Extra-wide tiny house puts a terrace up top and sleeps five inside

Though it has a compact footprint, this tiny house expands its living area significantly with a useful rooftop terrace. Inside, it features a space-saving layout that's packed with storage and can sleep up to five people at a squeeze.

Not to be confused with the recently covered model of the same name from Tiny Timber Homes, the White Pine is designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m) and a width of 10 ft (3 m), which is wider than a standard model. This creates a more spacious, apartment-like interior than most tiny houses, though it comes at the cost of requiring a permit for road transport.

The White Pine features a spacious living area with a sofa bed and a dining table for two Backcountry Tiny Homes

The exterior of the home is clad in a mixture of metal and tongue-and-groove cedar, while its rooftop terrace is reached from outside via detachable stairs and serves as a useful additional hangout space.

The interior, meanwhile, is finished in tongue-and-groove pine, with whitewashed pine ceilings and vinyl flooring. Its layout is arranged around a large open living area, with a sofa bed that sleeps up to two guests. The area is framed by generous glazing and includes a coffee table, plus a dining table that seats two.

The kitchen is adjacent and is equipped with a farmhouse-style sink, a two-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. There's quite a lot of storage space here, given its size, including the kitchen cabinets, a nearby storage unit, and shelving.

The White Pine's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, an oven and a fridge/freezer Backcountry Tiny Homes

Over on the opposite side of the house to the living room is the bathroom. This includes a walk-in shower, with a flushing toilet and a vanity sink, plus a small laundry nook with shelving, a washer/dryer, and a pull-out cart for clothes storage. Additionally, near to the bathroom is a dedicated mudroom for storing coats and shoes, etc.

There are a pair of bedrooms in the White Pine. The master is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase from the kitchen and has a lowered platform, making it easy to stand upright and get dressed. It contains a queen-sized bed, yet more storage, plus a decorative divider that depicts a forest.

The secondary loft is positioned over the living room. Reached by a removable ladder, this is primarily intended for storage but does also sleep one adult, if preferred.

The White Pine's main bedroom has a lowered platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed Backcountry Tiny Homes

The White Pine is currently up for sale and comes in three versions: a shell priced at US$74,280, unfurnished for $132,610, or finally a fully furnished turnkey model priced at a very specific $140,010. Delivery is available throughout the US and internationally, contact the firm for more details.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes