Photo gallery: 2024 New York International Auto Show

One of the largest automotive shows in the world, the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) happens every year in New York City. For decades, it's been the home of the World Car of the Year awards and a fulcrum for automotive unveils in North America.

Running from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, April 7 at the Javitz Center downtown, this year's NYIAS features cars new and old, a chance to see new releases firsthand, along with several ride and drive experiences. It's a chance for consumers to kick the tires, so to speak, and see the latest and greatest from automakers without any sales pressure.

This year, the show was downsized by a few participants as automakers rethink their marketing strategies amid post-pandemic upheaval.

Those missing entries, however, meant more room for everyone else. And they certainly took advantage of it, especially in the downstairs modifications and aftermarket area, where lineups of beautiful collectibles and muscular powerhouses filled the garage.

Here are our highlights to go along with a full gallery of what can be seen in New York this year.

A special Bentley Bentayga decorated by artist Stephen Wiltshire fronts the Bentley booth at the NYIAS Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Bentley

A heavier than usual presence from Bentley and its dealerships is seen at this year's show. It's fronted by a special Bentayga model decorated by artist Stephen Wiltshire.

Most of Bentley's current lineup can be seen at the New York show.

Chevrolet

General Motors focused on its Chevrolet brand at this year's show. While GMC and Buick were a small presence, the Chevrolet booth is expansive. Highlights include electrification efforts. The Police Pursuit model of the Blazer EV is front and center in that regard.



Ford

Ford has a good-sized presence at the New York show this year. The booth is split between consumer models and commercial vehicles like the ever-configurable Transit van.

Genesis unveiled its new Magma brand for performance vehicles – the concepts for that new brand front the sizable Genesis booth in New York this year Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Genesis

Hyundai's luxury brand, Genesis, unveiled its new Magma performance brand just before the show opened. Those vehicles are front-center of the Genesis booth for their first showing to the public.

The Neoluna sport utility concept is also prominently displayed at the show. Its double doors open wide for viewing, providing a glimpse inside this beautiful electric limousine-like SUV.

Most of Genesis' current model lineup is also showcased in its NY booth.

Honda

This year, Honda's presence is smaller than usual, but still shows both a local flair and a full lineup of model offerings. Visitors will see the NY Jets tribute Ridgeline truck, a Civic Type R, and other goodies.

Hyundai's children's cancer charity, Hope on Wheels, has donated over $250M to children's cancer efforts Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Hyundai

The Hyundai brand has a very large presence at the NY show this year. Hyundai unveiled new refreshed designs for the 2025 model year Santa Cruz pickup and Tucson SUV. There's also a new trim level for the Santa Cruz called XRT, adding an off-road focus for the pickup.

Several other models are on display, including the previously unveiled new-generation 2025 Palisade sport utility crossover. As a celebration of Hyundai's children's cancer charity, Hope on Wheels, the latest vehicle to be handprinted by child cancer patients in the US is also on display. Hope on Wheels has raised over US$250 million for children's cancer research and treatment to-date.

Jeep's outdoor experience ride-along display dominates the exterior of the New York International Auto Show this year Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Jeep

One might think that Jeep is being coy at this year's show. But one would be wrong. The Jeep Experience track is a huge part of the New York show this year, as an outdoor extravaganza of Jeepiness.

Lexus

Lexus has a good presence at the NY auto show, fronted by its brand new GX sport utility. Several renditions of this SUV are shown to great effect.

A lineup of Nissan Frontier trucks make up one edge of the Nissan booth in New York Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Nissan

Boasting a full presence at the NY show, Nissan has several trucks, crossovers, and cars on display. Including the newly-upgraded Versa and the powerful GT-R.

Subaru

As always, Subaru has partnered with a local animal shelter to feature adoptable dogs and puppies at the NY International Auto show. One can go and get the puppy fix in Subaru's booth while surrounded by a grand showcase of Subaru's outdoor lifestyle branding.

Around the back of the Subaru booth one finds the Hoonigan rally machine. Well worth a few extra steps to see.

Toyota

The Toyota booth at the NY auto show has most every option from the company on display. Including a wrapped tribute to the Mets.

Also featured is a wheelchair basketball court and a compelling Tacoma concept truck.

Although the ID Buzz next to it was constantly crowded by journalists, the author found this first-generation Beetle a lot more interesting Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Volkswagen

The full VW booth features a lot of options, including the always-surrounded ID Buzz electric van which is flanked by a 1949 Beetle. We found the classic car a lot more compelling, to be honest.



EV Track

Below the show floor, downstairs next to the modified and aftermarket garage, is a large test track dedicated to electric vehicle drives. This indoor track features offerings from several manufacturers who have EV models ready and available to try out.

This beautifully kept Toyota Corolla Levin GTV headlines a lineup of newer modifieds in New York Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Downstairs modifieds and aftermarket

One of the best parts of any show are the local modifiers and aftermarket upgraders. The NY show features a lot of them. An entire floor, in fact, acting like a giant garage for beautiful vehicles of every description.

Highlights include lighting mods from Lighting Trendz as well as lineups of Mopar, JDM, and other street racing and track-ready modifiers. Not to mention classics and Latino showpieces.

Don't miss the downstairs portion of the New York International Auto Show.

