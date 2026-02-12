Cottage-style tiny house delivers rustic living on wheels for two

We usually associate Timbercraft Tiny Homes with large luxurious models. However, its Ynez tiny house maintains the firm's trademark attractive rustic styling, but does so in a much smaller and easier-to-tow package.

The Ynez is based on a double-axle trailer and comes in both 20 ft (6 m) and 24 ft (7.3 m) versions, which is roughly average for a European model, but very small indeed for the USA, where homes regularly reach 45 ft (13.7 m) in length or more. So it would be a good fit as a vacation home for a couple, or for those who want to live a nomadic lifestyle.

The Ynez's interior is finished in shiplap, with pine flooring Timbercraft Tiny Homes

The tiny house is finished in engineered wood, topped by a metal roof, and includes an exterior storage box plus a porch area just large enough for some seating. Its overall appearance resembles Timbercraft Tiny Homes' other models, like the Teton, but on a smaller scale.

Entering through the porch area, the interior continues the rustic aesthetic. The living room is definitely snug, though it has space to fit some seating and a TV. The kitchen is nearby. It includes a steel sink, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, alongside quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of this size.

The bathroom is accessed via a sliding door and is particularly compact, even by tiny house standards. Still, it manages to squeeze in a shower and a flushing toilet.

The Ynez's kitchen includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, and a sink Timbercraft Tiny Homes

There are two lofts in the Ynez. The first, positioned above the living room and reached by a removable ladder, looks better suited to storage than use as a full-time bedroom. The second loft, also accessed by ladder, is more typical in design, with a low ceiling and enough room for a double bed.

Pricing on the Ynez depends on the options chosen, though you'll need to contact Timbercraft Tiny Homes direct for full details.

Source: Timbercraft Tiny Homes