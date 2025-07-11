Genesis V2 is about as small and cheap as a tiny house can reasonably be

Following its Avalon V2, Dragon Tiny Homes continues to update its existing models with a fresh take on its Genesis tiny house. The Genesis V2 has received some welcome tweaks and improvements, while still offering a home for two from $39,500.

The Genesis V2 is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m). Its floorspace of 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m) means it's not the smallest tiny house we've seen by any means, but it's about as compact as a house can reasonably be while remaining free of serious compromises.

The home is finished in engineered wood and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. Its interior is subtly different to the original Genesis model and has been upgraded in response to customer feedback. Its glass entrance opens onto its living area, which has improved glazing and just enough space for a small chair or two.

Nearby is the kitchen, which is compact and simple as standard. It includes an induction cooktop, a sink, cabinetry, and a fridge/freezer. Additional wall space has been purposefully left empty for the owner to add more appliances like a dishwasher and an oven if they prefer, plus more cabinetry, and a dining table or an office desk.

The Genesis V2's laundry area is near the kitchen and has space for a washer/dryer and some storage for clothing. From here, an adjacent sliding barn-style door provides access to the bathroom, which has been upgraded to the same larger type that's in Dragon Tiny Homes' larger models, like the Vista. It contains a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet.

The tiny home has one bedroom, which is now reached by a storage-integrated staircase as standard, rather than a ladder. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house loft model with a low ceiling and contains a queen-size bed, plus some storage.

The Genesis V2's US$39,500 price tag is definitely on the lower end of the tiny house market in North America nowadays, though optional extras could significantly increase the price.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes