Yamaha's latest prototype bikes are truly wild works in progress

The Japan Mobility Show – which brings together major automakers to show off their upcoming vehicles in Tokyo each year – is still a couple of weeks away. Thankfully, we don't have to wait until then to see what Yamaha's got cooking, because it's totally fire.

The company is bringing six new (or new-ish) concepts to the event, but perhaps the most striking of the bunch is the Motoroid:Λ. This is the evolution of a self-balancing motorcycle prototype Yamaha first revealed in 2017 with a futuristic design.

In its third avatar, the brand says the Motoroid:Λ is all about using reinforcement learning in virtual environments for even greater autonomous capabilities than it had envisioned in the second concept showcased in 2023.

The Motoroid is all about autonomous operation, and using reinforcement learning to train itself to travel through complex environments Yamaha

"The model's main features include optimized, organic movements generated through AI-based learning and a lightweight, durable exoskeleton engineered to withstand the trial-and-error impacts of the learning process," reads the presser. "By venturing into the uncharted field of mobility mixed with reinforcement learning for motion control, Motoroid:Λ aims to redefine the world of two-wheeled vehicles and pioneer an entirely new future."

I don't exactly know what Yamaha thinks the future of motorcycling will be like, but it's likely nothing like how we ride today Yamaha

While the earlier concepts were plenty wild, what's especially compelling with this one is how it could potentially lift itself up to a standing position from falling flat on the floor, thanks to the stands on both sides below the chassis, and the articulating rear half that looks like it can twist along one axis.

That's an interesting glimpse into what tomorrow's bikes could be capable of. I wonder what that spells for the experience in the saddle for the next generation of riders, given that motorcycles are so much about engaging physically with the machine. Hopefully we'll hear and see more about this from Yamaha closer to the show.

The Tricera concept looks equal parts elegant and exciting to ride Yamaha

Wait, there's more. Yamaha's also thinking of what a three-wheel steering system could be like in an open-top electric autocycle, in a working prototype called the Tricera. I can only imagine how much fun this might be to ride, given how close you're seated to the ground.

Sitting this low to the ground in the Tricera, you're certainly going to feel the acceleration Yamaha

There's also the hydrogen-powered Buddy Porter Concept that's being developed in partnership with Toyota. This scooter's designed to cover over 60 miles (100 km) with two hydrogen tanks on board, and it seems ideal for intra-city shipping with its canopy and storage cubby.

Yamaha is developing this hydrogen-powered H2 Buddy Porter concept in partnership with Toyota Yamaha

It's good to know Yamaha hasn't shelved the Proto HEV, a series-parallel hybrid system scooter we saw back in February. This baby combines a combustion engine with an electric motor for more spirited performance.

This series-parallel hybrid scooter prototype packs an electric motor and a combustion engine that can work together to deliver more power on the road Yamaha

There's also the streetfighter-style Proto PHEV motorcycle, which will let you switch between full-electric or hybrid modes in the saddle.

With the Proto PHEV streetfighter, you can switch between riding in full EV or hybrid mode Yamaha

If you're more into sportsbikes, the Proto BEV might be more your speed. Yamaha says this one has track day performance in mind, with a large-capacity battery on board, along with simplified tech that should help riders spend less time fiddling with the dashboard, and more time burning rubber.

The Proto BEV is meant to unlock high performance riding with a large-capacity battery on board Yamaha

Lastly, how cool are these minimalist ebikes?

Yamaha has no right to keep the Y-00B: Base locked away from fans of minimalist ebikes Yamaha

You're looking at the Y-00B: Base above, and the arguably more compelling Y-00B: Bricolage below, which is modeled after Yamaha's first-ever motorcycle, the elegant YA-1 from 1955.

I love that the Y-00B: Bricolage ebike looks straight out of the 50s with its sophisticated color scheme Yamaha

We'll keep an ear to the ground for word from the brand on whether any of these will go into production soon. Until then, feast your eyes on these other striking two-wheeler concepts from BMW, XYTE, and Ather Energy.

Source: Yamaha