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Automotive

Dual-motor suitcase drive underpins 3,000-hp hypercar

By Utkarsh Sood
August 06, 2026
Dual-motor suitcase drive underpins 3,000-hp hypercar
Komsera's 3,000-plus-hp electric drivetrain features dual-motor modules mounted at both the front and rear axles
Komsera's 3,000-plus-hp electric drivetrain features dual-motor modules mounted at both the front and rear axles
View 5 Images
Komsera's 3,000-plus-hp electric drivetrain features dual-motor modules mounted at both the front and rear axles
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Komsera's 3,000-plus-hp electric drivetrain features dual-motor modules mounted at both the front and rear axles
We might soon see the architecture in Kosmera’s upcoming hypercar and GT cars
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We might soon see the architecture in Kosmera’s upcoming hypercar and GT cars
That's the Star Matrix, the first of the two upcoming cars
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That's the Star Matrix, the first of the two upcoming cars
The Star Razer gets coach-style butterfly doors at the back
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The Star Razer gets coach-style butterfly doors at the back
The 1,200-volt platform will help lower current loads and enhance efficiency and thermal performance
5/5
The 1,200-volt platform will help lower current loads and enhance efficiency and thermal performance
View gallery - 5 images

When Kosmera's 1,876-hp Nebula 1 hypercar debuted earlier this year, it made a major splash. Apparently, that output wasn't enough for the brand's standards. Kosmera has unveiled a new 3,110-hp electric drivetrain featuring four axial-flux motors.

The setup utilizes dual-motor modules mounted on both the front and rear axles. Each module integrates a silicon carbide inverter and a carbon-fiber-reinforced rotor, delivering a staggering 1,555 hp (1,160 kW) per axle. According to Kosmera, the dual-motor module is so compact it can "fit in a 20-inch suitcase."

Developed by Kosmera’s internal propulsion subsidiary, Axion Power, the motors link to a 1,200-volt electrical architecture. The division is developing nearly everything in-house, including the bearing systems, thermal management, and magnetic flux control technologies.

We might soon see the architecture in Kosmera’s upcoming hypercar and GT cars
We might soon see the architecture in Kosmera’s upcoming hypercar and GT cars

Kosmera aims to achieve a power density of 36.78 hp/lb (81.1 hp/kg). The four-motor layout enables advanced millisecond-level torque vectoring, allowing software to independently modulate power delivery to each wheel to maximize grip, cornering performance, and high-speed stability.

If Kosmera actually delivers on these figures, it will join an elite group of automakers capable of topping 3,000 horsepower. But peak output is only half the story. The real breakthrough lies in thermal stability and controllability.

That is where the 1,200-volt platform becomes essential. Higher-voltage architecture reduces current loads, curbing heat buildup and boosting efficiency during sustained performance runs. It comes at a time when most mainstream manufacturers are only just beginning to adopt 800-volt systems.

That's the Star Matrix, the first of the two upcoming cars
That's the Star Matrix, the first of the two upcoming cars

As of now, the drivetrain remains in the pre-development phase and is undergoing patent review. As for where it will end up, the architecture is designed to power Kosmera’s upcoming hypercar and GT lineups.

The first of these is the Star Matrix, a design clearly borrowing cues from the Bugatti Chiron, Mistral, and Brouillard. It is a sleek four-door sedan featuring aggressive air intakes, a carbon-fiber front splitter, a horseshoe grille, and intricate LED headlights. Out back, it sports a wide rear diffuser, a fixed wing, and an expansive light bar.

Then there is the second model, the Star Razer. It also gets four doors, but unlike the Star Matrix, its front doors open as supercar-style butterfly doors while the rears are rear-hinged coach doors. Combined, they create a pillarless, wide-open entry into the cabin.

The 1,200-volt platform will help lower current loads and enhance efficiency and thermal performance
The 1,200-volt platform will help lower current loads and enhance efficiency and thermal performance

Keep in mind, Kosmera is no legacy automaker. It is a relatively new automotive offshoot of electronics manufacturer Dreame. When viewed through that lens, the ambition behind this project is staggering.

There is no denying Kosmera aims to challenge hypercar heavyweights like Rimac and Koenigsegg, as well as its main domestic rival, BYD. The Yangwang U9 is currently the benchmark to beat, and with this new drivetrain, Kosmera looks determined to do just that.

Source: Dreame

View gallery - 5 images

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AutomotiveElectric VehiclesElectric MotorsSupercarsHypercarBYDKoenigseggRimac Automobili
2 comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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2 comments
jzj
Took me a long time to track down, but in fact there are no production cars using in-wheel axial motors (disregard the 2025 Dongfeng 007 announcement, they never released that version)
Loc
Hype?