Best photos of 2023: Animals, aurorae and amazing landscapes

By Michael Irving
December 27, 2023
"A Lemon's Life," depicting a juvenile lemon shark in the Bahamas, was the winner of the Mangroves & Underwater category of the 2023 Mangrove Photography Awards
"Circle of Light," runner-up in the Aurorae category of the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023
Nikon Small World Photomicrography competition, second place winner. An extreme close-up of a matchstick igniting by the friction surface of the box
"The Big Boss," a finalist in the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards competition
"Grand Cosmic Fireworks," winner of the Skyscapes category of the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023 competition. The image captures a rare atmospherical phenomenon known as red sprites
"Heart of Water," first place winner in the Silhouettes category of the 2023 Mobile Photography Awards
A spider seemingly defeated by a parasitic fungus. This image was runner-up in the Plants and Fungi category of the BMC Ecology and Evolution image competition
"Island of Aurora," by Kat Lawman, taken in Wales, was an entry in the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year collection
"Grab the Bull by the Horns," overall winner of Bird Photographer of the Year awards
"Beyond the World," by Aniruddha Pal, shortlisted in the 2023 Environmental Photographer of the Year competition. The photo showcases the stark scale of an algae bloom in a waterway in West Bengal
"Geocentric Explorations," first place winner in the Landscapes and Wildlife category of the 2023 Mobile Photography Awards
"Survival Of Buffaloes In Drought," by Shafiul Islam, rhe winner of the Keeping 1.5 Alive category in the 2023 Environmental Photographer of the Year competition
"The Eyes of the Universe," a finalist in the 2023 Milky Way Photographer of the Year gallery. This incredible image showcases what it might look like if the Milky Way we see in summer and the version visible in winter were both present in the sky at the same time. This involved taking photos from the same spot at different times of the year and blending them together into one 360-degree panorama
"Air Guitar Roo," the overall winner of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
"La Défense," a finalist in the Single Photos: Creative category of the Urban Photo Awards 2023
"Milky Way," winner of The Night Sky category in the 2023 Nature TTL Photographer of the Year Awards, captures an incredible close-up of a wild boar against the night sky using a remote camera
"No Way Out," the gold award winner of the Comedy Bird Photo category in the 2023 Bird Photographer of the Year competition. A purple heron seems to have bitten off more than it can chew
"The Scenery After the Rain," first place winner in the Water/Snow/Ice category of the 2023 Mobile Photography Awards
"The Ghost of the Rocks," old in the Behavior - Invertebrates category
"The Ghost of the Rocks," which picked up the gold in the Behavior: Invertebrates category of the 2023 World Nature Photography Awards
"Troublemaker," depicting an adélie penguin being put in its place by an adult and juvenile king penguin, was shortlisted for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award
"The False Illution," the winner in the Single Photos: Creative category of the Urban Photo Awards 2023
"La Hoz Y El Martillo (The Hammer and the Sickle)," the overall winner of the 2023 Canarian Photo Awards. The image captures the moment a volcanic eruption triggers its own little lightning strike
"'Starling Murmuration," a finalist in the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award shortlist. A flock of starlings over Rome take on the uncanny shape of a giant bird
"Waning Sun" by Alex Wides, taken on Senja Island, Norway. Powerful ribbons of light weave across the sky during an 11-pm Arctic sunset in this entry for the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year collection from travel blog Capture the Atlas
A robber fly (Asilidae) with a small beetle it has claimed as prey, Finalist - Insects.
"Otter Ballerina," winner of the Creatures Under the Sea Award category of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The perfectly-timed photo was snapped as the otter landed strangely after leaping to grasp overhanging leaves
"A Lemon's Life," depicting a juvenile lemon shark in the Bahamas, was the winner of the Mangroves & Underwater category of the 2023 Mangrove Photography Awards
"Ride on You", which won gold in the Behavior: Amphibians and reptiles category of the 2023 World Nature Photography Awards. It depicts Japanese stream toads watching over a tangled mass of egg-strings
"In the Forest," depicting a fishing boat navigating the ghostly mangrove branches in winter in Vietnam, runner-up in the Mangroves & People category of the 2023 Mangrove Photography Awards
"Last Gasp," a tragic image of a beached orca, was the winner of the Oceans: The Bigger Picture category of the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
"Baltimore Oriole," by Sandra M. Rothenberg, was the winner of the Female Bird Prize category of the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards
"Boats Filled with Travelers," second winner of the Streets category of the 2023 Black and White Photo Awards
Slime Mould grows along the edge of a holly leaf in this image that snapped up third place in the Fungi category of the Close-Up Photo
Every year, countless stunning images are submitted to a variety of photography competitions around the world, and 2023 was no exception. From cosmic structures light-years wide to microscopic marvels and everything in between, here are some of this year’s most awe-inspiring images.

Whatever it is you’re interested in photographing, chances are there’s a competition suited to your tastes. Animals feature pretty heavily in competitions like the World Nature Photography Awards, Nature TTL Photographer of the Year, and the Environmental Photographer of the Year, as well as their own specific awards like Wildlife Photographer of the Year. The Bird Photographer of the Year and the Audubon Photo Awards focus on our flying feathered friends, while the Comedy Wildlife and Comedy Pet Photo Awards showcase the lighter side of nature.

Among the highlights are "Milky Way" by Hungarian photographer Bence Mate, which won The Night Sky category of this year’s Nature TTL competition. A remote-controlled camera was placed inside a fish tank and left on the ground, where a curious wild boar came to investigate at just the right time. The resulting image gives the impression that the animal is a celestial being, peering down from the stars.

The night sky is a focus of other competitions too. The Astronomy Photographer of the Year covers everything from the Sun and Moon to galaxies. One of its standout entries was Angel An’s Grand Cosmic Fireworks, capturing a rare atmospheric phenomenon called red sprites in exceptional detail. Meanwhile, travel blog Capture the Atlas runs two annual competitions, one focusing on the Milky Way and the other on aurorae, always with spectacular results.

At the opposite end of the scale from the giant cosmos is the tiny world of insects, fungi, and even microscopic cells and structures, which is covered by the Nikon Small World Photomicrography competition and the Close-Up Photographer of the Year. An intriguing image from the former is Ole Bielfeldt’s entry of a matchstick catching fire as it’s struck across the box, captured within 1/8,000th of a second.

Other niches covered this year include the Urban, Mobile, Mangrove, Canarian, and Black and White Photo Awards, and even an image competition from the BMC Ecology and Evolution journal.

Browse through our gallery to see the best of the best from the year’s photography competitions.

