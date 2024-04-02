© 2024 New Atlas
Photo gallery: 2024 New York International Auto Show

By Aaron Turpen
April 02, 2024
Photo gallery: 2024 New York International Auto Show
This arrangement of hot GT-R models sits front and center in Nissan's booth at the New York auto show
Jeep's outdoor experience ride-along display dominates the exterior of the New York International Auto Show this year
Audi has a smaller-than-usual presence at the 2024 New York show, but includes most of its current lineup
This beautiful Rolls Royce Spectre in two-tone purple is found at the center of the NYIAS floor
Behind the Spectre is a lineup of high-end luxury
A special Bentley Bentayga decorated by artist Stephen Wiltshire fronts the Bentley booth at the NYIAS
Engine cutaways are a favorite part of any auto show – this Duramax diesel engine from Chevrolet is a great example of what's on display in New York
Chevrolet has an expansive booth at the New York auto show this year
One of Chevrolet's latest experiments is this Blazer EV Police Pursuit model, on display at
One of Chevrolet's latest experiments is this Blazer EV Police Pursuit model, on display in New York
This Xpel Racing booth is typical of the aftermarket and modified garage in the basement of the Javitz Center
A lineup of Mopar muscle is featured along one wall of the modified and aftermarket garage
Lighting Trendz, a regional modifier, shows off its underlighting and custom vehicle lighting options at the NY auto show
How much exterior lighting can be legally added to a car? Lighting Trendz pushes the limits with this showpiece
A lineup of race-ready machines from Brooklyn Motorsports at the New York auto show
Got Suby? A host of modified Subaru models are lined up in New York
This beautifully kept Toyota Corolla Levin GTV headlines a lineup of newer modifieds in New York
Toyota fans are well-represented in the modifieds area of the New York show
Not to be outdone, the Nissan modifiers are also out in force at the NY auto show
The EV test tracks are a great way to get behind the wheel of the latest battery-electric options manufacturers have to offer
Ford has a good-sized presence at the New York auto show, including several commercial offerings like this Transit van
Genesis unveiled its new Magma brand for performance vehicles – the concepts for that new brand front the sizable Genesis booth in New York this year
Our favorite of the Magma concepts, this X Gran Burlinetta will not likely see production
Coming soon, this Magma performance version of the G80 is a show-stopper
The beautiful Genesis Neoluna Concept is a vision of where the brand will be going in the future
The interior of the Genesis Neoluna Concept is as stunning as its exterior
At the corner of the Honda booth is this Ridgeline wrapped in a New York Jets tribute
A couple of Civic Type R models, including this battleship gray example, center the Honda display
Hyundai used this year's New York auto show to unveil new designs for the Tucson and Santa Cruz, including this Santa Cruz XRT off-road model
The Hyundai Santa Cruz gets some fascia and interior changes as a mid-cycle refresh for the model
Also unveiled at the 2024 New York International Auto Show was a new design for the Hyundai Tucson, coming in 2025
Hyundai's children's cancer charity, Hope on Wheels, has donated over $250M to children's cancer efforts
Hyundai is showcasing its hydrogen fuel cell efforts with its Hydrogen Home display in NY
The all-new 2025 Hyundai Palisade was unveiled earlier in 2024 and is on public display at the New York show
A collection of exotics sits randomly in the center of the NY auto show floor
Lexus just unveiled the all-new GX, and several models are front-center at the automaker's booth in NY
This arrangement of hot GT-R models sits front and center in Nissan's booth at the New York auto show
A lineup of Nissan Frontier trucks make up one edge of the Nissan booth in New York
Along a row of supercars sits this Rimac Nevera in all its glory
Subaru's Hoonigan race machine sits proudly near the stage
Showing local flair, this Toyota Highlander features a NY Mets wrap
A couple of conceptual Toyota Tacomas are on display at the NY show after debuting at SEMA
A winner of this year's World Car of the Year award, the Toyota Prius sits proudly on display
As part of the company's showing of commitment to mobility, Toyota's booth includes a wheelchair basketball court
Although the ID Buzz next to it was constantly crowded by journalists, the author found this first-generation Beetle a lot more interesting
Part of Volkswagen's display is this RC race track – drivers sit in this booth and pilot remote-controlled cars on a racetrack elsewhere in the building
One of the largest automotive shows in the world, the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) happens every year in New York City. For decades, it's been the home of the World Car of the Year awards and a fulcrum for automotive unveils in North America.

Running from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, April 7 at the Javitz Center downtown, this year's NYIAS features cars new and old, a chance to see new releases firsthand, along with several ride and drive experiences. It's a chance for consumers to kick the tires, so to speak, and see the latest and greatest from automakers without any sales pressure.

