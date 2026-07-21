First ride: Norton accelerates big comeback with Atlas adventure bike

There’s something endearing about one of the world’s most prestigious motorcycle makers almost disappearing into oblivion and making a full-fledged resurgence with a fresh approach. One that’s not only strategic but equally forceful, and might I say, incredibly ballsy.

I’m talking about Norton Motorcycles. And I say “ballsy” because the Atlas (the motorcycle in question) is effectively Norton's first modern adventure motorcycle.

For a company that’s on a comeback trajectory, that is a very big step. A comeback that was kicked off by a V4 supersport, that’s now further materialized into something far more substantial with the Atlas adventure tourer. So, here we are. New Atlas reviews the Atlas. And here’s how it went.

First off, the terrain. I rode the motorcycle in Iceland, the perfect landscape to test its true "adventure" capabilities. After all, the Atlas is an adventure-tourer, isn’t it?

Engine

Right off the bat, we’ve known some of the basics about the bike for a while now. For instance, we knew it would come with a 585cc inline-twin engine. We also knew it would come with premium components like KYB suspension.

Those are cornering lights you're spotting on the Apex trim Norton

Now, fresh off the media reveal in Iceland, we know the complete picture. First off, that completely new motor comes with a 270-degree crank producing 68 hp at 9,300 rpm and 42 lb.ft (57.5 Nm) at 7,300 rpm. Look at those numbers, and you’ll realize the Atlas produces roughly the same horsepower as several established 650-700cc rivals – namely the Suzuki V-Strom 650 (70 hp), Kawasaki Versys 650 (67 hp), and Yamaha Ténéré 700 (70 hp), which isn’t technically a direct rival being an out-and-out ADV, but still competes in the same class.

That sort of output from a sub-600cc engine proves the British company has prioritized efficiency and character. It also tells you three major things. First, it’s a relatively high-revving engine with that peak output arriving at 9,300 rpm. Second, it has a fairly sporty tuning, and lastly, it will encourage you to use the gearbox.

But don’t forget that 270-degree setup. Norton could have taken any of these two directions: a conventional 180-degree parallel twin (like the old Kawasaki ER-6) or a 360-degree twin (like the old Triumph Bonnevilles). But instead, it chose the 270-degree crank that spaces its firing intervals like a 90-degree V-twin.

That gives it a deeper, more off-beat exhaust note, stronger pulses of torque, better rear-wheel traction on loose surfaces and, most importantly, more character at lower revs. That setup is exactly why the likes of Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Triumph's modern twins feel so engaging.

The engine comes with plasma-coated cylinders, which is a first in this class. It is one of the more premium engineering touches on the Atlas. Instead of using traditional cast-iron cylinder liners, a thin metallic coating is sprayed directly onto the aluminum cylinder walls (similar to technologies like Nikasil, APS, LDS, or Twin Wire Arc Spray, depending on the manufacturer).

The gearing is well-done Norton

The result is reduced friction, better heat transfer, lower weight, and improved wear resistance. It's a technology that's typically found on higher-end or high-performance engines like the Ducati Panigale V4, BMW R 1300 GS, and Yamaha's YZF-R1, rather than an entry-level middleweight. Huge kudos to Norton for this.

Speaking of which, the engine was actually one of the highlights on my ride. I really liked how broad the rev range was. You do feel the torque staying consistent from around 4,500 rpm all the way to 9,500 revs. Even on some of the straightest straights I rode through in Iceland, that engine didn’t feel out of breath even once. A huge achievement by Norton in that department.

Gearing, too, was very enjoyable, thanks to the wet multi-plate slipper clutch. The third gear is where most of the urban riding will feel comfortable. Wide enough to chug along smooth traffic and rip on short overtakes. The fourth, though, was annoyingly short. So you would more often find yourself shifting up on open stretches than down in city limits.

The bi-directional quickshifter was a mess, though. It kept intervening on a lot of occasions, even causing the bike to stall during the latter stages of our 125-mile (200-km) ride (I wasn’t the only one to experience this). The reason was probably more likely a faulty sensor than poor ECU mapping. But thankfully, you can toggle it off, which did make things simpler. The feedback was passed onto the Norton team, who did mention the niggles would be ironed out before public launch.

Chassis

This is made up of a steel trellis frame and a cast aluminum swingarm, with the engine as a stressed member. It’s meant to keep the mass central, offer high feedback and a balanced on- and off-road capability. Most importantly, it helps keep the wet weight at 414 lb (188 kg) – sans fuel.

You get five ride modes, owing to a 6-axis IMU and 10.3MB ABS unit Norton

My take? I like the frame. Even for my rather broad 6-ft (1.8-m), 200-lb (90-kg) build, I really liked how comfortable I was on the Atlas. You sit very close to the center and nice and low to the surface (even on the 33.2-in/845-mm "mid-height" seat the bike was equipped with).

Iceland’s relentless winds and drizzle did help me understand where the niggle was though – and there was one. While most of the weight is low, it isn’t exactly centered. There’s just a little bit more towards the front end, which means if you’re riding on a straight with the winds howling at you, your rear will feel like it is slipping ever so slightly, and that is not a nice feeling, especially for someone who’s just getting cozy with the idea of an adventure-tourer – the audience this bike is intended for.

Underpinings

Suspension duties come in the form of premium KYB components – 43-mm 20-step fully-adjustable upside-down forks and a fully hydraulically-adjustable monoshock RSU, both of which offer 7 inches (180 mm) of travel.

As premium as the suspension setup is, the braking components are surprisingly very basic. Dual 310-mm floating discs at the front and a 270-mm rear disc – both of which are paired with Bybre calipers. I don’t know why Norton didn’t go with Brembo here. For a "premium" offering, that is a big letdown – one that most buyers won’t forgive easily.

Rounding off the hardware is a cast alloy 19/17-inch wheel setup that’s adorned with Eurogrip Explo R Plus rubbers. That’s 110/80 ZR19 at the front and 150/70 ZR17 at the rear. Eurogrip, if you didn’t already know, is a TVS-born tire brand. A move that probably helps keep the costs down. You do, however, get the option of spoked wheels as well, which can be opted for as the stock setup at an extra premium from the factory itself.

Suspension comes from KYB; 7 inches of travel back and front Norton

Electronics

This is the part where the Atlas shines brightest. One that had the marketing team smiling in glee as soon as it popped up on the screen at the media briefing. And it actually did feel very well done – for the most part, at least.

That starts with a 6-axis IMU and 10.3MB ABS unit. You get cornering ABS (three modes + rear wheel off), cornering traction control (three modes), drag torque control, cornering cruise control, rear wheel lift control, and rear wheel slide control as standard. The thing’s literally stuffed with an electronics pack you’d find on far more expensive, higher-spec motorcycles.

Exclusive only to the top-spec Apex trim are hill hold control and electronic combined braking. Ride modes come in five levels: Urban, Rain, Tour, Sport, Enduro. I switched my particular bike between Tour and Urban based on the conditions. (Side note: I rode the top-spec Apex trim).

Lighting, of course, is all LED – twin-projector headlights at the front with DRL (Daytime Running Lights) and very useful cornering lights. Yup, the same thing you’d find on motorcycles costing twice as much as the Atlas. It’s a feature that comes standard on the Apex trim, but can be opted for in the base spec as well. As can a "puddle lamp" that turns on to illuminate the surface when you kick the side stand.

Rounding out the features are an RFID electronic key, a 27-W USB-C fast charger, an 8-inch touchscreen TFT display with navigation and GoPro control, alongside heated grips, a tire pressure monitoring system, and an aluminum bash plate (all three of which are standard on Apex, optional on base).

The Atlas was surprisingly at home on stretches of off-road Norton

Design

Now that we’ve talked about everything that’s in the motorcycle. Let’s talk about the outside as well. The design, as they always say, is subjective. Some may like it, some won’t. But you can’t argue with how "clean" the Atlas looks.

The simple bodywork incorporates components like the seat and headlamp into the design while maintaining a characteristic adventure-bike stance. The lines, as I said, are clean; there’s no unnecessary clutter, and features like integrated rear brake light/turn signals and hand-guard mounted front turn signals are all appreciable touches.

You get handy additions like the rear luggage rack, and a rather nifty touch with the radiator positioned in a manner that dissipates hot air beneath your legs rather than through them, and perhaps most importantly, adjustable brake and clutch levers.

Look at it as a whole, and you’ll realize that the Atlas follows the same design philosophy introduced with the reborn Manx R, hiding much of the mounting hardware beneath the bodywork instead of leaving rows of exposed Allen bolts to punctuate every panel. It gives the bike a cleaner, more premium appearance – one that owes as much to industrial design as it does to motorcycle styling.

It's an approach that signals a clear visual identity for the revived Norton. Just as Ducati has its trellis frames and BMW its asymmetrical GS face, Norton appears to be establishing a signature of its own: minimal, elegant and almost architectural.

