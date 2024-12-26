© 2024 New Atlas
Containers, turbines, and even old trucks: 2024's best tiny houses

By Adam Williams
December 26, 2024
As 2024 comes to a close, we've chosen our selection of the year's top 10 tiny houses
The Rubishack has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m) and a width of 7 ft (2.1 m)
The Rubishack was created as a promotional tool rather than a tiny house that Rubitracks is going to sell
The Rubishack's interior includes a bed at the front, above the engine
The Rubishack is anchored by Rubitracks' own off-road track system
The Rubishack's passengers sit in seating sourced from an old 1970s campervan
This tiny house is billed by designer Levi Kelly as the world's smallest – and since it measures just 19.46 sq ft (1.8 sq m) we're inclined to agree
The tiny house cost US$5,000 to construct, though Levi Kelly did already own the trailer and he carried out all the work himself
There's no room inside for a bathroom so the tiny house includes a shower outside
The interior of the tiny house is made up of one very small room
The bed is secured by hooks in the ceiling and is accessed by climbing on the kitchen counter
Cargo is a shipping container-based tiny house located in Lagos, in Portugal's beautiful Algarve region
Cargo's shipping container exterior has been heavily modified and is finished in timber
Cargo extends its limited living space with a rooftop terrace area
Cargo's interior is finished in a selection of wood
One of Cargo's walls has been left uncovered, allowing it to open up to the outside
The Pisgah Park Model is a huge towable home, with a considerable length of 45 ft (13.7 m)
The Pisgah Park Model is arranged around its central porch area
The Pisgah Park Model's living area includes a kitchen with a fridge/freezer, an oven with radiant electric cooktop, a built-in dishwasher, and cabinetry space
The Pisgah Park Model's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling
The Pisgah Park Model's porch offers separation between the living and bedroom/bathroom areas
The Bonzai tiny house is accessed through a door situated at rear of the home
The Bonzai tiny house's multipurpose living room features Japanese-inspired interior decor and generous glazing
The Bonzai tiny house's underfloor storage is surprisingly generous
The Bonzai tiny house's multipurpose living room has a home cinema setup
The Bonzai tiny house's kitchen includes a pull-out worktop area and quite a lot of storage space, for its size
Built in a 2MW wind turbine's nacelle, this tiny home offers 376 sq ft of living space
Built in a 2-MW wind turbine's nacelle, this tiny home offers 376 sq ft of living space
The Shetland Tidal Array is located in Bluemull Sound, a stretch of water between the islands of Unst and Yell
The Shetland Tidal Array is located in Bluemull Sound, a stretch of water between the islands of Unst and Yell
The 20-year-old nacelle was transported from the Austrian Gols wind farm to Rotterdam to be dismantled and repurposed
The 20-year-old nacelle was transported from the Austrian Gols wind farm to Rotterdam to be dismantled and repurposed
Despite coming from a relatively small turbine, this nacelle is pretty roomy on the inside
Despite coming from a relatively small turbine, this nacelle is pretty roomy on the inside
The Loft Ruby Edition has a length of 34 ft (10.36 m) but is cleverly designed to sleep up to six people in comfort
The Loft Ruby Edition has a length of 34 ft (10.36 m) but is cleverly designed to sleep up to six people in comfort
The Loft Ruby Edition includes two loft-based bedrooms, one of which is accessed by storage-integrated staircase
The Loft Ruby Edition includes two loft-based bedrooms, one of which is accessed by storage-integrated staircase
The Loft Ruby Edition's loft bedrooms have enough space for a double bed each, or two single beds
The Loft Ruby Edition's loft bedrooms have enough space for a double bed each, or two single beds
The Loft Ruby Edition's interior decor is enlivened by wooden beams
The Loft Ruby Edition's interior decor is enlivened by wooden beams
One of the Loft Ruby Edition's loft bedrooms includes some storage space
One of the Loft Ruby Edition's loft bedrooms includes some storage space
The MO.CA's fabric-lined exterior walls are raised using a pulley-based system
The MO.CA's fabric-lined exterior walls are raised using a pulley-based system
The MO.CA's open design wouldn't suit colder climes but should be a good fit for Catalonia
The MO.CA's open design wouldn't suit colder climes but should be a good fit for Catalonia
The MO.CA's center is taken up by an open living area that contains a table and chairs
The MO.CA's center is taken up by an open living area that contains a table and chairs
The MO.CA was designed by students and researchers at the Institute for Advanced Architecture in Catalonia, Spain
The MO.CA was designed by students and researchers at the Institute for Advanced Architecture in Catalonia, Spain
The Cerceaux is a compact tiny house that features a flexible and storage-packed interior that's likened to a Swiss Army Knife by its designer
The Cerceaux is a compact tiny house that features a flexible and storage-packed interior that's likened to a Swiss Army Knife by its designer
The Cerceaux's living room includes bookshelves and underfloor storage too
The Cerceaux's living room includes bookshelves and underfloor storage too
The Cerceaux's living room has lots of storage space built into its sofa
The Cerceaux's living room has lots of storage space built into its sofa
The Cerceaux's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Cerceaux's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Cerceaux's kitchen features ample storage space, including drop-down cabinets
The Cerceaux's kitchen features ample storage space, including drop-down cabinets
The pint-sized Element has a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m)
The pint-sized Element has a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m)
The Element weighs in at 7,000 lb (around 3,175 kg)
The Element weighs in at 7,000 lb (around 3,175 kg)
The Element's interior measures 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m), including its loft bedroom
The Element's interior measures 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m), including its loft bedroom
The Element's downstairs contains a hallway, a main living/kitchen area, and a bathroom
The Element's downstairs contains a hallway, a main living/kitchen area, and a bathroom
The Element features a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling
The Element features a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling
As 2024 comes to a close, here's our pick of the best, most innovative, and most interesting tiny houses we've seen throughout the year.

