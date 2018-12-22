That type of multifunctional design is always a plus, but that's not even what attracted us to Kompanja. The German company caught our eye at the Caravan Salon with its optional "Bus Kino" projector system flashing an indoor/outdoor video onto the front wall of the pop-up roof and the "Bivouac Bed" stretching straight out of the tailgate. The projector is self-explanatory, but the purpose of the optional indoor/outdoor bed is to allow campers to sleep without having to fold the seats and convert the living area to night mode. They can sleep out in the open air or attach a tent to the tailgate to put some walls around the end of the bed.