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Motorcycles

The FTN Streetdog XR nails the retro e-moto formula

By Utkarsh Sood
June 27, 2026
The FTN Streetdog XR nails the retro e-moto formula
The Streetdog XR is a gorgeous-looking electric retro
The Streetdog XR is a gorgeous-looking electric retro
View 5 Images
The Streetdog XR is a gorgeous-looking electric retro
1/5
The Streetdog XR is a gorgeous-looking electric retro
The Streetdog XR is powered by a rear hub motor
2/5
The Streetdog XR is powered by a rear hub motor
The 2.9-kWh removable lithium-ion battery makes it convenient to charge at home
3/5
The 2.9-kWh removable lithium-ion battery makes it convenient to charge at home
The Streetdog XR tops out at 52 mph (85 km/h)
4/5
The Streetdog XR tops out at 52 mph (85 km/h)
The Streetdog XR starts at an introductory price of NZ$9,990
5/5
The Streetdog XR starts at an introductory price of NZ$9,990
View gallery - 5 images

Retro-styled electric motorcycles seem to be the new flavor among e-moto manufacturers. In the last few months alone, I must have seen, ridden, and written about half a dozen at least.

From the likes of the Beachman ’64 e-bike and Maeving RM1S to certain "comeback" bikes like the Onyx RCR LTD and the Famel E-XF, and all the way to the more popular offerings like the forthcoming Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6, the retro e-moto market is buzzing.

Now, another competitor enters the fray: the Streetdog XR from Kiwi electric bike company FTN Motion. Interestingly, the XR is not the first electric to come out of the company’s shed – it follows the original Streetdog urban commuter. What that first iteration initially lacked in performance figures, the new XR seems to have built upon beautifully.

Where most e-motorcycles lean heavily into futuristic bodywork, angular plastics, and spaceship aesthetics, FTN Motion has gone in the opposite direction. The XR wears its retro influences proudly, with a long, flat bench seat, a minimalist tubular frame, and clean, uncluttered lines.

The Streetdog XR is powered by a rear hub motor
The Streetdog XR is powered by a rear hub motor

I love the exposed frame, tall handlebars, compact proportions, raised suspension, and stripped-back detailing. But perhaps it’s the design team's restraint that is the bike's most impressive feature. Instead of trying to hide the battery pack behind oversized body panels, the Streetdog integrates it into the overall silhouette in a way that feels deliberate rather than apologetic.

Looking past the design, the Streetdog XR runs on a rear hub motor rated for a peak output of 10 hp (7.5 kW). Now, I know that sounds modest on paper, but electric motos aren’t like your conventional internal combustion motorcycles. There’s plenty of instant torque on tap. Top speed? 52 mph (85 km/h). Of course, it’s not built to do six hours straight on the open road, but for short city commuting? It’s perfect.

Powering the machine is a 72-V, 2.9-kWh removable lithium-ion battery that can be taken straight indoors to charge. Admittedly, the 37–50-mile (60–80-km) real-world range is nothing to boast about, especially when you consider the distance Chinese electric mopeds claim these days.

The 2.9-kWh removable lithium-ion battery makes it convenient to charge at home
The 2.9-kWh removable lithium-ion battery makes it convenient to charge at home

However, you do get the ability to double that range (up to 87 miles/140 km) by adding a secondary battery. Where does that spare cell go? Straight into the integrated 30-liter (7.7-gal) lockable storage compartment tucked under the "fuel tank."

If there is a weak link, it’s the sluggish charging speed: 5 hours and 30 minutes to go from zero to full from a standard wall outlet. That is one area I’d love to see the XR improve over time.

Otherwise, the underpinnings are perfectly sorted. You’ve got a mild steel frame sprung by 31-mm front forks offering 3.7 inches (95 mm) of travel, paired with twin 330-mm rear nitrogen gas shocks offering 2.5 inches (65 mm) of travel. That’s not massive clearance, but then again, you’re not expected to jump over logs on an enduro trail with this.

The braking system consists of a 220-mm disc at the front and a 160-mm disc at the back – both paired with a 32-mm twin-piston forged aluminum caliper. You also get big 18-inch wheels front and back wrapped in dual-sport tires.

The Streetdog XR tops out at 52 mph (85 km/h)
The Streetdog XR tops out at 52 mph (85 km/h)

Best of all, the entire bike weighs a total of just 194 lb (88 kg), and that’s including the heavy battery. You could technically use the bike itself to get a good bench press workout in!

Tech features are minimal but practical. There’s an LCD touchscreen to control your two ride modes (Eco and Ride) and enter your security PIN. You also get a siren alarm, active rear-wheel motor locking to ward off thieves, regenerative braking, a USB charger, and adjustable footpegs.

FTN Motion is currently offering an initial production run of the XR at an introductory launch price of NZ$9,990 (around US$5,735) before customizable upgrades.

The Streetdog XR starts at an introductory price of NZ$9,990
The Streetdog XR starts at an introductory price of NZ$9,990

It’s certainly an interesting bike, but availability is currently limited to New Zealand and Australian riders. With styling and utility this good, it absolutely deserves to make its way to other Western markets.

Source: FTN

View gallery - 5 images

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MotorcyclesElectric MotorcyclesRetroNew Zealand
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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