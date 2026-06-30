24-ft-long tiny house doesn't waste an inch of space

The Springbrook 7.2 does an impressive job of maximizing its compact footprint. Packed with space-saving features and boasting some thoughtful touches, the tiny house looks a lot more livable than its modest dimensions imply.

Designed by Removed Tiny Homes, the Springbrook 7.2 is so-named for its length of 7.2 m, which works out as 23.7 ft. This is only a little larger than the ultra-small Euro models we see, while spacious North American tiny houses regularly exceed twice the length. It's based on a standard trailer and is finished in Colorbond steel, which is a painted steel cladding material that's popular in Australia thanks to its durability in extreme climates. This particular model also has an awning attached to the exterior.

The Springbrook 7.2, by Removed Tiny Homes, sleeps two in compact comfort with a space-saving layout Removed Tiny Homes

The home's interior decor is light and airy. Double glass doors open into a spacious living room with an L-shaped sofa. The room also has a high ceiling and generous glazing.

The kitchen in this model is particularly well done given the limited space available. It's equipped with a sink, an oven, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, and both upper and lower cabinetry. Nearby is a dedicated booth-style dining area with two bench seats and a table.

At the opposite side of the home to the living room is the bathroom. This includes a composting toilet, a vanity sink, and a shower with a skylight, which is a small but nice addition that helps fill the room with natural light, while ensuring privacy from everyone but the birds.

The Springbrook 7.2's walk-in shower is topped by a skylight, increasing daylight inside Removed Tiny Homes

Back in the main living area, a corner-style storage-integrated staircase leads up to the home's only bedroom, which has a low ceiling and hosts a queen-sized bed plus some more storage space. This loft also functions as an office thanks to a desk that's built into the balustrade.

The Springbrook 7.2 was created as a custom build for a customer and has already been delivered. We've no word on the price of this model, so you'll need to contact the firm directly if you want more info.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes