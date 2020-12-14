© 2020 New Atlas
The best tiny houses of 2020

By Adam Williams
December 14, 2020
The unique Aero Tiny, by Australia's Tiny House Guys, is one of our top 10 tiny houses of 2020
The Aero Tiny came about when The Tiny House Guys saw decommissioned training equipment used by a cabin crew training facility in Brisbane up for sale
The Aero Tiny has a fully working plane door entrance
The Aero Tiny's interior retains the character of an airplane and includes original touches like the windows and overhead lockers
The unique Aero Tiny, by Australia's Tiny House Guys, is one of our top 10 tiny houses of 2020
The Aero Tiny includes a sofa bed
The Billboard Collective says that there are no plans to make the Solo 01 commercially available
The Solo 01 was constructed using old scrap metal from old bus bodies and demolished buildings
The Solo 01 was created to promote small scale architecture
The Solo 01 includes a little table for working on a laptop in bed
The Solo 01 includes a small camping toilet, kitchenette and even a bathtub
Tiny House Nano, by France's Baluchon, puts the tiny back into tiny houses
Tiny House Nano measures just 3.3 m (10.8 ft) in length
Tiny House Nano's interior is snug but can fit up to two people in relative comfort
Tiny House Nano features a storage-integrated sofa bed
Tiny House Nano features a small loft-style sleeping area
The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House features Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses' signature rustic exterior style
The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House's interior is fin
The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House's living room is topped by an elevating bed platform that turns the space into a second bedroom at the push of a button
As well as its elevating bed, the Timberwolf 24' Tiny House features a typical loft-style bedroom with a low ceiling
The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House's elevating bed, shown in the raised position
The Magnolia V6, by Minimaliste, gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but is also wired for a generator in case of power outage
As with Minimaliste's other models, the Magnolia V6's decor is clean and contemporary
The Magnolia V6's kitchen is relatively well-proportioned for a tiny house
The Magnolia V6's kitchen includes a dishwasher, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
The Magnolia V6's kitchen includes quite a lot of storage space
The Traveler's Paradise, by Mint Tiny House Company, is a tiny house in name only and sleeps an incredible eight people under its roof
The Traveler's Paradise is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures a total length of 41 ft (12.5 m)
The Traveler's Paradise has a roomy interior, by tiny house standards
The Traveler's Paradise includes a large downstairs master bedroom with plenty of headroom to stand upright
The Traveler's Paradise includes two loft bedrooms. One is accessed by removable ladder and the other is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Bitser Tiny House, by Build Tiny, measures a total length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Bitser Tiny House is accessed through glass doors at one end, rather than at the side as with many tiny houses
The Bitser Tiny House's kitchen is small but contains a
The Bitser Tiny House measures 6 m (roughly 20 ft) in length
The Bitser Tiny House's living room sofa has a handy space-saving attachable swivel table
Enthusiastic amateur shed builder Daniel Holloway won the 2020 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition with his Bedouin Tree Shed
The Bedouin Tree Shed's furniture was sourced from reclamation yards and bits and pieces that people had thrown out
The Bedouin Tree Shed, by Daniel Holloway, is used as a peaceful sanctuary to escape the owner's urban surroundings and is covered in greenery.
The Bedouin Tree Shed is built around the trunks of an Ash and an Evergreen Oak
The Space by Ecocapsule is the latest iteration of Ecocapsule's egg-shaped dwellings
The Space by Ecocapsule is envisioned as a standalone tiny house or a guest house
The Space by Ecocapsule runs off-the-grid with solar panels and needs no foundations so can be placed anywhere
As standard, the Space by Ecocapsule's interior comes with a wooden floor and the storage space pictured
The Space by Ecocapsule's interior contains just one large space as standard, though it can be customized with additional furniture and a bathroom at extra cost
GoSun is typically known for its solar ovens and other outdoors gear, but the firm has now dipped a toe into the tiny house scene with the GoSun Dream
The GoSun Dream is topped by solar panels that allow it to run off-the-grid
The GoSun Dream's kitchen includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, as well as a fridge/freezer, sink, and quite a bit of counter space
The GoSun Dream features an elevating bed that's operated with the flick of a switch
The GoSun Dream measures a total length of 22 ft (6.7 m)
As 2020 comes to a close, we present our pick of the best, most innovative, and most unusual tiny houses we've seen this year. The towable homes we've chosen run the gamut from a supersized tiny house that sleeps eight people to an unusual compact model based on an airplane fuselage.

