The only VW California camper van with a bathroom gets yachty revamp

After two years of dramatically redesigning the original California camper van around an all-new Multivan with available PHEV drive, not to mention breaking off California campers at large as their own brand, Volkswagen appears ready for a more subdued Düsseldorf Caravan Salon appearance this year. It will have some new hardware to show, though, including the latest version of its largest camper van, the Grand California. The refreshed large camper van gains a yacht-inspired interior treatment, enhanced overnighting amenities, and new indoor/outdoor capabilities.

We thought once-popular gray interior decor was on its way out a year or two ago, but maybe that was just for permanently anchored homes, not mobile ones. Volkswagen brings in the neutralizing (and perhaps polarizing) look with the new "Atami Bamboo" decor package. Focused around the dining table and kitchen counter, the package combines a wood-style grained look with what appears to be a relatively light gray tone.

We prefer our wood-style furnishings in warmer wood colors, but maybe this one will look better under different light and from other angles. It's a bit hard to get a feel for in the single photo Volkswagen released ahead of next month's full premiere.

Volkswagen offers a first peek at the new "Atami Bamboo" interior decor VW Commercial Vehicles

We reckon the new furniture look does complement the Grand California's spacious, light-filled interior and white/off-white wall panels more naturally than earthy browns or beiges, so it should tie things together nicely. Volkswagen further adds to the package with matching PVC flooring and a black sink that accentuates the neutral look. It says the new decor was inspired by yachts of the Mediterranean.

In a more substantive addition that will prove useful wherever the refreshed Grand California makes camp, Volkswagen equips the Grand California with an indoor/outdoor dining table. Clearly inspired by the indoor/outdoor capabilities opened up by the the all-new Multivan California's second sliding door, the new table removes from the dining area and locks in place on the outside of the kitchen, where it serves as an outdoor prep space, cocktail table and cooking surface for one's own portable camping stove.

A table on the outside of the kitchen block, whether via a removable dining table or separate fold-down worktop, is a fairly standard feature around the camper van industry, so Volkswagen is really just playing a little catchup. But it's still the type of feature that can enhance life around camp and encourage RVers to spend more time outdoors, very likely a big reason they're out and about in a camper van to begin with.

Volkswagen will carry over both the Grand California 600 (reader's left) and 680 floor plans for the new refreshed model year VW Commercial Vehicles

Other new Grand California additions will include retention nets for the upper cabinets and an optional thermal blackout set for the windows that blocks both light and heat to maintain a more comfortable sleeping environment. The living area tweaks follow the base van updates Volkswagen has already added for the Crafter van, including a new freestanding 10-in infotainment touchscreen, digital cockpit, and new driver assistance tech like lane assist and front collision assist with cyclist/pedestrian detection.

The updated Grand California will continue to be offered in 600 and 680 floor plans. And, of course, it'll keep the wet bathroom that separates it from smaller California vans.

The space-optimized wet bathroom is a major feature that sets the Grand California apart from its smaller California siblings (picture is from the current GC, not the refreshed model)

We'll look to get updated pricing information for the refreshed Grand California when it fully debuts, but for now we can say that the 2025 Grand California 600 starts at €81,943 (approx. US$94,650) in Germany (including VAT), the 680 at €84,865 ($98,050). Will the updated model break into six-figure territory (at least in converted US dollars)?

Volkswagen has been known to hold back details on a surprise Caravan Salon debut, so maybe it still has something big and unexpected like a new Transporter-based "California Light"/Volkswagen Nugget or Buzz e-California concept in store, but otherwise the focus of its exhibit will likely be on more evolutionary California brand updates and add-ons. We'll find out for sure once the Caravan Salon kicks off on its August 28 press day.

