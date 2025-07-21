Off-grid hot tub designed for groups assembles in under 15 minutes

Canadian design studio Goodland has introduced a new way for people to slow down and connect with nature. The Group Wood Burning Hot Tub offers a spacious and minimalist retreat for outdoor soaking, built with natural materials and crafted for shared moments.

Based on Bowen Island in British Columbia, Goodland has developed a reputation for outdoor products that promote stillness, connection, and a mindful lifestyle. The Group Tub builds on the success of the company's original wood-fired design but expands the capacity to accommodate families and small groups.

Built to seat four or more adults, the clean, architectural lines and natural finishes allow it to blend effortlessly into forested backyards, lakeside cottages, or boutique rental properties. The soaking experience is entirely off-grid. No power, no plumbing, no noisy mechanical systems. Just a fire, water, and time. An oversized stove heats the tub in just 2 to 3 hours using only a few bundles of firewood.

Fire, water, and stillness: a new era of outdoor soaking

“Everything people loved about our first tub is here, just with more room,” says Craig Pearce, Founder and Creative Director at Goodland. “It’s designed to be shared. Whether it’s for hosting friends, enjoying quiet time with family, or adding something meaningful to a retreat space, this tub is about comfort, simplicity, and presence.”

The design reflects Goodland’s broader philosophy of crafting experiences rather than just products. The Group Tub features a durable combination of marine-grade aluminum and sustainably sourced timbers like western red cedar or thermally treated Nordic pine, chosen for their longevity and natural beauty. All materials are recyclable or sustainably sourced, with brass and oak details offering a subtle nod to expert craftsmanship. The components arrive in a thoughtfully packed kit that sets up in about 15 minutes, requiring only a water source and patience.

From a technical perspective, the tub measures 91.5 in (232.4 cm) long, 49 in (124.5 cm) wide, and 28.5 in (72.4 cm) high. When filled, it holds 260 gallons (984 liters) of water and weighs approximately 3,300 lb (1,497 kg). The empty aluminum shell alone comes in at 205 lb (93 kg). No electrical hook-up or permanent plumbing is needed, and it drains fully in just over half an hour.

While the design and craftsmanship are hard to fault, the product does raise a few practical considerations. At 550 lb (249.5 kg) packaged, moving and installing the tub may be a challenge for some property owners, especially in remote or hard-to-access areas. Additionally, the tub requires a manual refill and fire-based heating system, which may not suit all users. However, for those drawn to the meditative rhythm of wood-fired rituals, this is exactly the point.

The Group Tub fits particularly well in off-grid cabins, luxury eco-lodges, or wellness retreats. Its visual simplicity and natural materials make it feel at home in both modern and rustic settings, offering a quiet luxury.

Source: Goodland