© 2026 New Atlas
Aircraft

India's largest eVTOL demonstrator completes flight tests to propel its homegrown air taxi ambitions

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 03, 2026
India's largest eVTOL demonstrator completes flight tests to propel its homegrown air taxi ambitions
The Sylla 1.0 is a half-scale demonstrator of Sarla Aviation's eVTOL tech, destined for a 7-seater air taxi
The Sylla 1.0 is a half-scale demonstrator of Sarla Aviation's eVTOL tech, destined for a seven-seater air taxi
View 4 Images
The Sylla 1.0 is a half-scale demonstrator of Sarla Aviation's eVTOL tech, destined for a 7-seater air taxi
1/4
The Sylla 1.0 is a half-scale demonstrator of Sarla Aviation's eVTOL tech, destined for a seven-seater air taxi
Sarla showed off a full-scale mockup of its Shunya eVTOL in New Delhi, India last year
2/4
Sarla showed off a full-scale mockup of its Shunya eVTOL in New Delhi, India last year
Sarla's Shunya air taxi will feature 7 propulsion units and is being designed for 500 miles of range
3/4
Sarla's Shunya air taxi will feature seven propulsion units and is being designed for 500 miles of range
Shunya will be able to seat a pilot and either 6 or 4 passengers – or take on 1,500 lb of cargo
4/4
Shunya will be able to seat a pilot and either six or four passengers – or take on 1,500 lb of cargo
View gallery - 4 images

India's burgeoning eVTOL industry has seen major advancements, investment, and partnerships taking place over the last few years. The country has just seen an indigenously produced 1,540-lb (700-kg) half-scale demonstrator wrap up its integrated flight testing, inching it closer to the era of air taxis.

Sarla Aviation is the company behind the milestone, which it completed earlier this week. Its Sylla 1.0 demonstrator went from the drawing board to mid-air in under a year and with a budget of less than US$13 million.

The demonstrator has a 24-ft-7-inch (7.5-m) wingspan, a 400-volt electric powertrain architecture. Its successful tests made it the first aircraft to demonstrate a distributed-propulsion wing system – and the first eVTOL of this weight class to achieve vertical take-off – in the country.

PROJECT FIRST LIFT - The Making of India's Aerospace Champion [Sarla Aviation]

This battery of tests saw Sarla put Sylla 1.0's electric propulsion system, battery architecture, distributed propulsion, flight-control algorithms, airframe, and landing gear through their paces. It'll subsequently go through trials to test its ability to transition from hover to sustained wing-borne flight.

That's a huge win for the company, which built the demonstrator at half the scale of its upcoming Shunya aircraft, which it hopes will be the world's most economically viable air taxi. It's helmed by folks from a host of international eVTOL players including Lilium, Volocopter, Wisk, Beta, and Joby Aviation.

Sarla's Shunya air taxi will feature 7 propulsion units and is being designed for 500 miles of range
Sarla's Shunya air taxi will feature seven propulsion units and is being designed for 500 miles of range

Shunya will be able to fly a pilot and either six passengers with a bit of luggage, or four in more luxurious seating. A cargo configuration will allow it to carry up to 1,500 lb (680 kg).

The eVTOL is being designed with seven propulsion units, dual isolated batteries and a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tank for up to 500 miles (800 km) of hybrid range. Sarla is targeting a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h), which should make light work of airport-city transfers when it first becomes operational in the coming years.

Shunya will be able to seat a pilot and either 6 or 4 passengers – or take on 1,500 lb of cargo
Shunya will be able to seat a pilot and either six or four passengers – or take on 1,500 lb of cargo

With that, Sarla is up against global players like Joby, Archer, Vertical Airspace, and SkyDrive, as well as Chinese outfits like eHang and TCab Tech. It also faces competition on its home turf. The ePlane Company claimed last month that its PT-01 was the first full-scale prototype of an eVTOL in India. There are other firms developing deep tech for aviation too, including BluJ Aerospace.

Of course, these companies will have more than just the challenges of building and perfecting their aircraft to deal with before they can get in the air. They'll need to work with local regulatory authorities to get clearance to publicly test their eVTOLs, obtain licenses to operate commercially, and secure landing zones at airports and transport hubs in India's major cities.

Sarla showed off a full-scale mockup of its Shunya eVTOL in New Delhi, India last year
Sarla showed off a full-scale mockup of its Shunya eVTOL in New Delhi, India last year

Given India's penchant for red tape, that will all likely be even more difficult than it is for companies in the US, China, and the Middle East. Hopefully they'll be able to handle the turbulence.

Source: Sarla Aviation

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AircrafteVTOLIndiaAir TaxisFlight TestsWiskLiliumJoby AviationVolocopterBeta Technologies
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Airbus A350-1000ULR on its maiden flight
Aircraft
World's longest-range airliner takes to the skies
If it's ever been your dream to spend 22 hours on a non-stop flight from Sydney to London, then good news: Airbus has announced the maiden flight of the world's longest-range airliner, the Airbus A350-1000ULR, with a range of almost 10,000 nautical miles.
The WaveFly 5X making its public debut flight over Lake Taihu, China's third largest lake
Aircraft
World's first consumer wing-in-ground effect aircraft takes flight
Navee, a Chinese mobility brand best known for e-scooters and e-dirt bikes, just revived one of the Cold War's strangest engineering ideas, a craft called the WaveFly 5X that's half plane, half boat, and aimed it squarely at recreational riders.
The first crewed aircraft flight powered by solid-state batteries
Aircraft
World’s first crewed solid-state flight electrifies aviation's future
A crewed aircraft named the Helios Horizon has flown on solid-state batteries for the first time, logging a 60% energy density leap over lithium-ion that could finally make commercial electric aviation a reality.
The Cyclone drone in forward flight mode
Aircraft
Video: Semicircular wings give Cyclone VTOL a different kind of lift
We've seen lots of designs for vertical take-off and landing vehicles over the years, but none are quite as striking as the wings on HopFlyt's Cyclone. The curved wings have their root in a design first introduced in the 1920s but never employed in a commercial vehicle.
New superfuels promise to significantly increase aircraft and missile ranges
Aircraft
New “superfuel” promises 32% boost in aircraft and rocket range
CycloKinetics, a US propellant company, has unveiled a new family of superfuels for aircraft, missiles, and rockets that increase fuel performance by 32%. Aimed at the defense market, the fuels could allow vehicles to fly farther while carrying heavier payloads.
The Quarterhorse Mark 2.1
Aircraft
SR-71 successor? Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 prototype cracks the sound barrier
The venerable Cold War SR-71 Blackbird may be looking nervously at its laurels after Hermeus's latest Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 uncrewed prototype broke the sound barrier at Spaceport America over the White Sands Missile Range airspace in New Mexico in March.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!