City runabouts? No problem on the Atlas Norton

There are two elements of that design I didn’t like, though. First, the windshield. Although adjustable, the windshield is just as useless for my height in the upper setting as it is in the lower. Maybe even worse in the upper setting, which had my head oscillating like a bobblehead on a Baja trophy truck.

The second was far worse. And it was something I noticed the moment I got on the bike: the foot levers. Now I am someone who spends most days riding an adventure bike unless I’m reviewing another motorcycle. That may have spoiled me, or my feet at least. That’s because most adventure motorcycles have wide foot levers that are better suited for motocross/adventure boots.

The Atlas, by contrast, sports very short levers – ones that did take me some time to get used to. That meant I had to consciously keep a track of where my feet were at all times – not a big deal while changing gears – but a potentially costly judgement error if I ever had to panic brake.

Initial Impression

The first thing the Norton team asked me when I got off the bike was "So… how is it?" And that is never an easy question to answer, at least for me. Do I like it? Yes. Is it perfect? No. Will it sell well? Maybe.

Call me a hypocrite, but that’s my initial observation. Yes, there are things I feel that could have been better.

Cons

The windshield is not too helpful

The bike stalled on low rpm and low gears – likely a minor niggle with a sensor

The foot levers are very narrow

The rear end does tend to slip under you in tricky conditions

Sub-standard braking equipment

And lastly, Norton, as a brand, is still overcoming the baggage left by its previous ownership. But then you look at the list of positives in there, and suddenly, the whole picture changes.

Pros

Characterful 270-degree parallel twin

Premium fit and finish

Comfortable riding position – both sitting and standing

The suspension is premium, and is tuned to perfection

Class-leading features like cornering lights and plasma-coated cylinder walls

Very approachable

We rode around 125 miles during the media test run, of which 90% of the terrain was smooth tarmac. The Atlas felt right at home there. Then came loose gravel – nothing too crazy – but the Atlas performed exceptionally there as well.

After our ride, I didn’t hear one journalist complain that they had a terrible time on the bike. In fact, most of us had smiles on our faces at the end of the ride. And that should tell you a lot about Norton’s first real attempt at an adventure-styled bike.

The Atlas weighs 414 lb (188 kg) without fuel Norton

Pricing & Availability

But here’s the thing: the success of a motorcycle is made up of a lot of factors. The most important of which is pricing. That’s where I’m torn on the Atlas. Norton has priced the base variant at £8,250/€9,250 (around US$10,500 per direct conversion) while the top-spec Apex trim that we rode is priced at £9,450/€10,525 (around US$12,700 per direct conversion). Keep in mind only UK and Europe pricing is official as of now.

As for availability, the Atlas is expected to arrive at retailers within the third quarter of this year. And that’s for "all six key markets except the US." Regional pricing is yet to be confirmed and dependent on a distributor being appointed for now. I highly expect regional pricing to be well under direct conversion from the British prices.

Final Take

I genuinely feel the company should have priced the thing starting from £7,500/€8,550. While Norton’s pricing isn't exactly "absurd" in absolute terms. It's expensive in context.

That’s because the Atlas isn't competing in a vacuum. It's entering one of the most price-sensitive motorcycle segments on the market. You’ve got the likes of Honda’s entry-level tourer, the NX500, and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 (which you can still find in some markets) coming under £7,000 and £8,000, respectively.

A typical Icelandic summer day Norton

Then, there are the Chinese competitors, like the Moto Morini X-Cape 650, the Benelli TRK 702, and the CFMOTO 700MT – all of which boast higher displacement and still manage to undercut the Norton Atlas. But something tells me Norton is less concerned with all of these, and more concerned with one particular motorcycle – the £9,295 Triumph Tiger Sport 660, its British foe.

Pit the Atlas against the Sport 660, and you’re probably looking at its closest rival in spirit. On paper, the numbers may skew in favor of the Triumph. But the reality is Norton's newcomer was never designed to win the spec-sheet war.

Instead, it leans on premium engineering, a charismatic 270-degree twin, and a clean, minimalist design language to carve out its own identity. If the Tiger Sport is the sporty all-rounder, then the Atlas is the boutique alternative – one aimed at riders who value craftsmanship and character as much as outright capability. And it’s far more affordable in that context.

In that regard, it might turn out to be one of the segment's genuine bargains, who knows? As it stands, you will be paying a little extra for exclusivity, craftsmanship and a proudly British badge. Whether that's worth the premium will ultimately depend on how much value you place on owning something different.

Source: Norton Motorcycles