The models we've chosen encompass everything from the smallest tiny house we've ever seen to massive family models, budget options, and even an insane motorized tiny house used to tear up the landscape.

As usual, we're not being too strict with the definition of tiny house here, nor are we overly concerned with practicalities – basically, anything that's suitably small and caught our interest goes.

Read on for our top 10 tiny houses of 2024, which is presented in no particular order, and you can also hit the gallery to see more photos and information for each.

Arguably as much a motorhome as it is a tiny house, the Rubishack, by Canada's Rubitracks, has its own engine and off-road tracks, allowing it to overcome even the most challenging terrain.

It consists of a heavily modified truck base and a first-generation Cummins engine that's anchored by four bolt-on tracks, all of which allows the tiny house to handle rivers, snow, mud and beach. The length of the Rubishack comes in at 16 ft (4.8 m) and its interior is basic but includes seats sourced from a 1970s motorhome that swivel 360 degrees, a double bed, and a seating area with a table.

This remarkable tiny house shows just how small a dwelling can actually get while remaining usable. Designed by Levi Kelly, it's a triumph in space-saving design and measures a mere 19.46 sq ft (1.8 sq m).

The unnamed abode includes a sofa with storage, plus a neat mini mezzanine sleeping area. There's also a kitchen with a working sink and portable stove. Since a bathroom couldn't fit inside, the tiny house has a shower mounted to its exterior, while an external storage box contains a camping-style toilet.

Designers never seem to run out of good ideas for old shipping containers and the Cargo, by Portuguese studio Madeiguincho, is a better example of this than most.

Measuring roughly 20 x 8 ft (6 x 2.5 m), the Cargo is finished in wood and its rooftop terrace sports a large overhang to help keep it a comfortable temperature. Its interior includes a raised bed with storage, as well as an L-shaped seating area, plus a kitchen and a small bathroom.

The Pisgah Park Model, by Wind River Tiny Homes, is arranged so that its living and sleeping areas are situated either side of a central porch, offering a sense of separation between the two and encouraging an indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Having a considerable length of 45 ft (13.7 m), the tiny house's living and kitchen areas sport a high ceiling and generous glazing. Over on the other side of the porch, much of the available floorspace is taken up by the master bedroom. Elsewhere is a bathroom and a second upstairs bedroom that's reached by ladder.

The Bonzai tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in red cedar, with a sloping aluminum roof
The Bonzai tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in red cedar, with a sloping aluminum roof

Baluchon drew inspiration from Japanese design for its Bonzai, which is just 15 ft (4.5 m) long. Due to the resulting lack of space inside, the firm has had to get very creative with the layout.

The entrance opens into the bathroom. This then connects to a compact kitchen, while a shoji-style sliding door provides access to the only other room in the tiny house, a multipurpose living room with dining table, a home cinema setup, and a roll-up bed.

This ingenious project aims to breathe new life into decommissioned wind turbines by utilizing an old nacelle as a tiny house.

European energy company Vattenfall, in partnership with international architecture collective Superuse Studios, used a nacelle from a Vestas V80 2-MW turbine that ran for 20 years on a wind farm in Austria. It has a floorspace of approximately 376 sq ft (35 sq m) and its interior is fully furnished with a kitchen, bathroom, and a combined sleeping and living area.

The Mint Tiny House Company's sizable Loft Ruby Edition has a length of 34 ft (10.36 m) and has room for an entire family – indeed it actually sleeps an impressive six people under one small roof.

Much of its interior is taken up by the shared living room, kitchen, and dining area. There are three bedrooms. The master bedroom is situated downstairs and has enough space for a queen-sized bed, plus ample headroom to stand upright. There are also two upstairs bedrooms. These are typical loft-based tiny house spaces with low ceilings.

The original impetus behind the tiny house movement was to create affordable housing, though many models nowadays tend to be far more luxurious in nature. Dragon Tiny Homes recalls those humble roots with its no-frills Element.

With its length of 16 ft (4.8 m) and its price of under US$25,000, there are obviously some compromises in this model. The interior is compact and clad in rough plywood. It does include a basic kitchen unit with a sink and some cabinetry, with a living room nearby. Elsewhere lies a very compact bathroom. Finally, there's one loft bedroom in the Element, which is reached by ladder.

The MO.CA (or Mobile Catalyst) offers food for thought with a space-saving interior layout that opens up to the outside with operable walls. Built by Spain's Institute for Advanced Architecture in Catalonia, it has a length of 17.8 ft (5.4 m) and is primarily made from wood.

The interior layout is centered around the main living/dining area. When the weather suits, the fabric facades can be raised using a manual pulley system, to open it up to the outside. Glass doors can be optionally opened too. The MO.CA runs off-the-grid with a solar panel array and battery bank. There's also a composting toilet in the bathroom and a greywater recycling system, plus it can take on water from rivers via a filter.

Though its Cerceaux tiny house only has a length of 20 ft (6 m), Modern Tiny Living has ensured it punches well above its weight with a storage-packed interior containing a flexible "Swiss Army Knife" living room.

The living room is raised, with enough seating for up to six people. There's generous glazing, and due to its raised position, plus lots of storage below, including pull-out drawers, and bookshelves. The sofa can be transformed into a bed for guests in a pinch too. Nearby is the kitchen, with a bathroom next to that. There's also one loft-based bedroom reached by storage-integrated staircase.

Those are the tiny homes that impressed us. Do you have any favorite builds from 2024? Let us know in the comments.

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

