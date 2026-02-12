© 2026 New Atlas
Cottage-style tiny house delivers rustic living on wheels for two

By Adam Williams
February 12, 2026
The Ynez's exterior includes a small storage box and a porch area
The Ynez, by Timbercraft Tiny Homes, offers cottage-style living on wheels for up to two people
The Ynez is finished in engineered wood and topped by a metal roof
The Ynez's exterior includes a small storage box and a porch area
The Ynez's kitchen is small but it has quite a lot of storage space available for its size
The Ynez's kitchen includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, and a sink
The Ynez's interior is finished in shiplap, with pine flooring
The Ynez's main loft is a typical tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling and space for a double bed
The Ynez's bathroom is very snug and includes a shower and a flushing toilet
We usually associate Timbercraft Tiny Homes with large luxurious models. However, its Ynez tiny house maintains the firm's trademark attractive rustic styling, but does so in a much smaller and easier-to-tow package.

The Ynez is based on a double-axle trailer and comes in both 20 ft (6 m) and 24 ft (7.3 m) versions, which is roughly average for a European model, but very small indeed for the USA, where homes regularly reach 45 ft (13.7 m) in length or more. So it would be a good fit as a vacation home for a couple, or for those who want to live a nomadic lifestyle.

The Ynez's interior is finished in shiplap, with pine flooring
The tiny house is finished in engineered wood, topped by a metal roof, and includes an exterior storage box plus a porch area just large enough for some seating. Its overall appearance resembles Timbercraft Tiny Homes' other models, like the Teton, but on a smaller scale.

Entering through the porch area, the interior continues the rustic aesthetic. The living room is definitely snug, though it has space to fit some seating and a TV. The kitchen is nearby. It includes a steel sink, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, alongside quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of this size.

The bathroom is accessed via a sliding door and is particularly compact, even by tiny house standards. Still, it manages to squeeze in a shower and a flushing toilet.

The Ynez's kitchen includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, and a sink
There are two lofts in the Ynez. The first, positioned above the living room and reached by a removable ladder, looks better suited to storage than use as a full-time bedroom. The second loft, also accessed by ladder, is more typical in design, with a low ceiling and enough room for a double bed.

Pricing on the Ynez depends on the options chosen, though you'll need to contact Timbercraft Tiny Homes direct for full details.

Source: Timbercraft Tiny Homes

