CFMoto comes for the big dogs with 1000MT-X adventure motorcycle

What do the likes of the BMW R 1300 GS, Triumph Tiger 1200, KTM 1290 Super Adventure, and Ducati Multistrada V4 all have in common? They’re all top-shelf adventure motorcycles from Europe’s premier manufacturers, packed with every bell and whistle you could imagine.

CFMoto has been one of the most talked-about motorcycle brands in recent years – and much of that attention has centered on the Chinese company’s increasingly impressive adventure lineup.

It began with the 800MT-X (known as the Ibex 800 in the USA), a solid, well-rounded middleweight ADV that helped establish CFMoto as a serious contender. Then came the highly praised 450 Ibex, which entered the fray against the Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure – and quickly became the most popular pick among the three.

The 1000MT-X comes with a tweaked version of KTM’s LC8c 946.2cc parallel-twin engine CFMoto

So far, though, one thing has been missing: a true top-tier, big-bore adventure flagship capable of going head-to-head with the European heavyweights. That gap is now set to be filled by the 1000MT-X (likely to be sold as the Ibex 1000 in other markets), CFMoto’s new range-topping ADV.

First unveiled at last month’s EICMA show, the 1000MT-X comes armed with a massaged version of KTM’s LC8c parallel-twin engine – the same platform powering the new 990 Duke and 990 RC R supersport. It’s a 946.2cc liquid-cooled twin producing 113 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 77.4 lb-ft (115 Nm) of torque at 6,250 rpm.

That gives it a stronger power figure than the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, perhaps the most off-road-focused of the big adventure bikes. Honda’s 1,084cc twin puts out 100.6 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and a slightly higher 82.7 lb-ft (112 Nm) of torque at 5,500 rpm.

At 490 lb (222 kg), the 1000MT-X is lighter than most of its competitors CFMoto

CFMoto has also equipped the 1000MT-X with ride-by-wire, a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch, and a bi-directional quickshifter. At 490 lb (222 kg), it’s impressively lighter than most of its competitors.

Considering the engine alone weighs 123.4 lb (56 kg), the use of lighter alloy crankcases and camshafts plays a big role. CFMoto also says the motorcycle has completed more than 100,000 km (62,140 miles) of development testing.

A 5.9-gallon (22.5-L) fuel tank offers around 280 miles (450 km) of range “under comprehensive riding conditions,” according to CFMoto. The wheelbase is listed at 60 inches (1,525 mm), while the seat height can feel a bit too tall for some riders at 34.2 inches (870 mm) – but thankfully, it’s adjustable all the way down to 32.6 in (830 mm).

The bike comes with a full suite of electronics, all controlled via a Bosch 6-axis IMU offers five ride modes CFMoto

Following KTM’s playbook, the suspension is all KYB, with a fully adjustable 48 mm inverted fork and rear monoshock. Braking is handled by Brembo, with 320 mm dual discs up front and a 260 mm single disc with a dual-piston caliper at the rear. The bike rolls on 21-/18-inch tubeless wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR dual-purpose tires.

In typical CFMoto style, the bike comes loaded with electronics. A Bosch 6-axis IMU enables five ride modes, while three-stage traction control, cornering ABS, and cruise control round out the suite. All settings are managed through an 8-inch TFT display.

Bluetooth connectivity, an adjustable windscreen, full LED lighting, tire-pressure monitoring, and heated seat and grips are all included. Multiple aluminum protection components are also fitted as standard.

CFMoto offers ride-by-wire electronics as a part of the package CFMoto

The 1000MT-X will likely launch first in Europe, with the US, Australian, and Asian markets to follow. Pricing has not yet been announced.

What we can expect is an arrival by the second quarter of next year. And given that the smaller Ibex 800 starts at US$10,299, the 1000MT-X will almost certainly undercut the premium offerings from BMW, Triumph, KTM, and Ducati.

Source: CFMoto