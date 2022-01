Top 100 Highlights of the 2021 Auction Year

15 / 144

Napoleon wore this hat during his epic march on Moscow in 1812, which was captured perfectly by Charles Minard’s Flow Map of the Russian Campaign - one of the most ingenious information graphics in history. We have a full-sized copy of the map here and it is well worth a look - the width of the columns running to and from Moscow is a representation of the size of his army. The painting is by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier and portrays Napoleon returning from Soissons after the battle of Laon in 1814.