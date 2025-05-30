$23k Nano Micro House pushes the limits of downsizing

Though the Nano Micro House isn't quite the smallest tiny house we've ever seen, it's pretty close – and at US$22,900, it's also one of the cheapest. This example of extreme downsizing clocks in at a mere 11.5 ft (3.5 m) in length and has a surprisingly functional interior for up to two people.

The Nano Micro House is based on a single-axle trailer and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. For comparison, models like the Tellico and Cumberland are roughly four times longer, so compromises were inevitable and you won't be hosting dinner parties or raising a family in this pint-sized dwelling.

Its interior has a floorspace of just 104 sq ft (9.6 sq m) and its glass front door opens onto its living area, which looks very snug and has enough space for a chair or a small sofa. Generous glazing helps fill the space with daylight.

The Nano Micro House's compact living area can be had with a small sofa Lewis Pugh

The Nano Micro House's kitchen includes a four-burner stove and an oven. We've no word on any other appliances, though there probably isn't room in there for bulky conveniences like a dishwasher or washer/dryer.

Elsewhere on the ground floor is the bathroom. Surprisingly, this contains a soaking tub and shower, rather than a shower alone as you'd expect with such size constraints, and it also has a small sink and toilet.

The Nano Micro House's bathroom features a soaking tub and shower Lewis Pugh

The tiny house has one bedroom, which is reached by a ladder that's affixed to the wall. It's a typical tiny house-style loft, with a low ceiling and a double bed. Some bedside storage also offers a useful platform for a laptop, alarm clock, or whatever else.

The Nano Micro House is currently up for sale on Tiny House Marketplace.

Source: Tiny House Marketplace