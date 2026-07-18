Latest Volkswagen smart vehicle isn't a camper bus or car

N+ has a fun approach to making ebikes: it inks licensing deals with big-name brands to launch new models with something familiar to attract your attention in today's ever-expanding bicycle market.

After partnering with Ford and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, it's now stuck a Volkswagen badge on its latest ride, the Smart Bike. The company's idea was to highlight N+'s focus on intelligent safety features with this one, similar to how you can count on VW cars to be pretty safe. On top of that, N+ is calling this the world's first smart ebike.

Thankfully, the Smart Bike has plenty of substance to back it up on that front.

Hop on the saddle of the conventional-looking Smart Bike, and you'll spot a large display at the center of the handlebar. This brings up a live feed from a rear-view camera whenever the bike's radar detects traffic approaching from behind.

The radar-equipped system gives you a clear picture of traffic approaching you from behind Smart Bike / N Plus

N+ says this is the first ebike with an integrated digital rear view camera – a claim that the makers of ebikes such as the Greyp G6.1, Storck Cyklaer and Tarran L1 would all dispute. Its radar system also delivers visual alerts when vehicles are in your blind spots.

Although it doesn't have a lot going on design-wise, the Smart Bike's aluminum alloy frame is worth a closer look. It's got light strips built in: the Sport variant has one in the top tube, while the Cargo version gets one on the rear rack. These Smart Lights serve as daytime running lights when you're riding normally to make it easier for drivers to spot you. Hit the brakes and they glow red; take a turn and they become indicators.

The light strips integrated into the frame illuminate while you ride, brake, and turn Smart Bike / N Plus

There are two more bits of intelligent tech, and they're actually not on the bike itself. N+'s Smart Helmet pairs with the ebike over Bluetooth and shines high-visibility LED lights from the rear to help others anticipate your next move, in unison with the Smart Lights. In the event of a crash (detected via its accelerometer), it can text your loved ones and alert them that you've had an accident.

The Smart Helmet lights up to let other drivers know your next move, and can text your loved ones in case you crash Smart Bike / N Plus

N+ has also gone and made a pair of sporty, lightweight Smart Glasses, which put a micro-LED heads-up display right in your field of view. You'll get navigation prompts, rear-view blind spot alerts, and intelligent ride info in front of your eyes. This way, you don't have to avert your gaze from the road ahead.

Handily, you can also hide the displayed content by moving your eye towards the top right.

The Smart Glasses present navigation and ride info in your field of view Smart Bike / N Plus

It's refreshing to see ebike makers work on getting you places in one piece. Last month, we wrote about how Canyon's been experimenting with an AI-powered predictive safety system. More recently, the company revealed its V2X-equipped bike that can talk to other vehicles around it, and alert drivers and the rider when someone's getting too close for comfort.

The Smart Bike isn't just gimmicks, though – the whole package sounds like a pretty sensible city commuter. It's powered by a 250W Yamaha mid-drive motor that makes 63 lb ft (85 Nm) of torque.

The quick-release 490-Wh battery allows for a range of about 100 miles (162 km); an optional rack-mounted 814-Wh battery extends that by an additional 161 miles (269 km). A Shimano 9-speed shifter, Tektro dual-piston hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors, and 27.5-inch wheels round out the Smart Bike. The bike's medium size comes in at just over 60 lb (27. 5 kg). Oh, and you can get it with a motion-sensitive alarm, and Apple Find My to track its location.

The Crossover variant gets a rear cargo rack, a light strip in the rack, and a rear-mounted battery Smart Bike / N Plus

Available in three sizes with illuminated VW emblems and a matte white finish, the Smart Bike starts at US$4,000, which includes the radar-activated camera system.

The Crossover variant with the cargo rack and rear battery is priced at $4,349. The glasses and helmet cost $499 and $399 respectively. Deliveries are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

Find the Smart Bike on its site, where you can place a $57 deposit to secure your order.