Our selection of the best tiny houses of 2020 reflects the sheer breadth of styles and ideas present in the small living movement and contains everything from practical tiny houses on wheels to oddball models that don't really fit the traditional definition of a tiny house. In no particular order, these are the small spaces that have caught our eye during 2020, and be sure to head to the gallery to see more of each.

Bitser Tiny House - Build Tiny

The Bitser Tiny House, by Build Tiny, measures a total length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Bitser Tiny House, by Build Tiny, measures a total length of 6 m (20 ft)

Build Tiny looked at all the bits and pieces of surplus materials it had lying around from years of custom tiny house projects and the Kiwi firm decided to do something useful with them. That something turned out to be the Bitser Tiny House.

Measuring 6 m (roughly 20 ft) in length, the Bitser is powered by a standard RV-style hookup but is also wired ready to accept solar panels. The interior looks snug but comfortable and consists of a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and one upstairs bedroom that's reached by storage-integrated staircase.

Tiny House Nano - Baluchon

Tiny House Nano, by France's Baluchon, puts the tiny back into tiny houses
Tiny House Nano, by France's Baluchon, puts the tiny back into tiny houses

The overall size of tiny houses has been slowly increasing in recent years, but for those interested in a tiny house that is still actually tiny, Baluchon's Tiny House Nano definitely fits the bill.

Measuring a mere 3.3 m (10.8 ft) in length, the French dwelling is one of the smaller tiny houses we've seen in recent years and its interior is probably best suited as a weekender or guest house. It features a small desk area which doubles up as a dining table, with a sofa bed and a kitchenette nearby, plus a small bathroom with a toilet and shower. A ladder leads up to its only sleeping area.

Timberwolf 24' Tiny House - Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses

The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House features Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses' signature rustic exterior style
The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House features Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses' signature rustic exterior style

The Timberwolf 24' Tiny House by Colorado's Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses measures 24 ft (7.3 m) long and sports the firm's trademark rustic exterior styling. A fold-down deck and a fold-up awning are attached to the exterior and provide extra outdoor living space.

The interior features a living room with large u-shaped sofa and an elevator bed platform operated with a switch. Elsewhere is a kitchen, bathroom, and upstairs bedroom. It runs off-the-grid with solar panels and water tanks, and can also withstand harsh winter weather thanks to a combination of good insulation, a wood-burning stove, mini-split air-con unit, and a gas-powered furnace.

Magnolia V6 - Minimaliste

The Magnolia V6, by Minimaliste, gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but is also wired for a generator in case of power outage
The Magnolia V6, by Minimaliste, gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but is also wired for a generator in case of power outage

Minimaliste's latest version of its popular Magnolia tiny house measures a total length of 36.5 ft (11.1 m). Its interior includes a large living area, with a well-stocked kitchen that has a dishwasher and a massive fridge/freezer.

The Magnolia V6 boasts a large downstairs bedroom with plenty of headroom to stand up straight in, as well as a secondary loft bedroom. It's wired for a standard RV-style hookup but can also run from a generator in case of outages. Additionally, like all of the Canadian firm's models, this hardy home is built to withstand extremes in temperature and can take a harsh winter in its stride.

Aero Tiny House - Tiny House Guys

The Aero Tiny has a fully working plane door entrance
The Aero Tiny is accessed by a fully working airplane door entrance with built-in steps

Small living firm The Tiny House Guys definitely has a point when it calls its Aero Tiny House Australia's most unique tiny house. The off-grid home is made from a repurposed airplane fuselage section previously used for cabin crew training, that's placed on a standard tiny house towable trailer.

It measures 12 sq m (130 sq ft) and is accessed by a fully operational aircraft door. The interior retains some nice original touches like the overhead lockers, though thankfully a real bathroom has been installed in place of those cramped airplane toilets. There's also a deck, dining area, and kitchenette, as well as a sofa bed. It gets power from a solar panel array and has a water tank and pump system mounted under the floor.

