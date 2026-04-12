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Tiny Houses

130-sq-ft tiny house maximizes space with multifunctional layout

By Adam Williams
April 12, 2026
130-sq-ft tiny house maximizes space with multifunctional layout
The Shoji by Koleliba is a compact tiny house that maximizes its limited available space with a clever multifunctional layout
The Shoji by Koleliba is a compact tiny house that maximizes its limited available space with a clever multifunctional layout
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The Shoji by Koleliba is a compact tiny house that maximizes its limited available space with a clever multifunctional layout
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The Shoji by Koleliba is a compact tiny house that maximizes its limited available space with a clever multifunctional layout
The Shoji is finished in vertical timber siding and topped with a metal roof
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The Shoji is finished in vertical timber siding and topped with a metal roof
The Shoji can be upgraded to run fully off-grid with solar panels and water tanks
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The Shoji can be upgraded to run fully off-grid with solar panels and water tanks
The Shoji is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5.5 m (18 ft)
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The Shoji is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5.5 m (18 ft)
The Shoji features lots of glazing and sliding glass doors that open it up to the outside
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The Shoji features lots of glazing and sliding glass doors that open it up to the outside
The Shoji's sleeping area, visible on the left, consists of a raised double bed with integrated storage space
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The Shoji's sleeping area, visible on the left, consists of a raised double bed with integrated storage space
The Shoji is arranged on one level and is finished in birch plywood, with laminate flooring
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The Shoji is arranged on one level and is finished in birch plywood, with laminate flooring
The Shoji's kitchen includes a sink, an induction cooktop, and space for more appliances
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The Shoji's kitchen includes a sink, an induction cooktop, and space for more appliances
The Shoji's bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Shoji's bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 9 images

Measuring just 130 sq ft (12 sq m), the Shoji is definitely smaller than the average tiny house. However, it makes up for its modest size with a space-saving multifunctional design.

The Shoji is designed by Bulgarian firm Koleliba and architect Hristina Hristova. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of only 5.5 m (18 ft), which is significantly smaller than even compact models like Modern Tiny Living's Espresso. Its exterior is finished in vertical timber siding and topped with metal, and features a lot of windows, plus sliding glass doors that open it up to the outside. The interior, meanwhile, is finished in birch ply, with laminated flooring.

The Shoji's sleeping area, visible on the left, consists of a raised double bed with integrated storage space
The Shoji's sleeping area, visible on the left, consists of a raised double bed with integrated storage space

Given the limited available space, Koleliba has sensibly kept the layout simple. Arranged on a single floor, most of the floorspace is taken up by one multifunctional room. There's no dedicated living room, so instead the bedroom doubles as a hangout area – which is the same approach taken by Escape's Vista. It consists of a raised double bed with integrated storage.

Nearby is a storage unit. In a nice touch, this also hosts a pull-out desk that can serve as both a workspace and a dining table. There's also quite a lot of shelving above.

The kitchen in this model is relatively basic and probably best suited to short stays, with a sink, an induction cooktop, plus cabinetry, and room for more appliances. The bathroom is small but does contain a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Shoji is arranged on one level and is finished in birch plywood, with laminate flooring
The Shoji is arranged on one level and is finished in birch plywood, with laminate flooring

There are several upgrades available for the Shoji, including full off-grid operation with solar panels, a gasoline-powered generator, and water tanks and filters. We've no word on pricing, but prefab marketplace Spassio lists one for €44,227 (US$51,000). Delivery is available throughout several European countries, but those interested are advised to contact Koleliba directly.

Source: Koleliba

View gallery - 9 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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