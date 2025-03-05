Head-turning velomobile gets sleeker and smoother in its second incarnation

Back in 2016 we told you about the PEBL, a pedal-electric velomobile that combined some of the best attributes of a bicycle and a car. Well, it now has a cushier, spiffier, more streamlined successor, in the form of the PEBL 2.0.

Just like the model that came before it, the three-wheeled, two-passenger PEBL 2.0 is made by Massachusetts-based mobility company BetterBike. And the idea is still the same – to offer the fitness-building, environment-preserving and money-saving qualities of a bike, while also offering the cargo capacity and weather protection of an automobile.

As was the case with the original, the 2.0 sports a 6061 aluminum frame and a full body made of hemp cloth impregnated with a soy-based resin. Vinyl doors with zip-up windows can be added to keep the rain out.

The PEBL 2.0's cabin is now upholstered BetterBike

The rider's pedaling power is still augmented by an internally-geared 750-watt rear hub motor, taking them up to a top electric-assist speed of 20 mph (32 km/h). That said, there is an optional off-road mode that boosts motor power to 1,500 watts for traversing rough terrain on private property.

One four- to six-hour charge of the 48V/1,000-Wh lithium-ion battery pack is claimed to be good for a range of approximately 50 miles (80.5 km) – an optional second battery doubles that figure. What's more, an optional 100-watt rooftop solar panel helps keep the battery charged while out and about.

The PEBL 2.0 features a lockable, lidded, rear-accessible cargo compartment BetterBike

So, what new features does the PEBL 2.0 bring to the table?

For one thing, its body has been redesigned to be sleeker and more aerodynamic, and its scratch-resistant polycarbonate windshield now wraps around to the sides. It also has a cushier ride, thanks to both front and rear suspension (the original was rear-only) along with fatter 3-inch tires that can be upgraded to 4-inchers.

It also now has a cloth-upholstered cabin for reduced noise and added comfort … plus the cloth just looks nicer. And speaking of looks, the 2.0 also now has brushed nickel control panels.

The PEBL 2.0 weighs in at a claimed 200 lb (91 kg) BetterBike

Some of its other standard features include a full LED lighting system with turn indicators; front and rear Avid BB7 mechanical disc brakes; a grip-shifted 7-speed Shimano derailleur drivetrain; adjustable side mirrors; a windshield wiper; plus a powered reverse gear and cruise control. There's also a rear bench seat along with a lockable, lidded rear-accessible cargo compartment.

Some of the optional extras – along with those already mentioned – include a cabin heater; interior light; vented seat cushion; parking brake; auxiliary power ports; and carbon fiber control panels. The whole vehicle reportedly tips the scales at 200 lb (91 kg) and can carry up to 325 lb (147 kg) of passengers and cargo.

The PEBL 2.0's optional rooftop solar panel BetterBike

Should you want a PEBL 2.0 of your own, be prepared to shell out US$10,750 to $12,950, depending on which of three models you select. BetterBike co-founder Kevin Murray tells us that shipping should commence early this summer (Northern Hemisphere).

There's more information in the following video.

Introducing PEBL 2.0

Source: BetterBike

