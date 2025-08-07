Boxy Ecocapsule designed for affordable off-grid living

Slovakia's Ecocapsule has followed its quirky egg-shaped micro-home with a more conventional-looking successor. Named the Ecocapsule Box, it features a sensible rectangular shape that's designed to provide off-grid living at a relatively affordable price.

The Ecocapsule Box has a length of 8 m (26 ft) and a width of 3 m (9.10 ft). Structurally, it consists of a steel frame, with triple-glazed windows, and sandwich panels. Since it's not based on a trailer, it can't be towed around and is instead transported by truck and installed by crane.

Both the front of the home and its rooftop are finished in solar panels, which are connected to a battery system to allow it to keep the power flowing off-the-grid. There's also an optional deck out front. The interior has a floorspace of 18 sq m (193 sq ft), arranged on one floor, and is accessed by double glass doors.

The Ecocapsule Box's center is taken up by its dining area, which has a table and some seating. This connects to the kitchen, which is compact and quite basic, with an induction cooktop, a sink, and cabinetry. A fridge and other appliances can be optionally added.

The Ecocapsule Box's bedroom doubles as its living room and includes a sofa, though other configurations are also available Katarína Selecká

The bathroom is nearby and features a shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet – which can be swapped for a chemical toilet or composting toilet.

Over on the opposite of the dining room to the bathroom lies the combined bedroom/living room. This has a large window and pull-down blind and is shown with a sofa and a bed. However, other configurations are available too, including two single beds, or even a dining table and two sofas, depending on requirements.

The Ecocapsule Box starts at €55,000 (roughly US$64,000) and is available worldwide though we've no word on delivery costs. Options like additional kitchen appliances, an off-grid water tank setup, and tweaks to the layout will also increase the price.

Source: Ecocapsule