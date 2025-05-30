© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

$23k Nano Micro House pushes the limits of downsizing

By Adam Williams
May 30, 2025
$23k Nano Micro House pushes the limits of downsizing
The Nano Micro House is a seriously small tiny house for two that has a length of just 11.5 ft (3.5 m)
The Nano Micro House is a seriously small tiny house for two that has a length of just 11.5 ft (3.5 m)
View 7 Images
The Nano Micro House is a seriously small tiny house for two that has a length of just 11.5 ft (3.5 m)
1/7
The Nano Micro House is a seriously small tiny house for two that has a length of just 11.5 ft (3.5 m)
The Nano Micro House's bedroom is reached by a ladder attached to the wall, and features a double bed and a low ceiling
2/7
The Nano Micro House's bedroom is reached by a ladder attached to the wall, and features a double bed and a low ceiling
The Nano Micro House's kitchen includes a four-burner propane-powered stove and an oven
3/7
The Nano Micro House's kitchen includes a four-burner propane-powered stove and an oven
The Nano Micro House's interior has generous glazing, pictured here with an ornate wooden chair near the ladder
4/7
The Nano Micro House's interior has generous glazing, pictured here with an ornate wooden chair near the ladder
The Nano Micro House's bathroom features a soaking tub and shower
5/7
The Nano Micro House's bathroom features a soaking tub and shower
The Nano Micro House's bathroom also includes a sink and toilet
6/7
The Nano Micro House's bathroom also includes a sink and toilet
The Nano Micro House's compact living area can be had with a small sofa
7/7
The Nano Micro House's compact living area can be had with a small sofa
View gallery - 7 images

Though the Nano Micro House isn't quite the smallest tiny house we've ever seen, it's pretty close – and at US$22,900, it's also one of the cheapest. This example of extreme downsizing clocks in at a mere 11.5 ft (3.5 m) in length and has a surprisingly functional interior for up to two people.

The Nano Micro House is based on a single-axle trailer and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. For comparison, models like the Tellico and Cumberland are roughly four times longer, so compromises were inevitable and you won't be hosting dinner parties or raising a family in this pint-sized dwelling.

Its interior has a floorspace of just 104 sq ft (9.6 sq m) and its glass front door opens onto its living area, which looks very snug and has enough space for a chair or a small sofa. Generous glazing helps fill the space with daylight.

The Nano Micro House's compact living area can be had with a small sofa
The Nano Micro House's compact living area can be had with a small sofa

The Nano Micro House's kitchen includes a four-burner stove and an oven. We've no word on any other appliances, though there probably isn't room in there for bulky conveniences like a dishwasher or washer/dryer.

Elsewhere on the ground floor is the bathroom. Surprisingly, this contains a soaking tub and shower, rather than a shower alone as you'd expect with such size constraints, and it also has a small sink and toilet.

The Nano Micro House's bathroom features a soaking tub and shower
The Nano Micro House's bathroom features a soaking tub and shower

The tiny house has one bedroom, which is reached by a ladder that's affixed to the wall. It's a typical tiny house-style loft, with a low ceiling and a double bed. Some bedside storage also offers a useful platform for a laptop, alarm clock, or whatever else.

The Nano Micro House is currently up for sale on Tiny House Marketplace.

Source: Tiny House Marketplace

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHomeHouseMicro-HouseTiny Footprint
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!