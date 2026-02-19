Off-grid-capable tiny house doubles down on flexibility

Though it only has a length of 7.3 m (23 ft), the Venus squeezes a space-saving layout and two sleeping areas into its compact frame. The tiny house has lots of options available too, including the ability to run off-grid.

Designed by Sweden's Vagabond Haven, the Venus is pretty small compared to most North American models we see nowadays, albeit it's by no means the smallest we've seen. Its exterior is clad in engineered wood, or can be finished in the traditional Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of charring the wood to protect and preserve it. This model is shown semi-permanently installed and has a deck area.

The Venus tiny house doesn't include a dedicated living room, but instead has a downstairs sleeping space that doubles as a hangout area Vagabond Haven

The interior of the home brings to mind the recent eVista in that it forgoes a dedicated living room in favor of a downstairs bedroom/hangout space. This has a double bed raised on a platform that creates the opportunity for a bench seating area, plus some storage. Blinds close off the generous glazing and a wall-mounted TV is also installed. Nearby lies a drop-down table that can serve as both dining table and work desk.

The Venus' kitchen occupies the center of the home and takes up most of the available floorspace. It has lots of storage for a tiny house and also contains a small fridge, an induction cooktop, a microwave, and a sink. The bathroom, meanwhile, is situated at the opposite side of the home to the living/sleeping area and has a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet.

The second bedroom is situated up in the mezzanine and is accessed by a removable ladder. This one is a typical loft space with a low ceiling and what looks like a single bed, though there may possibly be space for a double.

The Venus tiny house's upstairs bedroom is reached by a removable ladder Vagabond Haven

As mentioned, the Venus can be configured with lots of options, including being mounted on a trailer or permanently installed. Its off-grid upgrade consists of solar panels and batteries, plus water tanks, while materials and appliances can also be changed. Pricing starts at around €40,000 (US$47,000), depending on taxes and options chosen. We've no word on delivery for this one, so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Vagabond Haven