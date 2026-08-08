Benelli's fully faired Tornado 550 sportbike whips up a storm

Benelli's story is a strange one. Once upon a time, it was one of Italy's most charismatic motorcycle manufacturers. Today, it's a Chinese-owned company with a catalog so broad that it almost feels like someone threw darts at a whiteboard full of market segments.

Adventure bikes? Check. Nakeds? Check. Retro roadsters? Absolutely. None of them are bad motorcycles. In fact, many are surprisingly good. But very few make you stop and say, "Now that's a Benelli." Somewhere along the way, the brand traded personality for pragmatism.

The Tornado 550 might just be the bike that begins to reverse that trend. It’s a name that carries a fair bit of history. Benelli first used the Tornado badge in the early 1970s on its 650-cc parallel twin, a motorcycle built to challenge the British big twins of the era.

More recently, the Tornado name found fame on the exotic three-cylinder Tornado Tre superbike. The new Tornado 550 doesn't share much mechanically with those machines, but it does signal Benelli's intent to once again be taken seriously in the sportbike conversation.

The Tornado 550 comes powered by a 554cc liquid-cooled parallel twin Benelli

Let’s talk engine first. Power comes from a 554cc liquid-cooled parallel twin, itself an evolution of Benelli's familiar 500 platform. The biggest talking point isn't the displacement bump but the switch to a 270-degree crankshaft, the same setup I personally loved on the Norton Atlas first ride.

With the shift to a 270-degree configuration, Benelli has effectively traded the flatter feel of the older 360-degree layout for a more charismatic firing order that mimics a V-twin. Expect a meatier exhaust note, stronger pulses through the chassis, and better traction under acceleration, all qualities that have made 270-degree twins immensely popular on bikes like Yamaha's MT-07 and Honda's Transalp.

Peak output stands at 56 hp at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm (39.8 lb-ft) at 5,500 rpm, delivered through a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. While those numbers won't trouble high-strung middleweights, they sit right in the sweet spot for riders who value usable torque and everyday rideability over chasing dyno charts.

Visually, this isn't simply a TNT 500 wearing a set of fairings. Benelli went back to the drawing board, sharpening the chassis and wrapping the package in bodywork that looks considerably more expensive than its price tag suggests.

The DRLs are shaped like narrow arcs that mimic a lion’s fangs, what you'd find on the brand’s emblem Benelli

The Tornado 550 is arguably Benelli's best-looking motorcycle in years. Rather than chasing MotoGP aggression, the designers opted for muscular, flowing surfaces that give the bike genuine presence. Dual LED headlights sit tucked neatly into a sculpted nose, flanked by narrow DRL arcs that, according to Benelli, mimic a lion’s fangs – the brand’s emblem.

The side profile is tightly wrapped around the engine, avoiding the bloated look that sometimes plagues entry-middleweight fairings. A sculpted fuel tank flows cleanly into a slim tail section, striking a pleasing balance between Italian flair and modern sportbike functionality..

Underneath lies an exposed steel trellis frame using the engine as a stressed member, paired with a fully adjustable 41-mm Marzocchi upside-down fork and a preload- and rebound-adjustable rear shock. Braking hardware is equally encouraging, with twin 320-mm floating discs gripped by Brembo four-piston radial calipers up front, and a 260-mm disc at the rear.

Traction control and selectable riding modes come as standard Benelli

Cornering ABS, traction control, and two preset ride modes (Normal and Sport) round out a modern electronics suite managed via a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The bike rolls on tubeless Pirelli Angel GT tires, features an approachable 31.1-inch (790-mm) seat height, and carries a claimed wet weight of 437 lb (198 kg).

But perhaps most importantly, in typical Chinese motorcycle fashion, the Tornado comes very reasonably priced, starting at US$5,999 in the US. That's impressive, especially when you consider it’s cheaper than the Honda CBR500R, and the new kid on the block, the Triumph Daytona 660, while being on par with the ever-popular ABS-powered Kawasaki Ninja 500.

With its power, it slots neatly between the beginner-friendly Honda CBR500R and more performance-focused machines such as the Aprilia RS 457 and Yamaha R7. While it won't match the outright excitement of the latter pair, it will surely offer a healthier torque curve than many smaller-capacity rivals. Not to forget, its charismatic 270-degree twin, premium suspension and braking components all work in its favor.

The Tornado is priced at $5,999 in the US Benelli

For Benelli, the Tornado 550 looks like a statement that the company wants to be part of the middleweight sportbike conversation again. Whether it can steal buyers away from the established players remains to be seen, but based on what we've seen so far, this is the most convincing shot Benelli has fired in years.

Source: Benelli