This year, the show was downsized by a few participants as automakers rethink their marketing strategies amid post-pandemic upheaval.

Those missing entries, however, meant more room for everyone else. And they certainly took advantage of it, especially in the downstairs modifications and aftermarket area, where lineups of beautiful collectibles and muscular powerhouses filled the garage.

Here are our highlights to go along with a full gallery of what can be seen in New York this year.

A special Bentley Bentayga decorated by artist Stephen Wiltshire fronts the Bentley booth at the NYIAS
Bentley

A heavier than usual presence from Bentley and its dealerships is seen at this year's show. It's fronted by a special Bentayga model decorated by artist Stephen Wiltshire.

Most of Bentley's current lineup can be seen at the New York show.

Chevrolet

General Motors focused on its Chevrolet brand at this year's show. While GMC and Buick were a small presence, the Chevrolet booth is expansive. Highlights include electrification efforts. The Police Pursuit model of the Blazer EV is front and center in that regard.

Ford

Ford has a good-sized presence at the New York show this year. The booth is split between consumer models and commercial vehicles like the ever-configurable Transit van.

Genesis unveiled its new Magma brand for performance vehicles – the concepts for that new brand front the sizable Genesis booth in New York this year
Genesis

Hyundai's luxury brand, Genesis, unveiled its new Magma performance brand just before the show opened. Those vehicles are front-center of the Genesis booth for their first showing to the public.

The Neoluna sport utility concept is also prominently displayed at the show. Its double doors open wide for viewing, providing a glimpse inside this beautiful electric limousine-like SUV.

Most of Genesis' current model lineup is also showcased in its NY booth.

Honda

This year, Honda's presence is smaller than usual, but still shows both a local flair and a full lineup of model offerings. Visitors will see the NY Jets tribute Ridgeline truck, a Civic Type R, and other goodies.

Hyundai's children's cancer charity, Hope on Wheels, has donated over $250M to children's cancer efforts
Hyundai

The Hyundai brand has a very large presence at the NY show this year. Hyundai unveiled new refreshed designs for the 2025 model year Santa Cruz pickup and Tucson SUV. There's also a new trim level for the Santa Cruz called XRT, adding an off-road focus for the pickup.

Several other models are on display, including the previously unveiled new-generation 2025 Palisade sport utility crossover. As a celebration of Hyundai's children's cancer charity, Hope on Wheels, the latest vehicle to be handprinted by child cancer patients in the US is also on display. Hope on Wheels has raised over US$250 million for children's cancer research and treatment to-date.

Jeep's outdoor experience ride-along display dominates the exterior of the New York International Auto Show this year
Jeep

One might think that Jeep is being coy at this year's show. But one would be wrong. The Jeep Experience track is a huge part of the New York show this year, as an outdoor extravaganza of Jeepiness.

Lexus

Lexus has a good presence at the NY auto show, fronted by its brand new GX sport utility. Several renditions of this SUV are shown to great effect.

A lineup of Nissan Frontier trucks make up one edge of the Nissan booth in New York
Nissan

Boasting a full presence at the NY show, Nissan has several trucks, crossovers, and cars on display. Including the newly-upgraded Versa and the powerful GT-R.

Subaru

As always, Subaru has partnered with a local animal shelter to feature adoptable dogs and puppies at the NY International Auto show. One can go and get the puppy fix in Subaru's booth while surrounded by a grand showcase of Subaru's outdoor lifestyle branding.

Around the back of the Subaru booth one finds the Hoonigan rally machine. Well worth a few extra steps to see.

Toyota

The Toyota booth at the NY auto show has most every option from the company on display. Including a wrapped tribute to the Mets.

Also featured is a wheelchair basketball court and a compelling Tacoma concept truck.

Although the ID Buzz next to it was constantly crowded by journalists, the author found this first-generation Beetle a lot more interesting
Volkswagen

The full VW booth features a lot of options, including the always-surrounded ID Buzz electric van which is flanked by a 1949 Beetle. We found the classic car a lot more compelling, to be honest.

EV Track

Below the show floor, downstairs next to the modified and aftermarket garage, is a large test track dedicated to electric vehicle drives. This indoor track features offerings from several manufacturers who have EV models ready and available to try out.

This beautifully kept Toyota Corolla Levin GTV headlines a lineup of newer modifieds in New York
Downstairs modifieds and aftermarket

One of the best parts of any show are the local modifiers and aftermarket upgraders. The NY show features a lot of them. An entire floor, in fact, acting like a giant garage for beautiful vehicles of every description.

Highlights include lighting mods from Lighting Trendz as well as lineups of Mopar, JDM, and other street racing and track-ready modifiers. Not to mention classics and Latino showpieces.

Don't miss the downstairs portion of the New York International Auto Show.

