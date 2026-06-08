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Motorcycles

Sena enters the smart adventure helmet category

By Utkarsh Sood
June 07, 2026
Sena enters the smart adventure helmet category
The Outlander is Sena’s first-ever dual‑sport helmet
The Outlander is Sena’s first-ever dual‑sport helmet
View 5 Images
The Outlander is Sena’s first-ever dual‑sport helmet
1/5
The Outlander is Sena’s first-ever dual‑sport helmet
The Outlander comes packed with Sena’s latest communication and safety systems
2/5
The Outlander comes packed with Sena’s latest communication and safety systems
The Outlander sports an elongated chin bar, a large chin vent, and an adventure peak in classic adventure helmet fashion
3/5
The Outlander sports an elongated chin bar, a large chin vent, and an adventure peak in classic adventure helmet fashion
The 1,000-mAh battery offers 20 hours of talk time
4/5
The 1,000-mAh battery offers 20 hours of talk time
There’s also an integrated light right on the chinbar
5/5
There’s also an integrated light right on the chinbar
View gallery - 5 images

It seems like the race for smart helmets is heating up. And when we’re talking of 'smart helmets,' the likes of Sena and Cardo are right up there with some notable Chinese helmet makers. And now, Sena has just launched its latest lid to up the ante.

Called the Outlander, it’s Sena’s first-ever dual‑sport helmet that’s purpose‑built for those who have a knack for adventure. Of course, it comes packed with Sena’s latest communication and safety systems – all built in.

That’s exactly what makes it smart. A Mesh Mesh Intercom 3.0 is in charge of group communication with virtually unlimited riders, all within a 1.2‑mile (2-km) range. And in case your buddies do get spread apart on a ride beyond that range, you’ve got Wave Intercom (which uses cellular data) to keep you all connected.

The Outlander comes packed with Sena’s latest communication and safety systems
The Outlander comes packed with Sena’s latest communication and safety systems

Sena has updated its conventional three-button interface with a new glove‑friendly layout that’s built around a central joystick. As for the audio, it continues to be backed by Harman Kardon, with 40-mm speakers and a microphone built straight into the helmet.

There’s also a subtle AI touch, with AI‑based noise control that helps keep music, calls, and intercom communication clear regardless of the conditions. Sena claims the 1,000-mAh battery offers 20 hours of talk time, requiring 2.5 hours to recharge. There’s also a 20-minute fast charge feature that offers around 3.5 hours of Mesh talk time.

The lid itself is shaped around an oval fit and is made from composite fiberglass with a multi-density EPS liner that helps absorb energy more effectively. It meets ECE 22.06 certification, with a claimed weight of approximately 3.79 lb (1,720 g) in medium size.

That’s not heavy at all, as far as adventure helmets are concerned. For reference, my Bell MX-9 Adventure helmet weighs 3.69 lb (1,698 gm) in the same size. The design is that of a classic dual-sport helmet, featuring an elongated chin bar, large chin vent, and adventure peak that’s designed to cut glare.

The Outlander sports an elongated chin bar, a large chin vent, and an adventure peak in classic adventure helmet fashion
The Outlander sports an elongated chin bar, a large chin vent, and an adventure peak in classic adventure helmet fashion

Sena has also been mindful about riders who like to put goggles on their lids, and that’s with a new tool‑free shield system that lets you remove the visor without taking off the peak. You simply have to lift the shield and pull it out; it’s as easy as that.

Also good to have is the Pinlock‑ready clear shield, with the option to swap with tinted shields or install Pinlock inserts depending on conditions. Sena has also used moisture‑wicking, quick‑drying fabric inside to keep you comfortable even during hot, humid rides.

And as is the case with Sena’s Phantom helmets, there’s also an integrated lighting system, which is basically a built‑in headlight on the chinbar and a deceleration‑activated taillight at the back. It’s meant to improve visibility on dark trails, while the taillight is designed to alert others to your location. Sena says the headlight automatically shuts off after 10 minutes in a bid to preserve battery life.

I’m very confused by this feature. Why anybody would need a headlight on their helmet is beyond me. That means you’re either riding a bike with a broken headlight or a proper enduro that naturally doesn’t come with a headlight.

If that’s the case, you shouldn’t be riding out in the dark considering the safety risks. And I refuse to believe a mere light on a helmet would be able to illuminate the trail for you as well as a conventional motorcycle headlight.

There’s also an integrated light right on the chinbar
There’s also an integrated light right on the chinbar

My apprehensions aside, I’d jump at the chance to test out the helmet to see if it’s worth upgrading over my trusty old Bell with an external comms device. I like the idea that everything’s integrated all in one place with no external wiring or mounting peeking out anywhere.

And that seemed to be the very thought behind the Outlander. "With the Outlander, we did not design an adventure helmet and then add an intercom as an afterthought," said Vlada Bokza, Motorcycle Marketing Manager Europe at Sena. "We approached the entire product from the outset as one integrated whole, with connectivity, ergonomics, safety, and comfort built into a single overall vision."

The Sena Outlander is now available in sizes S to XXL in matte black or gloss white colors, coming in at US$599. At that price point, the Sena Outlander costs roughly the same as premium touring helmets from Shoei, Arai, Schuberth, and AGV.

The difference is that those brands sell a world-class helmet first and expect riders to add communications tech later. Sena is betting that adventure riders would rather buy a complete package straight out of the box, and that could be the most interesting gamble of all.

Source: Sena

View gallery - 5 images

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MotorcyclesHelmetsSmart HelmetRoad SafetySenaCardo SystemsAdventure BikesEnduro
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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