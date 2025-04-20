The Ultimate tiny house pushes the limits of life on wheels

With a name like the Ultimate, you'd expect this latest tiny house by Escape to offer something extraordinary, and thankfully it doesn't disappoint. It's the firm's largest model to date and provides a seriously spacious interior layout that offers a massive 720 sq ft (almost 67 sq m) of floorspace.

The Ultimate tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 43 ft (13 m), putting it up there with the longest models we've covered (though it's not quite the longest). So you won't want to tow this behemoth around regularly and it's more suitable for permanent installation on a choice plot of land.

Its exterior resembles previous Escape models and is finished in cedar, with generous glazing to ensure lots of natural light inside. The home is accessed by a glass door into the kitchen. This contains a laundry area with washer/dryer, as well as a fridge/freezer, an oven, an induction cooktop, a microwave, sink, and a dishwasher, plus it has stone cooktops and quite a lot of cabinetry.

The living room is nearby, and hosts a sofa, a large entertainment center with TV and cabinetry, and an electric fireplace. The room connects to an adjacent master bedroom. Thanks to its downstairs position, it has ample headroom to stand upright and it contains a king-sized bed and cabinetry, including a full-size closet which is so large that it can optionally be swapped for an en-suite bathroom.

The Ultimate tiny house's kitchen is well-stocked and boasts a dishwasher, microwave, oven and an induction stove Escape

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the bedroom is the bathroom. Reached through a frosted glass door, it contains a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a large shower.

At the center of the home, a storage-integrated staircase provides access to the Ultimate's upstairs area. Much of this is taken up by a huge loft-style bedroom with a length of 21 ft (6.4 m) – which is longer than some entire tiny houses – and is large enough to be split into two bedrooms or perhaps an office and a bedroom. A nearby gangway provides access to a second, more modestly proportioned loft.

The Ultimate tiny house is currently up for sale for US$155,000.

Source: Escape