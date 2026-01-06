Top five motorcycles to look forward to in 2026

And just like that, we’re staring at an exciting new year, possibly the year when we see a genuine turning point for motorcycles. And I’m not just talking about incremental updates or another special-edition paint job – the 2026 crop of bikes hints at deeper shifts in how motorcycles are designed, powered, and positioned.

Whether it’s internal combustion being pushed in new directions, electrification finding more convincing use cases, or brands revisiting legacy nameplates with fresh intent, 2026 is shaping up to be a year where manufacturers take real risks instead of playing it safe.

Here are five motorcycles we’re genuinely excited about heading into 2026, and why they’re worth watching.

The Himalayan 750 will become Royal Enfield’s first-ever 750cc motorcycle Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

It’s been a long time coming – it seems I’ve been hearing rumors about a bigger, parallel-twin Himalayan for years now. It started with spy shots from the Himalayas, and at last year’s EICMA, we finally saw an official glimpse of what Enfield has been working on.

First things first – the Himalayan 750 will be positioned as an adventure tourer, as opposed to a proper adventure bike, and that’s more or less confirmed with the 19/17-inch tire setup. Not just that, it will become Royal Enfield’s first-ever 750cc motorcycle, and that’s a big hat to wear. The motor is not entirely novel – it's developed from the current 648cc architecture that powers the likes of the Classic 650, the Interceptor, and the Bear 650.

From its tease at EICMA 2025, we saw features like an upswept exhaust, knuckle guards, dual two-piston sliding calipers with a twin-disc setup, and a luggage-ready rear rack. It’s also likely to come with an active adjustable rear suspension – effectively becoming the first RE model to offer this degree of tunability.

Expected launch: Late 2026

The new Monster will come powered by the new 890 V2, which cranks out about 111 hp and a peak torque of 67 lb-ft (91 Nm) Ducati

Ducati Monster+

From India, we move to Italy. But this one is closer to launch than the former. The Ducati Monster will receive its much-anticipated upgrade, as a fifth-gen model, as early as next month!

The Monster+ will start at around US$13,995 and will come powered by the new 890 V2, which features an Intake Variable Timing setup. The motor cranks out about 111 hp and a peak torque of 67 lb-ft (91 Nm) – all while trimming down the heft by 8.8 lb (4 kg).

This has helped Duati trim the overall weight to about 386 lb (175 kg), while you will also get a more accessible, lower seat height – all while offering features like a 5-inch TFT, multiple ride modes (Road, Sport, Wet, Urban), lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, quickshifter, and wheelie control.

Expected launch: February 2026

The Honda WN7 might mark a turning point for the Japanese bikemaker Honda

Honda WN7

I thought long and hard about which Honda to include in this list – the exciting V3R 900 powered by an electronically-blown forced induction V3 motor, or the WN7, Honda’s first proper electric offering. Considering the V3 isn’t expected by 2027 at the earliest, I went with the electric.

It runs on a 9.3-kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a range of 87 miles (140 km). It’s CCS2 rapid charging compatible, which juices up the battery from 20 to 80% in 30 minutes. And if you’re at home, a CCS-2 AC 6-kVA charger can take it from 0 to full in less than three hours.

Powering the e-moto will be an 18-kW water-cooled motor that produces a torque of 73.8 lb-ft (100 Nm). With Honda suggesting 600cc-like performance levels, ride modes (Standard, Sport, Rain, and Econ), ABS with IMU, along with a 5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync, the WN7 IS perhaps the most exciting motorcycle launch of 2026.

And that’s not solely because it’s an electric in a sea of ICE launches, but because it might mark a turning point for the Japanese bikemaker. It’ll first arrive in Europe, being priced at £12,999 (approximately $17,700) before making its way to other markets.

Expected launch: First half of 2026

Visually, the upcoming Duke resembles its bigger siblings – the 990 and 1390 Super Duke KTM

KTM 790 Duke

Naked motorcycles have been an integral part of KTM’s existence ever since the first Duke was introduced in the mid-90s. The 790 Duke isn’t exactly a whole new range; it’s what the 890 lineup was born out of, which further transformed into the 990 Duke. Thanks to the folks over at Motorrad Magazin, we have spy shots coming out of Australia that give us a lot of clues about what we can expect from the production version model.

Visually, it looks like its bigger siblings – the 990 and 1390 Super Duke. The engine, too, is the recognizable LC8c in-line twin, which, by the looks of it, seems largely unchanged, too. So you can expect similar numbers: 105 horsepower and 64 lb-ft (87 Nm) of peak torque.

So what’s new? Most of the improvements seem to be focused on the rear of the bike – a refreshed rear frame, alongside a new rear suspension setup, as well as a new exhaust muffler. It should still get most of the electronics you’d expect from a premium KTM machine, including all rider aids, a 5-inch TFT screen, dual-channel ABS, wheelie control, and the like.

So what makes this an interesting launch? Well, aside from the fact that the 790 Duke is on the brink of making a comeback, it might as well go on to define KTM’s fortunes, which seem to have dwindled of late. Can one bike do it alone? Probably not. But if done right, it’ll kick things in the right direction for the Austrian brand.

Expected launch: EICMA 2026

The F 450 GS is probably the most anticipated adventure motorcycle at the moment BMW Motorrad

BMW F 450 GS

We started this list with an adventure bike, and we’ll end it with another ADV. If that doesn’t suggest just how popular this motorcycle segment really is, nothing else will. And BMW’s F 450 GS is probably the most anticipated adventure motorcycle at the moment.

For starters, it’s an entirely fresh motorcycle from scratch – including an all-new 420cc parallel-twin engine that produces 48 horsepower and 32 lb-ft (44 Nm) of peak torque. That’s more power than the most predominant bikes in this category, all while weighing less, too (393 lb/178 kg).

It takes on the same styling as the bigger GS, and everything from the hardware to the electronics on board is more or less top-notch. That includes KYB suspension, ByBre braking, and the Easy Ride Clutch, which eliminates the need for manual clutch lever movement like Honda’s E-Clutch system.

BMW is planning to start deliveries in Europe by late 2026, with other regions following subsequently. In the UK, the Trophy edition will start at £7,760 (about $10,100 per direct conversion). I doubt that’ll be the price tag you’ll see when it does arrive in the US, with my estimations placing its various trims in the $5,000-$8,000 range.

Expected launch: Late 2026

Sources: Royal Enfield via Instagram, Ducati, Honda, Motorrad Magazin, BMW