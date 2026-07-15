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Motorcycles

Ducati presents its first-ever racing Supermotard in the Desmo450 SM

By Utkarsh Sood
July 14, 2026
Ducati presents its first-ever racing Supermotard in the Desmo450 SM
The Desmo450 SM is Ducati's first ever race-spec Supermotard
The Desmo450 SM is Ducati's first ever race-spec Supermotard
View 5 Images
The Desmo450 SM is Ducati's first ever race-spec Supermotard
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The Desmo450 SM is Ducati's first ever race-spec Supermotard
The Desmo450 SM looks to borrow an awful lot from its MX sibling
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The Desmo450 SM looks to borrow an awful lot from its MX sibling
Hold your horses - Ducati says it is "not a Desmo450 MX with small wheels”
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Hold your horses - Ducati says it is "not a Desmo450 MX with small wheels”
Brembo caliper on what looks like a 16.5-inch front wheel
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Brembo caliper on what looks like a 16.5-inch front wheel
The Desmo450 SM will debut in September
5/5
The Desmo450 SM will debut in September
View gallery - 5 images

Ducati is no stranger to supermotos. The Hypermotard is perhaps one of, if not the most recognizable names in the category. What the Italian bikemaker was missing in its ranks, however, was a proper “racing Supermotard” in Ducati’s own terms. Lo and behold, here it is!

Even though the likes of the Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard 698 Mono can technically race in the open class, the new Desmo450 SM will be built as a purpose-made machine that qualifies for the S1GP class of the Supermoto World Championship.

Now, one look at the Desmo450 SM, and you’ll almost instantly realize its roots. That’s right – the Desmo450 MX. Its name doesn’t even try to hide it. Unveiled at World Ducati Week, the new SM seems to share much of the bodywork found on the Desmo450 range, albeit with a shorter, SM style front fender.

Even the chassis – the aluminum perimeter frame, as well as the 449.6cc single-cylinder motor looks very similar. That motor, by the way, features Desmodromic valve timing, being able to rev all the way to 11,900 rpm, producing 63.5 hp and 39.4 lb-ft (53.5 Nm) of peak torque.

The Desmo450 SM looks to borrow an awful lot from its MX sibling
The Desmo450 SM looks to borrow an awful lot from its MX sibling

There’s no reason that’s not the case on the SM as well. Ducati, however, mentions that the engine will be tuned extensively for Supermoto racing. It will also come with the traction control system found on other Desmo450 models.

But all similarities aside, Ducati is adamant this is “not a Desmo450 MX with small wheels.” Currently, Ducati is racing a customized Desmo450 MX in the S1 GP class, ridden by four-time World Champion Marc-Reiner Schmidt.

Although still a prototype as opposed to a real production bike, it’s pretty obvious Ducati has extracted a fair share of its learnings for the Desmo450 SM from the race bike. “The Desmo450 SM has been developed specifically for (racing), featuring dedicated brakes, suspension, engine components, and specific bodywork elements,” noted the company.

Brembo caliper on what looks like a 16.5-inch front wheel
Brembo caliper on what looks like a 16.5-inch front wheel

While we don’t have official specs just yet, there are a few components that are more or less obvious on the teased motorcycle. The front wheel looks like a 16.5-incher while the rear looks like a conventional 17-incher. Those wheels look to come with Excel Takasago rims, as Motorcycle.com points out, too. Finally, the brake caliper looks to be offered by Brembo, with the suspension setup being taken care of by Showa components.

What each of those components will ultimately be, we’ll only be able to tell by September of this year. As that is when the production version will debut. Thereon, sales are projected to kick off by October.

The Desmo450 SM hints at where Ducati could be headed next. If the race bike proves successful, it wouldn't be surprising to see its DNA trickle down into a production supermoto, giving enthusiasts another serious alternative in a category that's long been short on fresh blood.

Hold your horses - Ducati says it is "not a Desmo450 MX with small wheels”
Hold your horses - Ducati says it is "not a Desmo450 MX with small wheels”

I mean, Ducati would be silly not to follow up with a street-legal version. Especially considering its success with its Hypermotards – not to forget, that's exactly the route it has taken with the Desmo450 range, as well.

And if Ducati did end up homologating the Desmo450 SM for the road, it would occupy a rather unique niche. More premium than the Kawasaki KLX300SM, more race-focused than the Suzuki DR-Z4SM, lighter and more competition-oriented than the KTM 390 SMC R, and most importantly, considerably cheaper and less intimidating than the Hypermotard 698 Mono.

Source: Ducati

View gallery - 5 images

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MotorcyclesDucatiHypermotardSupermotoRacing
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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