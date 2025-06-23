34-ft tiny house makes room for spacious semi-outdoor living

The Rowan is the latest model from online marketplace Tiny House Listings. Fronted by a useful porch area, the tiny house also features a spacious interior layout that's arranged on one floor.

The Rowan has a length of 34 ft (10 m), which is around average for a North American tiny house nowadays, with models such as Wind River Built's Tellico significantly longer. Its width, meanwhile, is 10 ft (3 m) instead of the usual 8.5 ft (2.6 m) that's standard on tiny houses. Though it doesn't sound like much, that little extra space really helps it feel more like a real home, however it does also mean that it requires a permit to tow on a public road in the USA, so this isn't one you'd want to pick for regular travel.

The home is based on a six-axle trailer - which means that it sits on just about the most wheels we've seen on a tiny house, and seems rather excessive but was perhaps chosen to help distribute weight. It's clad in engineered board and batten wood, with the interior finished in drywall. It's accessed through the porch, which has a length of 6 ft (1.8 m), through some double glass doors, and into the living room. This has generous glazing and a sofa and a TV, plus a cabinet to mount it on.

The Rowan's interior measures 340 sq ft (31.5 sq m), which is arranged on one floor Tiny House Listings

Nearby is the kitchen, which features an induction stove, a sink, as well as lots of cabinetry and space for more appliances. Additionally, there's a breakfast bar with seating for two.

Further into the tiny house, away from the entrance, is the bathroom. This contains a shower, sink, a flushing toilet, and a little more storage.

There's just one bedroom in the Rowan and it's situated at the far end of the home, on the opposite side from the entrance. Since this model is all laid-out on one floor, the bedroom has ample headroom to stand up and walk around, unlike a typical tiny house loft which requires you to crawl around on your knees. The bedroom also has a large built-in closet, washer/dryer hookups, and space for a queen-sized bed.

The Rowan is currently on the market for US$92,000. It follows a few recent models by Tiny House Listings, including the large duplex-style TinyPlex and the affordable Cortado.

Source: Tiny House Listings