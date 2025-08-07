© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Boxy Ecocapsule designed for affordable off-grid living

By Adam Williams
August 07, 2025
Boxy Ecocapsule designed for affordable off-grid living
The Ecocapsule Box is an off-grid tiny house that starts at just €55,000 (roughly US$64,000)
The Ecocapsule Box is an off-grid tiny house that starts at just €55,000 (roughly US$64,000)
View 8 Images
The Ecocapsule Box is an off-grid tiny house that starts at just €55,000 (roughly US$64,000)
1/8
The Ecocapsule Box is an off-grid tiny house that starts at just €55,000 (roughly US$64,000)
The Ecocapsule Box's front and roof are finished with solar panels, allowing it to operate off-the-grid
2/8
The Ecocapsule Box's front and roof are finished with solar panels, allowing it to operate off-the-grid
The Ecocapsule Box features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
3/8
The Ecocapsule Box features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
The Ecocapsule Box's bedroom doubles as its living room and includes a sofa, though other configurations are also available
4/8
The Ecocapsule Box's bedroom doubles as its living room and includes a sofa, though other configurations are also available
The Ecocapsule Box's bedroom can optionally include two single beds
5/8
The Ecocapsule Box's bedroom can optionally include two single beds
The Ecocapsule Box's center is taken up by its dining area
6/8
The Ecocapsule Box's center is taken up by its dining area
The Ecocapsule Box's kitchen is small and simple, and can optionally have additional appliances added
7/8
The Ecocapsule Box's kitchen is small and simple, and can optionally have additional appliances added
The Ecocapsule Box's interior is enlivened by wood accenting
8/8
The Ecocapsule Box's interior is enlivened by wood accenting
View gallery - 8 images

Slovakia's Ecocapsule has followed its quirky egg-shaped micro-home with a more conventional-looking successor. Named the Ecocapsule Box, it features a sensible rectangular shape that's designed to provide off-grid living at a relatively affordable price.

The Ecocapsule Box has a length of 8 m (26 ft) and a width of 3 m (9.10 ft). Structurally, it consists of a steel frame, with triple-glazed windows, and sandwich panels. Since it's not based on a trailer, it can't be towed around and is instead transported by truck and installed by crane.

Both the front of the home and its rooftop are finished in solar panels, which are connected to a battery system to allow it to keep the power flowing off-the-grid. There's also an optional deck out front. The interior has a floorspace of 18 sq m (193 sq ft), arranged on one floor, and is accessed by double glass doors.

The Ecocapsule Box's center is taken up by its dining area, which has a table and some seating. This connects to the kitchen, which is compact and quite basic, with an induction cooktop, a sink, and cabinetry. A fridge and other appliances can be optionally added.

The Ecocapsule Box's bedroom doubles as its living room and includes a sofa, though other configurations are also available
The Ecocapsule Box's bedroom doubles as its living room and includes a sofa, though other configurations are also available

The bathroom is nearby and features a shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet – which can be swapped for a chemical toilet or composting toilet.

Over on the opposite of the dining room to the bathroom lies the combined bedroom/living room. This has a large window and pull-down blind and is shown with a sofa and a bed. However, other configurations are available too, including two single beds, or even a dining table and two sofas, depending on requirements.

The Ecocapsule Box starts at €55,000 (roughly US$64,000) and is available worldwide though we've no word on delivery costs. Options like additional kitchen appliances, an off-grid water tank setup, and tweaks to the layout will also increase the price.

Source: Ecocapsule

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeOff-gridMicro-HouseTiny Footprint
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!