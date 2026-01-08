© 2026 New Atlas
Off-grid tiny house doubles-down on cabin-like rustic charm

By Adam Williams
January 08, 2026
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1 is a rustic towable dwelling that runs off-the-grid with solar power
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1 includes a small deck area to expand living space outside
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1 includes a small deck area to expand living space outside
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's entrance opens onto its living room, which is compact and includes a sofa and a wood-burning stove
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's entrance opens onto its living room, which is compact and includes a sofa and a wood-burning stove
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's interior is cabin-like and comfortable
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's interior is cabin-like and comfortable
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's bedroom is reached by a removable wooden ladder
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's bedroom is reached by a removable wooden ladder
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's kitchen includes a propane-powered two-burner stove, and a small sink
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's kitchen includes a propane-powered two-burner stove, and a small sink
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's bedroom is a typical loft model with a low ceiling
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's bedroom is a typical loft model with a low ceiling
A lot of tiny houses nowadays are focused on offering a spacious apartment-like living experience on wheels. However, this model recalls the small living movement's roots with a compact cabin-like dwelling that runs off-the-grid and embraces rustic styling.

The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1 was designed by Australia's Build Tiny – not to be confused with the Kiwi firm of the same name. It's based on a double-axle trailer and finished in corrugated metal, with a metal roof, lending it an almost agricultural appearance that should take its place well in its rural Australian location. It also has roof-based solar panels installed, which are connected to batteries to keep the juice flowing when it's not sunny out.

The home has a length of just 14.9 ft (4.5 m), with a snug interior floorspace of just 157 sq ft (15 sq m). This makes it even smaller than most of the Euro models we see, like Baluchon's Nouvelle Dans, not to mention under half the length of larger North American homes such as Wind River's Tellico. It's accessed from a deck area through a single door at its front (i.e. opposite the tow hitch).

The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's entrance opens onto its living room, which is compact and includes a sofa and a wood-burning stove
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's entrance opens onto its living room, which is compact and includes a sofa and a wood-burning stove

The entrance opens onto its living room, which is compact but does contain a sofa and a wood-burning stove that should be sufficient to heat the entire home. There's also a drop-down table and a coffee table. The interior is finished in wood throughout and has a comfortable cabin-like feel. It looks light-filled throughout thanks to generous glazing.

The kitchen is just beyond the living area. This is simple, reflecting its use as a vacation home, with a sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, and cabinetry. Next to the kitchen, and accessed by a door, is the bathroom, which is again pretty snug and includes a toilet, a sink, and a shower.

There's just one bedroom in the Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1, and it's accessed by a removable wooden ladder. The bedroom itself is a typical loft model with a low ceiling, though it does have space for a queen-sized bed.

The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's bedroom is reached by a removable wooden ladder
The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1's bedroom is reached by a removable wooden ladder

The Tallarook Hilltop Tiny House 1 is currently up for vacation rental on Airbnb in Victoria, Australia.

Sources: Big Tiny Group, Build Tiny

