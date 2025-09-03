© 2025 New Atlas
Pint-sized tiny house sleeps two in comfort, plus guests

By Adam Williams
September 03, 2025
The Joshua Tree tiny house is a compact but surprisingly practical full-time home for two that's on the market for $105,000
The Joshua Tree is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
The Joshua Tree is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m)
The Joshua Tree includes a dining table that seats two
The Joshua Tree includes a dining table that seats two
The Joshua Tree's living room includes two sofas which have integrated storage and can be converted into a large bed
The Joshua Tree's living room includes two sofas which have integrated storage and can be converted into a large bed
The Joshua Tree's living room, shown here with the sofas converted into a bed
The Joshua Tree's living room, shown here with the sofas converted into a bed
The Joshua Tree's interior is finished in pine siding, with reclaimed wood trim
The Joshua Tree's interior is finished in pine siding, with reclaimed wood trim
The Joshua Tree's bedroom is accessed by a removable ladder
The Joshua Tree's bedroom is accessed by a removable ladder
The Joshua Tree's kitchen includes a sink, four-burner propane-powered cooktop, fridge/freezer, and washer/dryer
The Joshua Tree's kitchen includes a sink, four-burner propane-powered cooktop, fridge/freezer, and washer/dryer
The Joshua Tree tiny house's bedroom is a typical loft model with a low ceiling
The Joshua Tree tiny house's bedroom is a typical loft model with a low ceiling
The Joshua Tree tiny house's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a composting toilet
The Joshua Tree tiny house's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a composting toilet
The Joshua Tree, by Spindrift Homes, is relatively small for a North American tiny house. However, thanks to its well-designed interior layout, the towable home can comfortably sleep two people full-time, and even makes space for guests too.

The Joshua Tree is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m). To put its size into perspective, the tiny house is around the same size as Euro models like Quadrapol's Capucine and Baluchon's Hyatt, but is a lot smaller than many US models, such as the Olivia Summit, which is almost 20 ft (6 m) longer. Its exterior is clad in wood and topped by a metal roof, while the interior is finished in pine siding, with reclaimed wood trim accenting.

The home's glass door opens next to its living room, which occupies the "front" of the home, near the tow hitch.

It contains two sofas facing each other, each with integrated storage. The sofas can also be converted into a large bed, turning the living room into a secondary bedroom. Bluetooth speakers are hidden inside the walls, and heating and cooling are handled with a mini-split air-conditioning unit.

The kitchen occupies the center of the home and includes a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a metal sink, a washer/dryer and a fridge/freezer, plus cabinetry and shelving. Nearby is a dining table that seats two.

The Joshua Tree's bedroom is accessed by a removable ladder
The Joshua Tree's bedroom is accessed by a removable ladder

The Joshua Tree's bathroom is accessed from the kitchen via barn-style sliding door and it contains a sink, a composting toilet, and a shower.

There's just one dedicated bedroom in the Joshua Tree, which is positioned over the bathroom and is accessed by a removable ladder. It is a typical loft model and has a low ceiling, plus a double bed and a little storage space.

The Joshua Tree tiny house is currently up for sale and costs US$105,000, including furniture. It's located in Oregon, though we've no word on delivery costs.

Source: Spindrift Homes

