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Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house puts a terrace up top and sleeps five inside

By Adam Williams
July 22, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house puts a terrace up top and sleeps five inside
The White Pine, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide model that's topped by a rooftop terrace
The White Pine, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide model that's topped by a rooftop terrace
View 13 Images
The White Pine, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide model that's topped by a rooftop terrace
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The White Pine, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide model that's topped by a rooftop terrace
The White Pine is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m)
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The White Pine is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m)
The White Pine's exterior is finished in a combination of metal cladding and tongue-and-groove cedar
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The White Pine's exterior is finished in a combination of metal cladding and tongue-and-groove cedar
The White Pine features a spacious living area with a sofa bed and a dining table for two
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The White Pine features a spacious living area with a sofa bed and a dining table for two
The White Pine's interior measures 540 sq ft (50 sq m)
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The White Pine's interior measures 540 sq ft (50 sq m)
The White Pine's interior includes lots of storage units, nooks, and drawers
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The White Pine's interior includes lots of storage units, nooks, and drawers
The White Pine's interior is finished in tongue-and-groove pine, with a whitewashed pine ceiling and vinyl flooring
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The White Pine's interior is finished in tongue-and-groove pine, with a whitewashed pine ceiling and vinyl flooring
The White Pine's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, an oven and a fridge/freezer
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The White Pine's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, an oven and a fridge/freezer
The White Pine's kitchen has quite a lot of storage space for a model of its size
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The White Pine's kitchen has quite a lot of storage space for a model of its size
The White Pine's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase from the kitchen
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The White Pine's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase from the kitchen
The White Pine's main bedroom has both underfloor storage and a large storage unit
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The White Pine's main bedroom has both underfloor storage and a large storage unit
The White Pine's main bedroom has a lowered platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed
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The White Pine's main bedroom has a lowered platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed
The White Pine's bathroom contains a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a small laundry area
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The White Pine's bathroom contains a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a small laundry area
View gallery - 13 images

Though it has a compact footprint, this tiny house expands its living area significantly with a useful rooftop terrace. Inside, it features a space-saving layout that's packed with storage and can sleep up to five people at a squeeze.

Not to be confused with the recently covered model of the same name from Tiny Timber Homes, the White Pine is designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m) and a width of 10 ft (3 m), which is wider than a standard model. This creates a more spacious, apartment-like interior than most tiny houses, though it comes at the cost of requiring a permit for road transport.

The White Pine features a spacious living area with a sofa bed and a dining table for two
The White Pine features a spacious living area with a sofa bed and a dining table for two

The exterior of the home is clad in a mixture of metal and tongue-and-groove cedar, while its rooftop terrace is reached from outside via detachable stairs and serves as a useful additional hangout space.

The interior, meanwhile, is finished in tongue-and-groove pine, with whitewashed pine ceilings and vinyl flooring. Its layout is arranged around a large open living area, with a sofa bed that sleeps up to two guests. The area is framed by generous glazing and includes a coffee table, plus a dining table that seats two.

The kitchen is adjacent and is equipped with a farmhouse-style sink, a two-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. There's quite a lot of storage space here, given its size, including the kitchen cabinets, a nearby storage unit, and shelving.

The White Pine's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, an oven and a fridge/freezer
The White Pine's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, an oven and a fridge/freezer

Over on the opposite side of the house to the living room is the bathroom. This includes a walk-in shower, with a flushing toilet and a vanity sink, plus a small laundry nook with shelving, a washer/dryer, and a pull-out cart for clothes storage. Additionally, near to the bathroom is a dedicated mudroom for storing coats and shoes, etc.

There are a pair of bedrooms in the White Pine. The master is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase from the kitchen and has a lowered platform, making it easy to stand upright and get dressed. It contains a queen-sized bed, yet more storage, plus a decorative divider that depicts a forest.

The secondary loft is positioned over the living room. Reached by a removable ladder, this is primarily intended for storage but does also sleep one adult, if preferred.

The White Pine's main bedroom has a lowered platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed
The White Pine's main bedroom has a lowered platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed

The White Pine is currently up for sale and comes in three versions: a shell priced at US$74,280, unfurnished for $132,610, or finally a fully furnished turnkey model priced at a very specific $140,010. Delivery is available throughout the US and internationally, contact the firm for more details.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes

View gallery - 13 images

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Tiny HousesMicro-HouseHomeTiny FootprintHouseBuilding and Construction
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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