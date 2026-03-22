Flexible tiny house is designed with a growing family in mind

Raising a family in a tiny house typically means you'll be making some serious compromises on privacy and space. The Starling tackles these challenges with a flexible layout that squeezes in three sleeping areas and a multipurpose living area.

The Starling was created by Rewild Homes and is based on a triple-axle gooseneck (raised) trailer. It has a length of 33 ft (10 m) and sports a tastefully understated exterior finished in wood, with a metal roof. Its size strikes a good balance between portability and spaciousness, and would be suitable both for stationary full-time living and for a nomadic lifestyle. The model shown was specifically designed for a growing family.

The Starling's interior is arranged around a central dining booth which turns into an additional sleeping area when required Rewild Homes

The interior of the home features white wooden shiplap walls and vinyl flooring, and is arranged around an open living area. Positioned near the entrance is a useful dining booth-style setup that consists of two bench seats with integrated storage and a table. Since there's no dedicated living room in the Starling, this spot forms the heart of the home and it can also be turned into an additional sleeping area when required.

The kitchen is situated nearby. Arranged into a U-shape, it looks spacious for a tiny house and is equipped with a double sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, an energy efficient fridge/freezer, and a breakfast bar seating area. It also has plenty of cabinetry, including some cupboards with pull-out storage to maximize available space.

Over on the opposite side of the multipurpose dining booth is the bathroom. This is notable for including a bathtub/shower, which is always a bonus in a tiny house, and it also has a composting toilet and a small vanity sink.

The Starling's main bedroom reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical loft with a low ceiling and space for a double bed, though it's given character with an artistic aluminum railing by Vancouver Island artist Wroughtenart.

There's also a second space in the raised part of the trailer (i.e. the part that hitches to a truck). Reached by a few storage-integrated steps, it looks like a fine candidate for a child's bedroom, and thanks to its position on the opposite side of the home from the loft bedroom, it offers plenty of separation and privacy. Additionally, it could be used as an office or living room.

The Starling's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, a dual sink, an oven, and a four-burner propane-powered stove Rewild Homes

The Starling was commissioned by a customer and we've no word on its price. However, for a ballpark idea, Rewild Homes' somewhat similar Barred Owl is currently up for sale for CAD 150,000 (roughly US$110,000).

Source: Rewild Homes