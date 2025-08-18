Can-Am unveils new electric Outlander and rock-crawling Maverick

Can-Am has unveiled a new Outlander Electric and Outlander Max 6x6 ATV, as well as a new Maverick X rc side-by-side. The fun doesn't stop there, though, as the company has also debuted the first ATV with a semi-active suspension system.



2026 Can-Am Outlander Electric

This new model takes the Outlander series all-terrain vehicle into the realm of EVs. It's a natural evolution of the Rotax E-Power system used in the battery-electric Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Can-Am Pulse motorcycle.

For the Outlander Electric, the system provides 47 horsepower (peak, 34.5 kW), 53 lb-ft (peak, 72 Nm) of torque and up to 50 miles (80.5 km) of range. Charging at a Level 2 charger goes from 20% to 80% in about 50 minutes and from 0 to full in about an hour and a half. Battery size is 8.9 kWh with an operating temperature between -4 ºF to 104 ºF (-2 ºC to 40 ºC).

The new Can-Am Outlander Electric is a compelling entry into the new lineup Can-Am

The new ATV has several accessories to further reduce its noise profile, including XPS Force noise-reducing tires, a low-noise cooling system, and decibel-optimized suspension. It is also compatible with most of the Outlander series accessories and offers up to 1,830 lb (830 kg) of towing capability.

Prices for the Outlander Electric start at US$12,999 plus destination.



2026 Can-Am Outlander Max 6x6

Adding to the Outlander series of ATVs is the Max 6x6 in 700, 850, and 1000R packages. These range in power output equal to their four-wheel counterparts, but with six wheels. This means the Max 6x6 1000R has 101 horsepower (74 kW), an industry-leading output for an ATV.

A new 6x6 model enters the Can-Am Outlander ATV series Can-Am

The flagship package for the Outlander Max 6x6 will be the Backcountry 1000R model with 30-inch tires on beadlock wheels, arched double A-arm suspension, SHOWA gas shocks, the 999cc V-Twin Rotax engine with a continuously variable transmission, and 6-wheel drive.

Pricing for the 6x6 start at $14,249 plus destination.



Semi-Active Suspension

In an industry first, the Outlander XT-P and Max Limited models will be the first ATV models to feature a semi-active suspension system. This new Smart-Shox technology allows electronic adjustment to compression and rebound settings on the fly. Ride modes for this system include Comfort, Normal, Sport, and Work. A "Comfort 2-Up" ride mode is also added to the MAX model for maximized comfort.

The Outlander XT-P ATV features the new semi-active suspension system Can-Am

The suspension system uses real-time data from four position sensors to adjust shock absorber valving to match terrain and speed. This aids traction and comfort without requiring manual suspension adjustments.



2026 Can-Am Maverick R X rc

The Maverick R is already Can-Am's high-horsepower option, known for speed and desert performance. A new model, the X rc, adds purpose-built rock-crawling to the Maverick R. This addition is the result of Can-Am's long history with the Hammers events, including a win this year in the 4400 Unlimited class race.

The Can-Am Maverick R X rc takes the Hammer-winning R model and adds rock-crawling-specific equipment Can-Am

The X rc package adds an Extra Low gear range, a special Rock mode for the Smart-Lok differential, 35-inch XPS Hammer King tires, and a FOX steering damper. Added to these are more skid plates, A-arm protection, rock sliders, and an anti-intrusion bar.

The 2026 R X rc has a starting price of $47,999 plus destination fees.

Source: BRP/Can-Am