Solo 01 - The Billboards Collective

The Billboard Collective says that there are no plans to make the Solo 01 commercially available
The Billboard Collective says that there are no plans to make the Solo 01 commercially available

Admittedly, there are very few people who would want to actually live in the Solo 01, but it's a fascinating example of the ingenuity seen in the tiny house movement. Based on a rickshaw with a removable living area made from scrap metal, it measures just 6 x 6 ft (1.8 x 1.8 m).

Notwithstanding its humble dimensions, Indian designer The Billboards Collective has somehow managed to squeeze in storage space, a kitchenette, a toilet, and even a tiny bathtub, while the mezzanine area hosts a bed and a laptop table. The exterior has a small drop-down porch and the rooftop terrace is accessed by ladder.

Traveler's Paradise - Mint Tiny House Company

The Traveler's Paradise is a gigantic tiny house measuring 41 ft (12.5 m) in length
The Traveler's Paradise is a gigantic tiny house measuring 41 ft (12.5 m) in length

The Traveler's Paradise, by Canada's Mint Tiny House Company, is at the opposite end of the tiny house scale from Baluchon's Nano, and is a tiny house that's tiny in name only. Measuring an incredible 41 ft (12.5 m) in length, the home sleeps up to eight people.

So how do you fit eight people into a towable home? Well, two have to rough it on a sofa bed, while another two get to enjoy the master bedroom, which is downstairs and has lots of headroom to stand upright and walk around. The remaining four share the tiny house's two loft-style bedrooms. The home also has a large kitchen, living room, and just one bathroom for everyone to share.

Bedouin Tree Shed - Daniel Holloway

Enthusiastic amateur shed builder Daniel Holloway won the 2020 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition with his Bedouin Tree Shed
Enthusiastic amateur shed builder Daniel Holloway won the 2020 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition with his Bedouin Tree Shed

Daniel Holloway's Bedouin Tree Shed was an eight-year labor of love and won him the prestigious Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition in the UK.

It began life as a conventional garden shed but grew over the years to include multiple structures based around two living trees in Holloway's garden. Its interior includes souvenirs from his extensive travels in Africa, vintage etchings, and finely carved ancient hardwood Indian columns. A wood-burning stove provides warmth and its furniture was sourced from reclamation yards and bits and pieces people had thrown out.

Space by Ecocapsule - Ecocapsule

The Space by Ecocapsule is the latest iteration of Ecocapsule's egg-shaped dwellings
The Space by Ecocapsule is the latest iteration of Ecocapsule's egg-shaped dwellings

The Ecocapsule has been around in various forms for years now but with the Space by Ecocapsule, as it's officially named, the novel egg-shaped tiny house gets rebooted with an updated design.

It measures 4.67 x 2.2 m (15 x 7.2 ft) and has 8.2 sq m (88 sq ft) of floorspace inside, with a distinctive fiberglass shell covering a steel frame. The interior is laid out in just one room with flooring and storage space as standard, with optional extras like a bed, air-conditioning, additional furniture, and a bathroom. It gets power from a solar panel array mounted on a small telescopic pole that's connected to batteries and has a rainwater collection system too.

GoSun Dream - GoSun

GoSun is typically known for its solar ovens and other outdoors gear, but the firm has now dipped a toe into the tiny house scene with the GoSun Dream
GoSun is typically known for its solar ovens and other outdoors gear, but the firm has now dipped a toe into the tiny house scene with the GoSun Dream

GoSun is best known for its line of solar ovens and other neat outdoor gear, but the firm has moved into the small living movement with a new tiny house named the GoSun Dream.

The tiny house measures a total length of 22 ft (6.7 m) and sports an optional electric awning that offers shade outside. The interior maximizes the compact space available with a living room that contains a u-shaped bench seat and table that can be turned into a bed. There's also an elevating bed that lowers down with the flick of a switch when it's time to hit the sack. Other notable features in this one include its solar panels and water tanks, allowing it to run fully off-the-grid.

