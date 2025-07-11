© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Genesis V2 is about as small and cheap as a tiny house can reasonably be

By Adam Williams
July 11, 2025
Genesis V2 is about as small and cheap as a tiny house can reasonably be
The Genesis V2 is a very compact tiny house for two that starts at US$39,500
The Genesis V2 is a very compact tiny house for two that starts at US$39,500
View 9 Images
The Genesis V2 is a very compact tiny house for two that starts at US$39,500
1/9
The Genesis V2 is a very compact tiny house for two that starts at US$39,500
The Genesis V2's interior has a floorspace of 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m)
2/9
The Genesis V2's interior has a floorspace of 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m)
The Genesis V2's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
3/9
The Genesis V2's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Genesis V2's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
4/9
The Genesis V2's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
The Genesis V2 includes a small laundry area with a washer/dryer
5/9
The Genesis V2 includes a small laundry area with a washer/dryer
The Genesis V2 has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m), making it a very compact tiny house
6/9
The Genesis V2 has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m), making it a very compact tiny house
The Genesis V2's kitchen is small and simple as standard, though can be upgraded at extra cost
7/9
The Genesis V2's kitchen is small and simple as standard, though can be upgraded at extra cost
The Genesis V2's loft-based bedroom has a low ceiling
8/9
The Genesis V2's loft-based bedroom has a low ceiling
The Genesis V2 includes a very small lounge area that can fit a chair or two
9/9
The Genesis V2 includes a very small lounge area that can fit a chair or two
View gallery - 9 images

Following its Avalon V2, Dragon Tiny Homes continues to update its existing models with a fresh take on its Genesis tiny house. The Genesis V2 has received some welcome tweaks and improvements, while still offering a home for two from $39,500.

The Genesis V2 is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m). Its floorspace of 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m) means it's not the smallest tiny house we've seen by any means, but it's about as compact as a house can reasonably be while remaining free of serious compromises.

The home is finished in engineered wood and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. Its interior is subtly different to the original Genesis model and has been upgraded in response to customer feedback. Its glass entrance opens onto its living area, which has improved glazing and just enough space for a small chair or two.

Nearby is the kitchen, which is compact and simple as standard. It includes an induction cooktop, a sink, cabinetry, and a fridge/freezer. Additional wall space has been purposefully left empty for the owner to add more appliances like a dishwasher and an oven if they prefer, plus more cabinetry, and a dining table or an office desk.

The Genesis V2's interior has a floorspace of 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m)
The Genesis V2's interior has a floorspace of 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m)

The Genesis V2's laundry area is near the kitchen and has space for a washer/dryer and some storage for clothing. From here, an adjacent sliding barn-style door provides access to the bathroom, which has been upgraded to the same larger type that's in Dragon Tiny Homes' larger models, like the Vista. It contains a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet.

The tiny home has one bedroom, which is now reached by a storage-integrated staircase as standard, rather than a ladder. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house loft model with a low ceiling and contains a queen-size bed, plus some storage.

The Genesis V2's US$39,500 price tag is definitely on the lower end of the tiny house market in North America nowadays, though optional extras could significantly increase the price.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Tiny HousesMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHomeBuilding and Construction
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!