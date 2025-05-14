© 2025 New Atlas
"World's smallest mobile tiny house" takes downsizing to the extreme

YouTuber and tiny house designer Levi Kelly has built an extraordinary camper van which he describes as the world's smallest mobile tiny house
YouTuber and tiny house designer Levi Kelly has built an extraordinary camper van which he describes as the world's smallest mobile tiny house
YouTuber and tiny house designer Levi Kelly has built an extraordinary camper van which he describes as the world's smallest mobile tiny house
YouTuber and tiny house designer Levi Kelly has built an extraordinary camper van which he describes as the world's smallest mobile tiny house
The micro-camper is based on an imported Japanese Honda Acty pickup truck
The micro-camper is based on an imported Japanese Honda Acty pickup truck
The micro-camper features a small solar panel on its roof, which can be adjusted by climbing up to the roof via a ladder
The micro-camper features a small solar panel on its roof, which can be adjusted by climbing up to the roof via a ladder
The micro-camper can cruise comfortably at 60 mph (roughly 95 km/h)
The micro-camper can cruise comfortably at 60 mph (roughly 95 km/h)
The micro-camper shell was built from wood and features a door for access plus some windows
The micro-camper shell was built from wood and features a door for access plus some windows
The micro-camper's interior is arranged in one room and measures just 21 sq ft (1.95 sq m)
The micro-camper's interior is arranged in one room and measures just 21 sq ft (1.95 sq m)
The micro-camper's includes a small alcohol-burning stove and a kitchen area with a functioning sink and tap
The micro-camper's includes a small alcohol-burning stove and a kitchen area with a functioning sink and tap
Kelly says he's 5'10" (1.78 m) and fits in the bed comfortably, but someone taller would find it too small
Kelly says he's 5'10" (1.78 m) and fits in the bed comfortably, but someone taller would find it too small
When nature calls, a camping toilet is available and the bubble window allows Kelly to sit upright
When nature calls, a camping toilet is available and the bubble window allows Kelly to sit upright
The kitchen's running water is fed by a pump from a large water bottle, with waste water going into another bottle
The kitchen's running water is fed by a pump from a large water bottle, with waste water going into another bottle
Following his work on the world's smallest tiny house, YouTuber Levi Kelly is back with another exercise in extreme downsizing. This time, he’s created what he calls the world's smallest mobile tiny house – a remarkably functional micro-camper that somehow manages to squeeze in a bed, toilet, and even a shower.

Though there are a bunch of compact camper vans out there, Kelly says that he believes his creation differs from those other similar projects because it is actually practical to live in, at least for a couple of nights. We're not sure about the "world's smallest" claim, but it's certainly tiny.

The micro-camper is based on an imported Japanese 1998 4x4 Honda Acty pickup truck, which has been repainted from blue to military green. Aside from the color change and some new wheels, the truck itself has been largely left unchanged.

The camper shell, however, is custom-built with a wooden frame, foam insulation, and exterior wall panels. Weight was a major concern, given the truck’s 800 lb (362 kg) capacity. Kelly doesn't share an exact figure, but says it’s definitely up there. An adjustable roof-mounted solar panel, which is accessed by using a ladder attached to the side, provides power, along with a battery inside.

The micro-camper's interior is arranged in one room and measures just 21 sq ft (1.95 sq m)

The interior measures just 21 sq ft (1.95 sq m), arranged in one multifunctional room. Despite the tight layout, the use of space is very clever. The kitchen includes a functional sink and a tap that's pumped from a water bottle, with wastewater collected into an adjacent bottle. There's also a little storage for life's little essentials, plus a light. A portable hotplate can be used for cooking and a tiny stove is used to burn alcohol for warmth. A fan is also situated nearby for ventilation.

To access the bed, the stove is moved and the countertop is raised to reveal a pillow. Kelly says he's 5ft10 (1.78 m) and fits just fine, but someone taller would find it too compact.

As for the bathroom, a shower head plugs into the kitchen tap and is passed through the window and attached to the exterior of the camper to create an outdoor shower. When nature calls, there's another storage unit in there with a camping-style toilet that flushes. You might have noticed the small bubble window protruding outside. This both adds a little natural light, while the extra headroom offered allows Kelly to sit comfortably upright on the toilet.

Source: Levi Kelly

