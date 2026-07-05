High-powered ebike drive dumps cogset for near-infinite auto shifting

A major battle is brewing in the world of ebikes: DJI subsidiary Avinox and components manufacturer Gobao are racing to bring powerful motors with integrated automatic gearboxes to the market – and we can't wait.

In addition to pedaling assistance, Gobao's X1P motor features an eCVT system: Electronic Continuously Variable Transmissions that can automatically shift gears for you, without a derailleur or cassette in sight.

And unlike conventional transmissions with a finite number of gears, an eCVT can move through a practically infinite number of gear ratios over a specified range based on your preferred cadence. You won't even feel the system shift through gears as you ride.

The X1P delivers 1,500 W of max power and 111 lb.ft of torque, in a compact housing that also fits its eCVT system Gobao

That also means you won't have to bother with a shifter, or even worry about servicing, breaking, and replacing a derailleur.

Gobao – which makes ebike motors, batteries, controls, displays and software – says its two upcoming models come in at about 8.5 lb (3.85 kg); that's a bit heavier than the capable Avinox M2, but it works out to about the same as a motor plus a cassette and derailleur. You'll see a reduction in unsprung mass at the rear end. The unit's weight is therefore centered in the bike and that should make for better handling.

The X1P can shift through a gear ratio range of 500%, delivers 250 W of continuous power, hits 1,500 W at its peak output, and maxes out at 111 lb.ft (150 Nm) of torque. That's about the same as the Avinox M2S, and it should be more than enough for most MTB enthusiasts.

Gobao also claims the X1P's 500-Wh and 750-Wh batteries can charge up to 80% in about half an hour, using a 30-A charging power from the company. We'll likely hear range figures once bike makers announce models with this motor in tow.

Gobao says its new motors can charge up to 80% in just half an hour using its 30-A charger Gobao

Avinox, for its part, also showed off the MG Concept Motor at the Eurobike expo in Frankfurt, Germany recently; developed in partnership with Canyon, it too features an integrated eCVT.

That's good news for folks who want their ebikes to make riding even easier and simpler. The X1P is set to go into production sometime next year, and Pinkbike reports that Gobao expects to see it power bikes starting at around US$3,750. I imagine Avinox will have Canyon on board when its MG Concept is ready to go, and likely many other brands it partners with already, like Amflow.

Beyond that, you'll likely want to test ride a bike with an eCVT before you hand over your cash; it might feel very different from one with a cassette and derailleur, and a spin around the block should give you a sense of what the power delivery is like across its gear ratio range. 2027 already sounds like it'll be a blast.

Source: Gobao