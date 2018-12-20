That Ducati, however, will cost house-deposit kind of money. So for those who are actually looking to get something within the realm of sensibility, the new third-generation 2019 BMW S1000RR looks like the pick of the crop for next year. Gone is the trademark asymmetry, which will please some buyers, and somehow BMW's also hacked a whopping 11 kg (24 lb) from the weight of the thing, giving a fully fueled weight of just 197 kg (434 lb) to go with a sizeable power increase up to 207 peak horses with a fatter midrange. Giddy up!