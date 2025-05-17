Ford Fiesta might make a comeback – as an EV

When the last Ford Fiesta rolled off the production line in Cologne, Germany, in July 2023, it drastically altered the automobile industry. Now, less than two years later, there'stalk that the Fiesta is making a comeback – with one major change.

Rather than making a traditional internal combustion comeback, the new model may launch as an EV. This is thanks to Ford's expanding partnership with Volkswagen, which has already developed models like the Explorer EV and Capri based on VW's ID.4 and ID.5.

The rumors began after Martin Sanders, Volkswagen's chief of sales and marketing, discussed the VW-Ford partnership with Auto Express. He claimed that the company's partnership with Ford on EVs has already been "very, very, very successful" and that the company is open to sharing similar technology in the future.

Looking at what the rumored Fiesta EV might look like, the upcoming VW subcompact EV hatchback, ID.2, may be a near-perfect model to base it on, considering it’s nearly identical in terms of size and function. The ID.2all Concept has the same five-door configuration as the departed Fiesta, but it is only 0.7 inches (18 mm) longer.

The Fiesta EV would greatly benefit from the MEB Entry platform of the ID.2, which comes with a claimed range of up to 280 miles (450 km) and quick charging at 125 kW. This means it would be able to compete with rivals such as the Opel Corsa E, Peugeot e-208, and Renault 5.

However, there will be obstacles for Ford to overcome. The American carmaker acknowledges that it is now harder to make a profit in the A and B segments, but economies of scale may make the Fiesta's comeback conceivable.

Ford has long been interested in entering the subcompact EV hatchback market, a segment that has become ever-so-crowded by offerings from a number of automakers.

Ford, meantime, isn't sitting idle. According to reports, Ford’s California-based skunkworks team is developing a new, affordable EV that is targeted directly at up-and-coming competitors like BYD. It might be priced around the US$25,000 mark, and might include a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack, which is more affordable and more durable than conventional lithium-ion batteries.

The Ford Fiesta was a worldwide success. Sure, it wasn't flawless, but it was one of the most prominent cars to come with the blue badge, with over 22 million units produced between 1976 and 2023.

And even though there hasn't been any official confirmation as of yet, Ford and Volkswagen have expressed interest in growing their relationship to save costs and boost manufacturing scale, particularly in the difficult European market. Ford stated in August last year that it would, "give an update on electrification, technology, profitability, and capital requirements in the first half of 2025."

Ford's passenger car lineup and future electric vehicle strategy should become clearer. in the coming months. If the rumors prove true, a new electric Fiesta might make its way to showroom floors in two to three years.

