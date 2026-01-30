Tiny Hogwarts house performs some downsizing magic to sleep up to four

The Tiny Hogwarts features a compact interior that would be a good fit for two people to live full-time, but thanks to some well-thought-out interior design choices it can also accommodate up to four when needed.

Designed by Romania's Eco Tiny House, the Tiny Hogwarts is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 8 m (26 ft), which is by no means large but a tad roomier than most European models. To put it into perspective, many North American towable homes often exceed 12 m (40 ft) and can even reach as long as 15.8 m (52 ft).

The Tiny Hogwarts' interior is finished in wood and looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing Eco Tiny House

The Tiny Hogwarts is finished in engineered wood, with steel accenting, and a metal roof. It has a similar clean and modern aesthetic to its smaller counterpart, the Tiny Rubik. As with that model, double glass doors help open up the home to the outside.

The interior is finished in wood too. There's no dedicated living room in here. Instead, the space you'd usually expect to find one is occupied by a downstairs bedroom/daybed that sleeps two. This is a setup we see quite a lot in compact models like Escape's Vista and Backcountry Tiny Homes' Little Lodge, and is often a better choice than trying to squeeze in a very small sofa somewhere. The room also has a high ceiling and generous glazing, including a skylight, helping lend an airy open feel. Its raised position creates the opportunity for storage and some more seating, plus there's a dining table nearby that can double as a desk to work from home.

The other side of the tiny house is occupied by its kitchen. It includes a stainless steel sink, an oven and an induction cooktop, and quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house, as well as some space for more appliances.

The Tiny Hogwarts' bathroom, meanwhile, is at the opposite side of the home to the daybed area and includes a small floating vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a shower.

The secondary bedroom is situated upstairs and is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. The room itself has a low ceiling, like most tiny house lofts, and a double bed, with a skylight in the ceiling.

The Tiny Hogwarts' kitchen includes a stainless steel sink, an oven, and an induction cooktop Eco Tiny House

The Tiny Hogwarts is available for purchase from €84,790 (US$101,000), plus taxes. There's no word on delivery for this one, so interested buyers are best contacting the firm directly.

Source: Eco Tiny House