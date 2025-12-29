Benda's 250cc boxer hybrid engine produces 62 hp and 74 lb-ft of torque

We’ve talked about Benda a few times before, and it seems every time there’s a new motorcycle from the Chinese brand, there’s some radical approach behind it. Whether it be a Transformers-inspired naked moto, a mean-looking 250cc bobber, or an inline-four cruiser with the widest rear tire on a production bike. This time, it’s the engine that seeks all the attention.

The brand’s upcoming P51 moto – not to be confused with the North American Aviation P51 – rocks a proper hybrid boxer engine concept wrapped in a compact, horizontally opposed setup combined with an electric motor – a configuration we've never seen on a motorcycle. BMW came close with the BMW Vision DC Roadster, but that was a fully electric bike that had batteries for "heads."

Not only does this motorcycle house a proper hybrid system, but it also produces absolutely insane power figures for what is essentially a 250cc petrol engine: 62 horsepower and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) of torque, and a claimed 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) time of just 3.7 seconds. That drops the P51 squarely within Yamaha MT-07 figures.

Those figures crush nearly all modern 250–300 cc four-stroke bikes; they’re actually on par with most modern 600–700 cc middleweights. Now that’s a big achievement for a motorcycle this size.

As for hybrid setups, sure, we have seen a few pop up as of late, like the the more well-known Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and the lesser-talked about Yamaha FZ-S Hybrid. The Benda P51 is entirely different.

The Kawasaki uses a strong hybrid setup that's primarily focused on fuel efficiency and flexible riding modes. Yamaha’s setup is even tamer – relying on a Starter Motor Generator (SMG) paired with a conventional small-displacement commuter ICE that’s only meant to kick in with mild electric assist while idling and letting the clutch out. It can't drive the bike with electricity alone.

The biggest distinction is that the P51 can also run entirely in electric mode, something neither the Kawi or the Yami are capable of. And the P51’s hybrid system goes far beyond efficiency – it actively takes care of acceleration by filling in torque gaps and changing the way power is distributed throughout the rpm range ... even going so far as to optimize weight distribution and center of gravity.

With all those tweaks to the motor, the bike weighs a tad more than most 250cc bikes at 392 lb (178 kg), which is up there with the middle-weight MT-07 as well.

The bike itself is based on a neo-retro design with what Benda calls “aviation-inspired touches.” That might ring some bells for the BMW Boxer fans out there. The sculpted bodywork, the sleek proportions, and the chopped rear fender are all neat touches that most retro-enthusiasts will appreciate ... like BMW R nineT owners.

It makes use of an aluminum frame and conventional telescopic forks. That’s the same hardware Benda uses on a lot of its other models, like the Napoleonbob 500, which has long been rumored to be making its way to the States.

How far off is the bike from production? It’s probably not too far off, considering all the information that's available. But the lack of other specifics on the hardware and underpinnings suggests Benda is probably still working on it.

What’s more important is the fact that innovation like this isn't just limited to big-name European/Japanese bikemakers anymore. If a relatively new company like Benda can dare to explore a proper hybrid engine setup (most likely with an appreciable retail price, too), nothing remains exclusive anymore. Certainly not technology.

What’s your take on it? Would you consider a hybrid engine on your next bike?

Source: Benda