivery is available throughout several European countries, but those interested are advised to contact Koleliba directly.

Source: Koleliba