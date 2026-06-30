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Tiny Houses

24-ft-long tiny house doesn't waste an inch of space

By Adam Williams
June 30, 2026
24-ft-long tiny house doesn't waste an inch of space
The Springbrook 7.2’s bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
The Springbrook 7.2's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
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The Springbrook 7.2, by Removed Tiny Homes, sleeps two in compact comfort with a space-saving layout
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The Springbrook 7.2, by Removed Tiny Homes, sleeps two in compact comfort with a space-saving layout
The Springbrook 7.2's living room includes an L-shaped sofa and generous glazing
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The Springbrook 7.2's living room includes an L-shaped sofa and generous glazing
The Springbrook 7.2's interior is centered around its kitchen and dining area
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The Springbrook 7.2's kitchen is equipped with an oven, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
The Springbrook 7.2’s loft bedroom includes a built-in desk that allows it to double as a home office
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The Springbrook 7.2's bedroom includes an office area, with a desk built into the railings
The Springbrook 7.2's kitchen includes a booth-style dining area and table
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The Springbrook 7.2's kitchen includes a booth-style dining area and table
The Springbrook 7.2's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, and lots of cabinetry and counter space
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The Springbrook 7.2's kitchen features lots of storage space, including upper and lower cabinets
The Springbrook 7.2’s bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
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The Springbrook 7.2's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Springbrook 7.2's bathroom includes a vanity sink and a composting toilet
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The Springbrook 7.2's bathroom includes a composting toilet, a vanity sink, and a walk-in shower
The Springbrook 7.2's bathroom includes a walk-in shower that's topped by a skylight
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The Springbrook 7.2's walk-in shower is topped by a skylight, increasing daylight inside
View gallery - 9 images

The Springbrook 7.2 does an impressive job of maximizing its compact footprint. Packed with space-saving features and boasting some thoughtful touches, the tiny house looks a lot more livable than its modest dimensions imply.

Designed by Removed Tiny Homes, the Springbrook 7.2 is so-named for its length of 7.2 m, which works out as 23.7 ft. This is only a little larger than the ultra-small Euro models we see, while spacious North American tiny houses regularly exceed twice the length. It's based on a standard trailer and is finished in Colorbond steel, which is a painted steel cladding material that's popular in Australia thanks to its durability in extreme climates. This particular model also has an awning attached to the exterior.

The Springbrook 7.2, by Removed Tiny Homes, sleeps two in compact comfort with a space-saving layout
The Springbrook 7.2, by Removed Tiny Homes, sleeps two in compact comfort with a space-saving layout

The home's interior decor is light and airy. Double glass doors open into a spacious living room with an L-shaped sofa. The room also has a high ceiling and generous glazing.

The kitchen in this model is particularly well done given the limited space available. It's equipped with a sink, an oven, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, and both upper and lower cabinetry. Nearby is a dedicated booth-style dining area with two bench seats and a table.

At the opposite side of the home to the living room is the bathroom. This includes a composting toilet, a vanity sink, and a shower with a skylight, which is a small but nice addition that helps fill the room with natural light, while ensuring privacy from everyone but the birds.

The Springbrook 7.2's bathroom includes a walk-in shower that's topped by a skylight
The Springbrook 7.2's walk-in shower is topped by a skylight, increasing daylight inside

Back in the main living area, a corner-style storage-integrated staircase leads up to the home's only bedroom, which has a low ceiling and hosts a queen-sized bed plus some more storage space. This loft also functions as an office thanks to a desk that's built into the balustrade.

The Springbrook 7.2 was created as a custom build for a customer and has already been delivered. We've no word on the price of this model, so you'll need to contact the firm directly if you want more info.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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