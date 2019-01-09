Highlights from CES 2019View gallery - 15 images
It's January in Las Vegas and tech innovators from around the globe have gathered to showcase their wares at the Consumer Electronics Show. From walking cars to roll-up TVs, here's New Atlas' pick of the best new product ideas on display.
Imagine if an emergency vehicle could not only bring the team to the edge of the disaster zone but actually step right in, striding over top flaming rubble to get responders exactly where they need to be. That's the all-new Hyundai Elevate concept, an electric vehicle with robotic legs. Full Story
At CES 2019, HTC has unveiled the Vive Pro Eye, which adds eye-tracking to last year's high-end hardware, and the Vive Cosmos, which turns the tracking inside out. On top of that, HTC has outlined software updates to its content subscription service and something called the "Vive Reality System." Full Story
We're big fans of Nura's hearing-adaptive headphone technology, which assesses your hearing and develops an EQ curve just for your ears. Now, Nura has packaged the tech into a set of adaptive Bluetooth earphones called the NuraLoop. Full Story
The flying taxi space is becoming pretty crowded with what you could call audacious vehicle concepts, and Bell has just dropped another one at CES in Las Vegas. The newly unveiled Nexus is a look at the future of transport that turns to a tilting six-rotor design. Full Story
Harley-Davidson has fronted up at CES in Las Vegas with partial specifications and a horrific pricetag to stick on its Livewire electric motorcycle. But that's not all. The company has also floated a couple of weird, funky two wheelers that live somewhere between the motorcycle and e-bike worlds. Full Story
This year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada is enjoying the smell of freshly baked bread thanks to the Walla Walla, Washington-based Wilkinson Baking Company's BreadBot. Making its public debut at CES, the fully automated bread-making machine can crank out 10 loaves per hour. Full Story
We've previously seen VR (virtual reality) platforms that move in response to what's happening onscreen, making for a more immersive experience. Audi, however, is taking the opposite approach. Its new in-car VR setup determines onscreen movements based on what the vehicle is doing in real life. Full Story
As television screen sizes continue to increase, the viewing experience may improve, but the TVs also take up more space within a room. LG has set out to address that problem, with what it claims is the world's first production roll-up OLED TV. Full Story
Back in 2016, Matrix brought us the PowerWatch, a smartwatch powered only by body heat. Since then the company has launched the PowerWatch X, and has now unveiled the PowerWatch 2 with a number of upgrades – including the additional of a solar panel. Full Story
At CES last year, Samsung showed off its new Micro LED display technology in the form of The Wall, a modular 146-in TV. This year there's a more consumer-ready, 75-in version – or if 146 inches wasn't big enough, The Wall has now also been stretched to a ridiculous 219 inches. Full Story
When it comes to hydrating facial skin, along with delivering nutrients to it, ready-made "sheet masks" have become quite popular. Neutrogena is now taking the concept further – its MaskiD system fabricates 3D-printed masks that are customized to the shape and needs of each client's face. Full Story
It was just a couple of years ago that we heard about Lift Foils' eFoil, a surfboard-like personal electric hydrofoil. And while it does look like a lot of fun, it also costs US$12,000. China's Waydoo is now about to provide some competition, though, with its $7,999 Flyer. Full Story
With the mammoth annual tech expo that is CES right around the corner, LG is getting its announcements in early: it's unveiled some of the highlights of its 2019 TV range, including AI-optimized image and audio quality, 8K resolutions, and support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Full Story
As any recreational angler will know, fish can be a finicky bunch – so when you DO catch one, it's good to keep a record of the location and conditions which allowed that to happen. Cyberfishing's new Smart Rod Sensor is designed to help you do that. Full Story
